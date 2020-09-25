Can Germany Solve The Nord Stream 2 Dispute?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.25 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.95 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.125 -0.123 -5.47%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 41.01 +0.48 +1.18%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.85 +1.05 +2.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.74 +0.16 +0.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.125 -0.123 -5.47%
Graph down Marine 2 days 41.15 -0.32 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.49 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.48 -0.48 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.70 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.54 -0.69 -1.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.56 -0.67 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 28.28 +0.44 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.81 +0.38 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.31 +0.38 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.71 +0.38 +0.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.31 +0.63 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.81 +0.38 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.61 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 35.96 +0.38 +1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.26 +0.38 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.05 +0.38 +0.85%
Could Gold Be Gearing Up For A Major Rally?

How Saudi Arabia Put OPEC's Future At Stake

How Saudi Arabia Put OPEC's Future At Stake

OPEC’s 60th birthday should have…

Bullish Sentiment Extinguished By Demand Fears

Bullish Sentiment Extinguished By Demand Fears

Oil prices have fallen below…

China Ramps Up U.S. Crude Oil Imports As Elections Near

China Ramps Up U.S. Crude Oil Imports As Elections Near

China has been buying a…

Can Germany Solve The Nord Stream 2 Dispute?

By Editorial Dept - Sep 25, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

- Mali, one of the most tantalizing gold venues in Africa, is also the riskiest, and investors in mining operations in Mali are now finding that out in the aftermath of a military coup d’etat that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita after months of protests. The last coup was in 2012, and it led to years of bloodshed with both Touareg rebels and Islamic jihadist groups (Ansar Dine and AQIM) fighting the Malian army in the north. Keita could not secure the country. Nor could his predecessor. The brief flirtation with nominal security was but a mere illusion. For gold mining companies, it’s bad for Barrick and AngloGold Ashanti, but good for everyone else who’s not in Mali.

- For what it’s worth at this stage in the game, the U.S. will form a coalition to prevent Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline from reaching completion, Pompeo said this week. Citing security concerns for Europe as it would need to rely heavily on Russia for its imported gas, the coalition would work to prevent this reliance. It is unclear what additional steps the coalition could take to prevent the gas pipeline’s completion, which is already over 90% complete. It is also unclear how big this coalition would be, as clearly Poland and Ukraine will not be enough (both will be bypassed and lose money because of Nordstream). Russian media is happy to report that the Germans are so desperate for Russian money that they are offering…

