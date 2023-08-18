Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.66 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.29 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.44 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 -0.048 -1.83%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.830 +0.009 +0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 81.34 +1.16 +1.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.830 +0.009 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.15 -1.13 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.02 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.33 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 626 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.02 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 79 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 64.00 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 82.05 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 80.30 +0.52 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.50 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.80 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 82.00 +0.52 +0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.61 -1.61 -2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.66 -1.61 -2.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.75 -2.26%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Diesel Demand Outlook Darkens On China Slowdown

Cost-Effective Catalyst To Supercharge Green Hydrogen Production

Cost-Effective Catalyst To Supercharge Green Hydrogen Production

Argonne National Laboratory developed an…

What Happens When Essential Commodities Become Luxuries?

What Happens When Essential Commodities Become Luxuries?

Rising prices and resource shortages…

Russia May Have Earned $1.2 Billion By Exploiting Oil Price Cap Loophole

Russia May Have Earned $1.2 Billion By Exploiting Oil Price Cap Loophole

Russia has been selling its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

By Irina Slav - Aug 18, 2023, 2:01 AM CDT
  • Both WTI and Brent have posted weekly gains for seven consecutive weeks, but that streak is set to come to an end this week.
  • The latest economic data out of China has renewed fears about the country’s oil demand, countering the bullish sentiment sparked by OPEC+ production cuts.
  • Rising concerns about further interest rates in the U.S. are also weighing on oil prices, countering supply tightness.
Join Our Community
oil

Oil prices have been on the rise for seven weeks but this could reverse this week, as concerns about China’s growth and U.S. interest rates take the upper hand again.

In the past couple of months, that concern was displaced by growing unease about global supply as Saudi Arabia implemented and then extended production cuts that have seen its output drop to 9 million bpd.

Drawdowns in global oil stocks also contributed to that unease, pushing prices higher and keeping them there for seven weeks in a row.

Yet the latest economic data from China has prompted a return to fears about oil demand in the world’s largest importer even if oil-related data coming out of China remains quite robust.

Then there is the prospect of more rate hikes in the United States, which has contributed strongly to the return of bearishness on oil markets.

“Crude prices are heavy as Wall Street grows nervous with the outlooks for the world’s two largest economies — the U.S. and China,” Oanda senior market analyst Ed Moya told Bloomberg this week, as prices dived to the lowest in three weeks.

“More traders are realizing that U.S. soft-landing prospects might not be a good thing for conquering inflation.”

The prospect of more rate hikes is coming amid upbeat economic data, including the latest weekly jobless claims count and the latest monthly retail sales data, both of which suggest the U.S. economy is moving in a positive direction.

For the Fed, however, this direction is not exactly positive because a tight labor market and higher spending could keep inflation higher for longer, hence the return of more rate hike expectations among traders.

Despite all this, supply concerns have not disappeared. "Momentum indicators are showing supply tightness. Investors have started increasing their bullish bets, net-long positions are reaching an annual high," ANZ analysts said in a note today, as quoted by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Greek-Operated Tankers Ship Less Russian Crude Amid Rising Urals Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity
Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles
Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom
The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq
Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com