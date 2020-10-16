Can U.S. Shale Rebound?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 40.88 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 36 mins 42.93 -0.23 -0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.773 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph down Mars US 39 mins 41.23 -0.23 -0.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.29 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.01 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.773 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 41.82 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 42.78 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 40.28 +0.53 +1.33%
Graph up Basra Light 17 hours 44.25 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 41.94 +0.55 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 43.05 +0.62 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.29 +0.09 +0.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 28 days 29.67 -0.13 -0.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.64 -0.10 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.24 -0.10 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 41.64 -0.10 -0.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 39.44 -0.10 -0.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 37.24 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.24 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 37.74 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 38.39 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.64 -0.10 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 41.35 +0.86 +2.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 34.11 -0.80 -2.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.06 -0.80 -2.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.06 -0.80 -2.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.04 -0.08 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 48 mins Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 hours Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 1 min Something wicked this way comes
  • 3 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days .
  • 5 hours Dead Cow: Argentina Shale: Argentina wants $5 bln investment to boost Vaca Muerta production
  • 2 days .
  • 7 hours Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing
  • 20 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 18 hours Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 1 day .
  • 2 days NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 2 days Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning

Breaking News:

Schlumberger Books Third Loss This Year As Oil Crisis Bites

5 Major Takeaways From The IEA's World Energy Outlook 2020

5 Major Takeaways From The IEA's World Energy Outlook 2020

The IEA’s flagship publication has…

Natural Gas Is Booming In Africa

Natural Gas Is Booming In Africa

As the world turns its…

What’s Behind The Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict?

What’s Behind The Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict?

The conflict between Azerbaijan and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can U.S. Shale Rebound?

By Editorial Dept - Oct 16, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

1. Upside potential for beaten-down energy stocks

- Oil and gas markets are far from healthy, but with crude prices stable and natural gas prices on the rise, drilling and completion activity could grind higher, according to Morgan Stanley.

- Capex will likely remain flat in 2021, but will increase in 2022 and 2023, the bank believes.

- Key risks to the oilfield services sector include pandemic-related shutdowns, election risks and OPEC behavior. But upside risk includes the possibility of industry consolidation, which would improve supply-side dynamics and oilfield services pricing.

- Morgan Stanley revised up its EBITDA estimates by 4 percent across its coverage area, with top picks in the oilfield services segment including Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT), Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE: NEX) and Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD). LBRT is up 46 percent since announcing its purchase of Schlumberger’s (NYSE: SLB) OneStim business in September.

2. Demand concerns reemerge as covid cases soar

- Global oil demand rose rapidly between April and July, increasing by 14.7 mb/d from the low point. However, as of July, demand was still down 8.2 mb/d from a year-ago levels.

- Preliminary data suggests that demand increased in August and slightly in September.

- However, mobility data shows that the end of summer holidays and the surging cases of Covid-19 in many countries has more recently led to a decline in demand.

-…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Natural Gas Is Booming In Africa

Next Post

Libya's Oil Rebound Continues
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads
Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil
Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War
The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls

The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls
A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com