Can The Energy Sector Continue To Outperform?

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.5 +2.22 +2.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.1 +2.17 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.982 -0.801 -9.12%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.999 -0.042 -1.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.814 +0.155 +4.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 107.4 +1.25 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.814 +0.155 +4.25%

Graph up Marine 2 days 106.3 +1.69 +1.62%
Graph up Murban 2 days 109.1 +2.05 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 110.9 +2.61 +2.41%
Graph down Basra Light 158 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 114.4 +3.22 +2.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.6 +2.90 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.87 -0.56 -0.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 94.16 +0.45 +0.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 110.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 108.7 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 106.6 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 105.8 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 109.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 104.0 +0.45 +0.43%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 114.3 +4.44 +4.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.50 +0.50 +0.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.5 +0.45 +0.39%

  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 13 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 17 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 27 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

The Staggering Speed Of ADNOC’s Energy Diversification

The Staggering Speed Of ADNOC’s Energy Diversification

Few companies in the energy…

Oilfield Services Are Set For Years Of Profits

Oilfield Services Are Set For Years Of Profits

Oilfield service providers are preparing…

U.S. Senate Passes NOPEC Antitrust Bill

U.S. Senate Passes NOPEC Antitrust Bill

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Can The Energy Sector Continue To Outperform?

By Editorial Dept - May 06, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
Until recently, revealing to people that I wrote about and traded in the energy sector invariably provoked the same response. Their jaws would drop, and they would look at me in disbelief, asking whether or not I was completely sane. That was understandable, I guess, if somewhat insulting, and despite the fact that it demonstrated complete ignorance of the difference between trading and investing. After all, energy was a sector that had underperformed the market for a decade or more, and, as recently as a year and a half ago, didn’t Jim Cramer say repeatedly and, of course, loudly that energy was “uninvestable”?

Those of us that maintained throughout that that ultimately rapidly expanding demand for energy and a finite supply of oil and gas, still needed in vast quantities even as the world shifted to renewable energy sources, would result in higher energy stock and commodity prices, can be forgiven a little schadenfreude right now. However, what we should be asking at this point is whether or not we can expect the energy sector’s outperformance to continue.

The answer is yes…for a while, at least.

We are in a weird situation right now, where the market and economic data are sending conflicting signals. Stocks have been trending downwards all year, and as we have seen over the last couple of days, every rally is met by heavy selling. And yet the underlying economic and corporate data remain strong. Yes, GDP contracted last quarter…

To access this exclusive content...

