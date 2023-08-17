Turkey’s Appetite For Gold Increases As Lira Plummets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.20 +0.82 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.05 +0.60 +0.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.59 +1.39 +1.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.623 +0.031 +1.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.822 -0.045 -1.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 80.18 -1.81 -2.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.822 -0.045 -1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.28 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.88 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.19 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Basra Light 626 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.15 -0.44 -0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.36 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 79 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 63.48 -1.61 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.53 -1.61 -1.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.78 -1.61 -1.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.98 -1.61 -2.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 76.28 -1.61 -2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.48 -1.61 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.61 -1.61 -2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.66 -1.61 -2.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.75 -2.26%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Brazil Looks To Introduce Emissions Cap

Gold Investment Soars Among Millennials

Gold Investment Soars Among Millennials

While millennials are investing more…

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Gold prices are on the…

China’s Gold Reserves May Be Double What Official Reports Suggest

China’s Gold Reserves May Be Double What Official Reports Suggest

According to a leading analyst,…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Turkey’s Appetite For Gold Increases As Lira Plummets

By ZeroHedge - Aug 17, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Turkish demand for gold bars and coins surged, with a record of 98 tons in the first half of 2023 due to economic challenges.
  • Inflation and government policies led to increased gold demand, even as the Turkish central bank offloaded gold to meet domestic needs.
  • Despite regulatory changes and central bank interventions, the World Gold Council expects Turkey's gold investment demand to remain robust.
Join Our Community
Istanbul

Via SchiffGold.com,

Turkey’s love affair with gold has had a major impact on global gold flows, especially through the first half of 2023.

Turks have historically held a lot of gold, both in jewelry and investment form. The country ranks as the fifth-largest gold market in the world. But with recent economic turmoil in the country demand for gold has exploded.

According to the World Gold Council, Turkish demand for gold bars and gold coins increased five-fold during the second quarter of this year, pushing total demand to a record 98 tons through the first half of 2023.

Gold jewelry demand has also surged in Turkey this year, posting a fourth consecutive double-digit percentage increase in Q2, H1 demand came in at 20 tons. That was up 25% year-on-year and marked a five-year high.

Since the start of 2020 Turkish bar and coin demand has made up, on average, 9% of the global total. That’s more than double the country’s 4% share between 2010 and 2020. Turkey’s surging investment demand accounted for 17% of global bar and coin demand in Q2’23.

What drove this big spike in demand?

In a nutshell: currency depreciation.

According to the World Gold Council, “A combination of high inflation and regular currency depreciation over the past few decades has fueled healthy growth in retail gold demand in recent years.”

The Turkish economy has long been subject to bouts of price inflation, but moves by the government and the central bank over the last two years put price inflation on steroids.

At the assistance of President Tayyip Erdo?an, Turkey’s central bank began cutting interest rates in September 2021. According to a CNN report at the time, the Turkish president holds the unorthodox view that interest rate cuts can rein in price inflation.

Predictably, the lira crashed. It lost 15% against the dollar in a single day in November 2021.

When the Central Bank of Turkey began cutting rates, price inflation was already running at 19%. As the central bank slashed rates, the official Turkish CPI climbed to 85% on an annual basis by October 2022. Independent economists measured the country’s price inflation at 185%.

As price inflation soared, Turks piled into hard assets, including real estate and gold in an attempt to protect their wealth from the country’s rapidly depreciating currency.

Moves by the Turkish government earlier this year only served to increase the demand for gold.

After a catastrophic earthquake in February 2023, the country’s treasury imposed an additional 20% fee on gold imports from countries outside the EU that did not have a free trade agreement with Turkey. According to Reuters, the move was intended to shrink the country’s rapidly growing trade deficit.

The government later banned some gold imports.

Predictably, these import restrictions caused a big drop in gold supply within the country even as demand was surging.

In order to meet local demand, the Central Bank of Turkey sold 165 tons of gold into the domestic gold market over a three-month period.

Prior to March, the central bank ranked as the world’s biggest gold buyer. With the Turkish bank significantly reducing its gold holdings, net central bank gold reserves fell for several months.

The Central Bank of Turkey returned to gold buying in June.

As the government put the squeeze on the gold supply, premiums soared, hitting levels between $100 and $150 per ounce. But even those high premiums couldn’t dent the Turkish appetite for gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country normalized gold import regulations in July. Premiums dropped back to normal levels, but according to the World Gold Council, there was little selling by the public, despite record-high gold prices in lira terms.

And this month, the Turkish government has reinstated gold import quotas in order to lower the country’s current account deficit and replenish central bank reserves. It also slapped additional taxes back on some gold imports.

The Central Bank of Turkey got a new governor in June. He reportedly holds more conventional views on monetary policy.

According to the World Gold Council, “Against this backdrop, it seems likely that Turkish investment demand will remain strong.”

The government is strictly controlling gold imports for now, but whether that continues – and whether the TCMB is again forced to sell gold domestically to satisfy unmet needs – depends upon the performance of the broader Turkish economy and the nation’s foreign exchange position. Needless to say, these issues will attract attention from global gold market followers.”

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Gold Prices Dip As Recession Fears Fade
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity
Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles
Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom
The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring
Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com