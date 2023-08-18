China’s Oil Reserves Could Undermine OPEC+ Efforts To Tighten The Market

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.13 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.79 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.38 +0.19 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.591 -0.030 -1.14%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.793 -0.029 -1.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 81.34 +1.16 +1.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.793 -0.029 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.15 -1.13 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.02 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.33 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 626 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.02 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 79 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 64.00 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 82.05 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 80.30 +0.52 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 77.50 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 76.80 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 82.00 +0.52 +0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.61 -1.61 -2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.66 -1.61 -2.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.75 -2.26%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Nigeria Has Lost $46 Billion Worth Of Crude Oil To Theft

Russia May Have Earned $1.2 Billion By Exploiting Oil Price Cap Loophole

Russia May Have Earned $1.2 Billion By Exploiting Oil Price Cap Loophole

Russia has been selling its…

U.S. Energy Production: Separating Fact From Pence’s Fiction

U.S. Energy Production: Separating Fact From Pence’s Fiction

Mike Pence's recent energy campaign…

Greek-Operated Tankers Ship Less Russian Crude Amid Rising Urals Prices

Greek-Operated Tankers Ship Less Russian Crude Amid Rising Urals Prices

Greek-operated tankers are cutting their…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Oil Reserves Could Undermine OPEC+ Efforts To Tighten The Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 18, 2023, 5:42 AM CDT
  • China’s high inventory levels will allow its refiners to slow purchases when oil prices rise.
  • This ability to slow purchasing of crude could undermine efforts by OPEC+ to tighten the oil market.
  • China’s crude imports registered a significant decline in July compared to June as its top refiners reacted to higher oil prices.
Join Our Community
oil

Estimated high stock levels in China allow its refiners to draw crude from inventories and slow purchases when oil prices rise, thus undermining the ongoing efforts of the OPEC+ group and its leader Saudi Arabia to tighten the market and prop up prices, analysts told Reuters.

Last month, China likely drew crude from inventories amassed over the past two years as its crude oil imports slumped compared to near record highs in June and refinery throughput exceeded available crude from imports and domestic production, estimates by Reuters columnist Clyde Russell showed this week.  

“China built up the stocks to run them down when it wanted to avoid the overheated market of July-August,” Kpler analyst Viktor Katona told Reuters.

China’s crude imports registered a massive decline in July compared to June, as its top refiners were sensitive to recent price hikes on the back of record stockpiles, Emma Li, China Market Analyst at Vortexa, wrote in an analysis last week.

Chinese crude oil imports slumped last month compared to June, although they were higher than in July 2022. China’s crude oil imports averaged 10.29 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, compared to a near-record 12.67 million bpd in June. The July imports were 17% higher compared to the same month last year, when China was still under strict Covid-related lockdowns.

“China’s seaborne crude imports slumped below 10mbd in July, down 13% m-o-m from June’s 3-year highs. But imports have been higher compared to the same period in the past two years, as fuel demand has recovered from pandemic restrictions,” Vortexa’s Li commented.

At the same time, China’s onshore crude stocks climbed at an average rate of over 1.1 million bpd for three straight months since late April and registered a new record at 1.02 billion barrels at end-July, amid rising crude imports, seasonally low refinery throughputs during spring maintenance, and the weaker-than-expected recovery in domestic demand, particularly from the manufacturing sector, Vortexa says.

“The somewhat unplanned stock build allows Chinese refiners to slow down crude purchases in the weeks ahead as prices go up,” Li noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity
Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles
Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom
The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq
Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com