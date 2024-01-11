Global Renewable Energy Capacity Additions Jumped by Nearly 50% in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.81 +1.44 +2.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.27 +1.47 +1.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.39 +1.04 +1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.963 -0.076 -2.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.116 +0.049 +2.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 69 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.116 +0.049 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.09 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.32 +1.26 +1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.34 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 772 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.99 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.65 -0.62 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 225 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 50.77 -0.87 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 73.52 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 71.77 -0.87 -1.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 61.62 -0.87 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 60.62 -0.87 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 60.37 -0.87 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 58.12 -0.87 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Surge Following Oil Tanker Hijacking in Gulf of Oman

China in 2024: Economic Trials and Geopolitical Maneuvering

China in 2024: Economic Trials and Geopolitical Maneuvering

China’s Eurasia footprint is set…

Scientists Present New Solid State Lithium Battery That Lasts 6000 Cycles

Scientists Present New Solid State Lithium Battery That Lasts 6000 Cycles

Harvard’s John A. Paulson School…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Global Renewable Energy Capacity Additions Jumped by Nearly 50% in 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 11, 2024, 4:30 AM CST

Renewable capacity installations surged by almost 50% last year as global renewable energy capacity hit nearly 510 gigawatts (GW), led by solar photovoltaics and a jump in new Chinese installations, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report on Thursday.

New renewable capacity saw the fastest growth rate in the past two decades, and 2023 was the 22nd year in a row that renewable capacity additions have set a new record, the IEA said in its Renewables 2023 report.

Renewable capacity growth in Europe, the United States, and Brazil hit all-time highs, but China outshined all with an “extraordinary” acceleration in installations, the agency noted.

Last year, China commissioned as much solar PV as the entire world did in 2022, while its wind additions jumped by 66% year-on-year. Globally, solar PV alone accounted for three-quarters of renewable capacity additions, the IEA’s report showed.

In June 2023, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said “This year, the world is set to add a record-breaking amount of renewables to electricity systems – more than the total power capacity of Germany and Spain combined.”

“The energy crisis has turbocharged demand for both large-scale plants & rooftop solar,” the IEA’s top executive added

Investment in solar power generation was set to eclipse investment in oil production in 2023 for the first time ever, the IEA said in May 2023.

In its latest report today, the IEA said that “The world’s capacity to generate renewable electricity is expanding faster than at any time in the last three decades, giving it a real chance of achieving the goal of tripling global capacity by 2030 that governments set at the COP28 climate change conference last month.”

“The new IEA report shows that under current policies and market conditions, global renewable capacity is already on course to increase by two-and-a-half times by 2030,” Birol said in a statement.

“It’s not enough yet to reach the COP28 goal of tripling renewables, but we’re moving closer – and governments have the tools needed to close the gap.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Middle East Escalation Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Next Post

Oil Prices Surge Following Oil Tanker Hijacking in Gulf of Oman

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Big Cold Weather Pattern Change Forecasted For Eastern US

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US
U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Cuts In 2024

 Alt text

BRICS in the Land of Energy Transition

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com