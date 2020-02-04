Libya Oil Production Slips To 200,000 Bpd

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 49.84 -0.27 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 54.21 -0.24 -0.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.875 +0.056 +3.08%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 50.61 -1.45 -2.79%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 55.51 -3.43 -5.82%
Graph down Urals 2 days 53.50 -1.35 -2.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.86 -1.62 -2.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 53.86 -1.62 -2.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 48.15 -1.71 -3.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.875 +0.056 +3.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 56.16 -2.61 -4.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 57.22 -2.60 -4.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.23 -2.03 -4.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.65 -3.04 -5.01%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 56.32 -2.40 -4.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.69 -2.03 -3.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.51 -3.43 -5.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.44 +0.72 +2.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 27.61 -1.45 -4.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 48.51 -1.45 -2.90%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 50.51 -1.45 -2.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 42.71 -1.45 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 38.11 -1.45 -3.67%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 38.11 -1.45 -3.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 42.11 -1.45 -3.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 46.61 -1.45 -3.02%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 38.11 -1.45 -3.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.86 -1.62 -2.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 46.50 -1.50 -3.13%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 40.25 -1.50 -3.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 59.49 -0.94 -1.56%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 44.06 -1.45 -3.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 48.01 -1.45 -2.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.01 -1.45 -2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 46.50 -1.50 -3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 40.25 -1.50 -3.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.34 -1.45 -2.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China gets caught?
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 15 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 17 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 3 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 7 hours This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 3 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 19 hours Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 hours Crude Oil Historical Chart from 1946 to Now
  • 8 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 15 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Increases Share Buyback By $10B While Profit Slumps

Alt Text

Oil Prices Head Lower Despite Small Crude Draw

Oil prices continued to trade…

Alt Text

Coronavirus May Cripple Fuel Demand In All Of Asia

The Coronavirus hasn’t just led…

Alt Text

Oil Is The Only Way Back Up For Venezuela

Venezuela’s economic and humanitarian crisis…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya Oil Production Slips To 200,000 Bpd

By Irina Slav - Feb 04, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Libya oil

Libya is producing about 204,000 bpd of crude oil at the moment, an unnamed source has told Bloomberg, as a blockade of the country’s export terminals and several fields enters its third week.

This is the lowest production level since 2011, when Libya’s civil war began, and a drop from about 1.2-1.3 million bpd pumped before the blockade. Last month, the head of the National Oil Corporation warned that production could fall to zero if the blockade continues.

Forces affiliated with the Libyan National Army, itself affiliated with the eastern Libyan government that is fighting the UN-recognized one in Tripoli, seized Libya’s oil exporting terminals in mid-January as well as several pipelines feeding oil from the nearby fields. This in turned prompted the shutdown of the fields, dealing a severe blow to Libya’s production that was on its path to recovery after years of outages.

Following the blockade, NOC declared force majeure on oil exports with Sanalla warning that losses could reach $55 million daily. New outlets estimated lost barrels at between 500,000 and 800,000 daily. Yet the current production number, as revealed by the Bloomberg source, shows losses have exceeded 800,000 substantially, reaching 1 million bpd.

As of the end of January, the blockade had cost Libya some $560 million, Petroleum Economist reported last Friday, adding that NOC’s Sanalla had once again appealed for help to Western powers. So far, however, help has come in verbal form only, the West unwilling to engage directly in Libya.

The blockade could continue for months, according to one analyst. “There is...potential for the oil blockade to stretch on for months as both sides refuse to back down,” Hamish Kinnear from Verisk Maplecroft told Forbes’ Scott Carpenter.

The LNA under General Khalifa Haftar, last year began a surprise offensive against the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord with the ambition to oust it and establish the control of the eastern government and get access to the oil money of Libya. The offense is ongoing, with peace talks failing miserably to produce any results.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Reinstating An Oil Export Ban Would Be A Disaster For The U.S.

Next Post

Traders Scramble To Find Oil Buyers Amid Falling Chinese Demand
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China
Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com