Can Germany Solve The Nord Stream 2 Dispute?

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

- Mali, one of the most tantalizing gold venues in Africa, is also the riskiest, and investors in mining operations in Mali are now finding that out in the aftermath of a military coup d’etat that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita after months of protests. The last coup was in 2012, and it led to years of bloodshed with both Touareg rebels and Islamic jihadist groups (Ansar Dine and AQIM) fighting the Malian army in the north. Keita could not secure the country. Nor could his predecessor. The brief flirtation with nominal security was but a mere illusion. For gold mining companies, it’s bad for Barrick and AngloGold Ashanti, but good for everyone else who’s not in Mali.

- For what it’s worth at this stage in the game, the U.S. will form a coalition to prevent Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline from reaching completion, Pompeo said this week. Citing security concerns for Europe as it would need to rely heavily on Russia for its imported gas, the coalition would work to prevent this reliance. It is unclear what additional steps the coalition could take to prevent the gas pipeline’s completion, which is already over 90% complete. It is also unclear how big this coalition would be, as clearly Poland and Ukraine will not be enough (both will be bypassed and lose money because of Nordstream). Russian media is happy to report that the Germans are so desperate for Russian money that they are offering…