Chinese EV Makers Unfazed by Western Tariffs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.08 -0.42 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.25 -0.35 -0.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.57 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.941 -0.104 -3.42%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.410 +0.016 +0.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.92 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%
Chart Mars US 223 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.410 +0.016 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.41 +0.81 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.87 +0.62 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.94 +0.24 +0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 927 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.97 +0.48 +0.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.92 +0.50 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.92 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.62 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 380 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.30 +0.60 +0.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.65 +0.60 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.90 +0.60 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.00 +0.60 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 71.70 +0.60 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.70 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 74.75 +0.60 +0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.70 +0.60 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.10 +0.60 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.13 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.53 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.62 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Trump Criticizes Biden's "Crazy" EV Mandate, Pledges Policy Reversal

New Aramco Share Sale Does Not Change The Company’s Dire Situation

New Aramco Share Sale Does Not Change The Company’s Dire Situation

Saudi Aramco's recent $11.2 billion…

Rising Fuel Demand Is Driving Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Rising Fuel Demand Is Driving Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

It appears that summer fuel…

Falling Energy Prices Spark Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

Falling Energy Prices Spark Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

US inflation unexpectedly remained flat…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese EV Makers Unfazed by Western Tariffs

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 13, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • China is the world's largest producer of electric vehicles (EVs), and its EVs are significantly cheaper than those made in the West.
  • The West is attempting to protect its auto industry by imposing tariffs on Chinese EVs, but industry experts say these tariffs are unlikely to be effective.
  • There are arguments that it might be better for the West to let Chinese EVs enter their markets, as this could help drive down car prices overall and promote EV adoption.
EVs

The West is attempting to form a front against the coming onslaught of cheap electric vehicles from China. Just this week the European Union slapped significant tariffs on Chinese EV imports, a month after the Biden administration quadrupled their own tariffs to reach a whopping 100%. But will it be enough to keep Western-made electric cars competitive on the global market?

China is able to produce electric vehicles – and pretty much everything else – much, much more cheaply than its western competitors. Chinese EVs sell for as little as $10,000 apiece, while the average price for an EV in the United States clocks in at more than $53,000 – darn near close to the nation’s average annual salary. Europe is not faring much better, with an average EV cost of  $52,300. Clearly, U.S. and European EV makers are facing a major uphill battle. 

And the problem is only set to intensify, as Chinese automakers prepare to supercharge domestic EV production. Today, 60% of all EV sales in the world are happening in China, and EVs are projected to account for 40% of the nation’s total vehicle exports in 2024, reaching a hefty 2.4 million units. This represents a two-fold increase over last year, which was already a gobsmacking 83% increase over 2022’s numbers. 

China’s hyper-production of electric vehicles is a microcosm of a larger economic trend unfolding out of Beijing. China’s economy is slowing as its own markets become saturated, and it’s turning its attention to exporting absolutely anything it can, with a particularly keen focus on electric cars and photovoltaic solar panels. “With a weakening economy, China naturally looks for exports,” Brad Setser, a scholar at the Council on Foreign Relations, told the Wall Street Journal. “But any meaningful expansion of Chinese exports beyond current levels will crush production elsewhere.”

Indeed, several countries around the world are already looking into whether China is illegally dumping various products onto their markets, such as a range of goods from chemicals to furniture parts in India, wind towers in Vietnam, and the antisubsidy probe that led to this week’s tariffs in the EU. Flooding markets with predatorily priced products is illegal, but not always easy to diagnose. Beijing, for its part, has said that Chinese manufacturers are operating fairly and that their products are dominating the market merely because they are desirable. Moreover, it has denounced the probes into its actions as nakedly protectionist and accused the West’s scrutiny and tariffs of harming global EV supply chains.

Despite this rhetoric, industry experts say that Chinese EV producers will be entirely “unfazed” by the West’s attempts to curb imports. China will continue to churn out new vehicles as fast as it can, counting on demand from fast-growing emerging markets such as Thailand. Indeed, Chinese EVs have already done quite well on European markets, and it remains to be seen whether the European Union’s new 38% tariff is able to make those imports less attractive to consumers. 

There is an argument to be made, however, that it might be better for the West to let Chinese cars hit their markets. As the New York Times reported last month, “a surge of low-cost imported electric vehicles might help drive down car prices overall, potentially helping Mr. Biden in his re-election campaign at a time when inflation remains voters’ top economic concern.” Moreover, low EV prices help the Biden administration’s overall EV adoption goals. 

Indeed, there have been some loud critics of the Biden administration’s steep tariffs on Chinese EVs, which were rolled out last month. Colorado Governor Jared Polis decried the decision as “horrible news for American consumers and a major setback for clean energy,” while Harvard trade expert Robert Lawrence told The Hill, “What Biden has done is to underscore that he prefers trade protectionism to decarbonizing the economy.”

Moreover, the new policies out of the West may just be too little, too late. The United States has been “in the slow lane” for EV adoption and production for years now, and Europe is already so deeply intertwined with Chinese EV manufacturing markets that any additional tariffs may be pyrrhic, as duties on Chinese-made parts will also increase the price of European-made cars.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

JPMorgan Analysts Cast Doubt on Tesla's Robotaxi Revenue
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves
The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles
Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy
What’s Next for Copper Markets?

What’s Next for Copper Markets?
Iran Doubles Down on Nuclear Ambitions Following IAEA Censure

Iran Doubles Down on Nuclear Ambitions Following IAEA Censure

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com