Chinese Demand Destruction Counters The Risk Of A Russian Oil Ban

Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 107.0 +2.70 +2.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 23 hours 111.7 +2.92 +2.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 7.300 +0.303 +4.33%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 3.855 +0.136 +3.67%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 106.4 +2.60 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%

Graph up Marine 2 days 105.7 +3.48 +3.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 107.5 +3.37 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 137 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 106.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.73 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 90.15 +3.65 +4.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 106.4 +3.65 +3.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 104.7 +3.65 +3.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 102.6 +3.65 +3.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 101.8 +3.65 +3.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 105.4 +3.65 +3.59%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 100.0 +3.65 +3.79%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 103.5 +2.75 +2.73%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 112.4 +2.97 +2.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 100.9 +2.70 +2.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 104.9 +2.70 +2.64%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.9 +2.70 +2.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 103.5 +2.75 +2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 115.7 +2.70 +2.39%

  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours Ukraine gas
  • 13 hours Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 16 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 18 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 18 hours "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 17 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 3 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 3 days Following the Big Money
  • 3 days "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze

Breaking News:

Russia Says Some Buyers Agreed To Rubles-For-Gas Payments

Egypt could soon become one…

Europe could start to sanction…

The number of total active…

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Chinese Demand Destruction Counters The Risk Of A Russian Oil Ban

By Tom Kool - Apr 15, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
While lockdowns in China are causing significant demand destruction and adding downward pressure to oil prices, the EU's threat to ban Russian oil imports has the potential to send prices significantly higher.

Oilprice Alert: Our trading specialists have just released a special report on how to play today's boom in oil prices. The current run-up in commodity prices has created a generational opportunity in the energy markets. Join Global Energy Alert today and receive our 20-page research report ''5 Ways To Play The 2022 Oil Boom”

Friday, April 15, 2022 

China’s descent into an almost nationwide COVID lockdown has triggered the first large-scale demand roadblock of 2022, with some 45 cities accounting for 40% of the country’s economic output being under some form of mobility curtailment. On the other hand, the European Union continues to mull banning Russian oil imports, pushing up the Brent complex even higher compared to other regional benchmarks. ICE Brent front-month futures have closed the week slightly above the $110 per barrel mark, but uncertainty regarding both supply and demand will ensure volatility in the coming days.

Henry Hub Jumps to 13-Year Highs. Boosted by an unusually small gas inventory build for this time of year and a recent drop in nationwide US output, US Henry Hub futures rose to a 13-year high of $7.3 per mmBtu, marking the strongest weekly gain since August 2020 and bringing the 2022 to-date increase to almost 100%. 

Putin Warns of Energy Flow Redirection. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow will redirect its energy eastwards and build new infrastructure toward Asia, arguing that unfriendly regimes in the West are driving up prices for themselves despite their dependence on Russian flows. 

Chinese Refiners Cut Rates on COVID Demand Slump. China’s refiners are cutting refinery runs at the biggest scale since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, cutting intake by 900,000 b/d in April (equivalent to 6% of domestic demand) as the country continues to grapple with COVID lockdowns. 

EU Ban on Russian Coal Ramps Up Prices. After Brussels agreed on a phased-in ban on Russian coal, the regional benchmark API2 gained some 15% week-on-week and is currently trading around $320/mt, further buoyed by the EU ban on Russian wood which will presumably add another layer of coal demand in Europe. 

Texas Oil Fields Face Worst Fire Risk in a Decade. With almost 85% of Texas suffering from drought for months, leaving grasses dried and ready to burn, the US Storm Prediction Center warned that parts of West Texas are under extremely critical fire risks. This is a risk for shale fields in the Midland and Odessa basins. 

Italy’s ENI to Boost Egyptian Gas Output. In another move destined to boost liquefied natural gas supplies going to Europe, the Italian energy giant ENI (NYSE:E)signed a deal to boost gas production in Egypt, particularly at the supergiant Zohr field, resulting in some 3 billion cubic meters of LNG exports more this year. 

Singapore Probe Finds HSFO Contamination Source. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said its preliminary findings found that the chlorine-containing contaminated high-sulfur fuel oil that subsequently tainted the bunker fuel of some 200 vessels was supplied by trading firm Glencore (LON:GLEN) Related: World’s Richest Have Taken A $400 Billion Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis

New York Attorney Probes US Gasoline Prices. New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched an investigation into whether the oil industry has engaged in gasoline price gouging, only a week after representatives of US Big Oil testified in Congress that no one company sets the price for gasoline. 

New Petrobras CEO Pledges Consistency. Jose Mauro Coelho was formally elected the new CEO of Brazil’s state-controlled oil major Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), vowing to maintain the company’s pricing policies, contradicting the Bolsonaro administration’s ambition of seeing fuel prices lower. 

Saudi Arabia Not Against Splitting Contentious Gas Field. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait invited Teheran to hold negotiations to determine the eastern limit of the Durra natural gas field that the two Arab Gulf monarchies wanted to develop jointly, less than a month after Iranian officials called the Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement illegal. 

Germany Mulling Fourth Floating LNG Terminal. Having secured three FSRU LNG projects via German energy firms RWE (FRA:RWE) and Uniper (ETR:UN01), the German government is now considering leasing a fourth floating unit to diversify its gas supply away from Russia.

Nigeria Approves $10 Billion Fuel Subsidy. Nigeria’s government approved a $10 billion petrol subsidy, increasing the state subsidy tenfold as high global prices and lower production at home (annual plan downgraded to 1.6 million b/d) continue to push domestic fuel prices up. 

Japan Wants More LNG Investment. Japanese companies plan to step up their investment in upstream projects for liquefied natural gas to boost offtake volumes, with the ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine war intensifying competition for spot LNG cargoes globally, forcing Asian buyers to outbid Europe. 

Wind Power Overtakes Coal and Nuclear in US Power Generation. For the first time ever, wind power became the second-largest source of electricity generation in the Lower-48 states in late March, overtaking both coal and nuclear and tallying a total output rate above 2,000 GWh.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

Japan To Release 6 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From Private Reserves
