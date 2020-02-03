Oil Falls Below $50 As Coronavirus Haunts Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.65 +0.54 +1.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 54.90 +0.45 +0.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.823 +0.004 +0.22%
Graph down Mars US 7 hours 50.61 -1.45 -2.79%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 58.94 +0.14 +0.24%
Graph down Urals 1 day 53.50 -1.35 -2.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 48.15 -1.71 -3.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.823 +0.004 +0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 56.16 -2.61 -4.44%
Graph down Murban 1 day 57.22 -2.60 -4.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 44.23 -2.03 -4.39%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 57.65 -3.04 -5.01%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 56.32 -2.40 -4.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 55.69 -2.03 -3.52%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 58.94 +0.14 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 31.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 27.61 -1.45 -4.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 mins 48.51 -1.45 -2.90%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 mins 50.51 -1.45 -2.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 42.71 -1.45 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 38.11 -1.45 -3.67%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 38.11 -1.45 -3.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 42.11 -1.45 -3.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 46.61 -1.45 -3.02%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 38.11 -1.45 -3.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 46.50 -1.50 -3.13%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 40.25 -1.50 -3.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 60.43 -0.82 -1.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 44.06 -1.45 -3.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 48.01 -1.45 -2.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 48.01 -1.45 -2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 46.50 -1.50 -3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 60.79 -0.58 -0.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 7 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 8 mins China gets caught?
  • 8 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 13 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 29 mins Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 1 day Biden said, "China is not competition for US". My estimate China investment in Hunter's hedge/private equity fund generated $288,000,000 in fees since 2013 ! CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 2 hours OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 2 hours Crude Oil Historical Chart from 1946 to Now
  • 2 days Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 2 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 12 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil

Breaking News:

‘’Guyana Lost $55 Billion On Oil Deal with Exxon’’

Alt Text

Exxon: An Oil Giant In Crisis

Investment bank Goldman Sachs downgraded…

Alt Text

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil and gas bankruptcies are…

Alt Text

Russia’s Oil Production Hits Highest In Five Months

Russia’s production of crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Falls Below $50 As Coronavirus Haunts Markets

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 03, 2020, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil traders

Oil prices continued their downward slide on Monday, with Brent crude falling 4.19% by 4:20pm EDT, hitting lows not seen in 13 months as oil demand falters as the death toll for the coronavirus exceeds that of the SARS outbreak in 2002/2003.

Brent crude was trading at $54.26 per barrel—the last time oil was that low was during the last week of 2018. WTI crude was also trading down on Monday, at $49.99—below the $50 threshold—after falling 3.04% on the day.

Both benchmarks are down more than $10 over the last month. WTI is now officially in a bear market, shedding 20% of its price in January.

China has reported 361 deaths from the virus so far—this compares to 349 deaths from SARS. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has reached 17,205—this is double that of SARS.

And oil’s price drop is not just market panic—demand is faltering, with China cutting its March orders from Saudi Arabia, and Sinopec is already cutting its refinery production this month by 600,000 bpd because it is seeing reduced demand. China’s oil demand will likely fall by 20% compared to normal demand this time of year due to the stringent restrictions on travel within China, and well as to and from China. This 20% would be roughly 3 million barrels per day, according to Bloomberg. Related: Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

For now, Chinese refineries are continuing to store unsold fuel, but eventually this could catch up to them should storage become full.

Meanwhile, experts are warning that the current coronavirus outbreak could turn into a full-blown pandemic. The US is taking an abundance of precautions, issuing a mandatory federal quarantine on Friday for Americans flying home from China who had spent time in Hubei Province—it is the first such quarantine in 50 years—since the time of smallpox.

“While we recognize this is an unprecedented action, we are facing an unprecedented public health threat,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conference on Friday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Most Exciting Oil Plays Of 2020

Next Post

Exxon: An Oil Giant In Crisis
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China
Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com