A Worrying Deadline For Russia's War

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.5 +2.28 +2.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.1 +2.22 +2.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.984 -0.799 -9.10%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 4.005 -0.037 -0.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.812 +0.153 +4.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 107.4 +1.25 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.812 +0.153 +4.19%

Graph up Marine 2 days 106.3 +1.69 +1.62%
Graph up Murban 2 days 109.1 +2.05 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 110.9 +2.61 +2.41%
Graph down Basra Light 158 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 114.4 +3.22 +2.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.6 +2.90 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.87 -0.56 -0.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 94.16 +0.45 +0.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 110.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 108.7 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 106.6 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 105.8 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 109.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 104.0 +0.45 +0.43%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 114.3 +4.44 +4.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.50 +0.50 +0.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.5 +0.45 +0.39%

  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 46 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 13 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 17 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 32 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

China’s Biggest Refiner Has No Plans To Scoop Up Cheap Russian Oil

State-owned PetroChina will not buy…

The Slow Rebound Of Upstream Oil Investment

While upstream oil investment is…

U.S. Senate Passes NOPEC Antitrust Bill

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

A Worrying Deadline For Russia's War

By Editorial Dept - May 06, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
Russia-Ukraine War Briefing

Next Monday, May 9th, is Victory Day in Russia - cause for a great amount of speculation (and fear) as to what Putin wants to prove by that deadline and what drastic measures he might take to cover losses in Ukraine. While this day in 1945 is celebrated as the day the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany, there is no cause for celebration in Moscow over Russia’s military advance in Ukraine, which is still referred to simply as a “special military operation”. But Putin needs some sort of victory here to parade before the public, and speculation tends to lean towards fear that he will use this opportunity to officially declare war on Ukraine. Others speculate that it will simply end up being a celebration packed with neo-Nazi propaganda, which in turn will be used to rally more recruits.

Declaring war on Ukraine, however, would confuse what is already a confusing war footing with unclear objectives: Is Putin attempting to annex Ukraine’s east and a land bridge that connects it to Crimea? Or, as some of his military generals seem to be pushing, is this really a war against NATO at large? Because of the disconnect emerging between Putin and various military/intelligence services with regard to ultimate objectives, we are inclined to lean towards a scenario in which Victory Day (and its runup) are largely characterized by a wildly intensified level of rhetoric, much of which is focused on selling the nuclear option idea…

