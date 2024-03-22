Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 8 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Oil Giant Delays Platform Repairs Despite Methane Leaks

Oil Industry Executives Say Oil Demand Is Beating Forecasts

Oil Industry Executives Say Oil Demand Is Beating Forecasts

Oil industry leaders are revising…

UK Plans £60 Billion Grid Overhaul To Support Offshore Wind Boom

UK Plans £60 Billion Grid Overhaul To Support Offshore Wind Boom

The National Grid proposes a…

Texas Takes a Stand Against the Radical ESG Agenda

Texas Takes a Stand Against the Radical ESG Agenda

Texas has barred state entities,…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Buys Up Russian Oil

By Editorial Dept - Mar 22, 2024, 10:01 AM CDT

1. As TMX Starts Line Fill, China Takes Centre Stage

- Canadian crude will start flowing to China directly (up until now it has only been exported from the US Gulf Coast) as the impending launch of the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline saw the first deals being made.

- Chinese refiner Sinochem bought the first ever TMX cargo, an Aframax worth of heavy sour Access Western Blend at the equivalent discount of $5 per barrel to August ICE Brent futures on a delivered basis.

- Canadian crude exports are set to surpass the 5 million b/d threshold by 2025, with oil producers at last having the optionality to send their barrels to the US Gulf Coast or to TMX as pipeline capacity moves above production at 5.2 million b/d.

- Canada will need new pipelines to meet its production growth, however with TMX taking 12 years to complete and requiring an ownership switch from Kinder Morgan to the government, we might see another infrastructure bottleneck shaping up by the end of this decade.

2. China Binges on Russian Oil as Indian Demand Hits Headwinds

- China is on track to buy the highest-ever volume of Russian crude in March, boosted by the rerouted flows of Sokol, a grade that for most of 2023 was supplied to Indian refiners.  

- According to Kpler data, Chinese refiners will receive 1.7 million b/d of Russian crude from the seas, that’s over and above the 0.8 million b/d they receive via pipelines, with…

