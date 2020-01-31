Exxon’s Earnings Slump On Poor Petrochemical, Refining Results

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 51.39 -0.75 -1.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 56.45 -0.88 -1.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.841 +0.012 +0.66%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 52.79 -1.24 -2.30%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 58.80 -2.24 -3.67%
Graph down Urals 3 days 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 49.86 +0.36 +0.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.841 +0.012 +0.66%
Graph down Marine 2 days 58.06 -1.65 -2.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 59.77 -1.60 -2.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 47.18 -1.47 -3.02%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 61.81 -1.89 -2.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 59.83 -1.53 -2.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.84 -2.00 -3.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 58.80 -2.24 -3.67%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.34 -0.71 -2.15%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 29.64 -1.19 -3.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 50.54 -1.19 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 52.54 -1.19 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 44.74 -1.19 -2.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 44.14 -1.19 -2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 48.64 -1.19 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 42.25 -1.25 -2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 61.25 -0.20 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 46.09 -1.19 -2.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 50.04 -1.19 -2.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 50.04 -1.19 -2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 61.37 -1.19 -1.90%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Exxon’s Earnings Slump On Poor Petrochemical, Refining Results

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 31, 2020, 9:30 AM CST
Refinery

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) reported on Friday fourth-quarter earnings down from a year earlier, as lower natural gas prices and weak chemical and refining margins were not enough to offset cash flow from asset sales in the quarter.  

Exxon’s Q4 earnings slipped by 5 percent on the year to $5.69 billion, while earnings per common share assuming dilution dropped by 6 percent to $1.33.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.41, lower than Wall Street expectations of $0.43.

In Q4, earnings included favorable identified items of about $3.9 billion, mainly a $3.7 billion gain from the sale of Exxon’s upstream assets in Norway. 

Exxon’s full-year earnings in 2019 also dropped, by 31 percent.

“Our operations performed well, while short-term supply length in the downstream and chemicals businesses impacted margins and financial results,” Exxon’s chairman and chief executive officer Darren W. Woods said in a statement.

Exxon’s oil-equivalent production in Q4 2019 was flat on Q4 2018, at 4 million barrels per day, the supermajor said, but noted the ramp-up of development in the Permian shale play, where production rose by 54 percent from the fourth quarter of last year.

While the upstream and the cash from the sale of the Norway upstream business helped Exxon weather the weaker crude oil and natural gas prices, the chemicals and the downstream businesses didn’t perform well in Q4.

“Industry fuels margins were significantly lower than third quarter, reflecting seasonally lower demand and increased supply from reduced industry maintenance,” Exxon said, while it also flagged further weakening of chemicals margins from already depressed levels.

The weaker Q4 performance didn’t come as a surprise amid the low commodity prices and weak profit margins in the chemicals and refining businesses at the end of last year. Yesterday, Shell also attributed its profit slump in Q4 to weak prices and margins.

After the results release, Exxon’s shares were down 2.6 percent in pre-market trade in New York.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

