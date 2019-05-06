Buffett’s Big Bet On Energy

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.54 +0.60 +0.97%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.50 +0.65 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.528 -0.039 -1.52%
Mars US 3 days 68.14 +0.23 +0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.61 -0.37 -0.52%
Urals 7 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.11 +0.13 +0.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.528 -0.039 -1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 70.00 -1.43 -2.00%
Murban 4 days 71.28 -1.41 -1.94%
Iran Heavy 4 days 65.06 +1.54 +2.42%
Basra Light 4 days 72.22 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.34 +1.40 +1.97%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Girassol 4 days 72.93 +1.29 +1.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.61 -0.37 -0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.59 +0.19 +0.40%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.39 -0.32 -0.64%
Canadian Condensate 73 days 58.69 +0.13 +0.22%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 62.39 +0.13 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 3 days 57.14 -0.07 -0.12%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.04 -0.17 -0.31%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.04 -0.17 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.34 -0.22 -0.38%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 63.04 +0.03 +0.05%
Central Alberta 3 days 55.69 -0.12 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 4 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.50 -1.74 -2.41%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.89 +0.13 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.09 +0.13 +0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 2 mins OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 1 hour We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 51 mins Scandinavia Isn't So Perfect: Bankruptcies Double As Denmark Targets Fraudulent Enterprises
  • 3 hours Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 8 hours 6 Ways to Fight Climate Change
  • 55 mins Canadian Stripper operator shuts down and abandons 4700 wells
  • 15 hours Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 15 hours Carbon Feedback Loops in Permafrost
  • 13 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 2 mins Trump gives oil price lip service for the benefit of his base. Trump sucks up to Saudi/OPEC for the Big Deal, TRUMP/KUSHNER Mideast Palestinian/Israeli peace deal coming in June
  • 4 hours Dyson Gears Up For Electric Car Testing
  • 5 hours Gas Flaring

Breaking News:

Israel Shut Down Its Only Natural Gas Field Amid Rocket Fire From Gaza

Alt Text

Is It Time To Buy The Tesla Bounce?

Tesla once again defied ‘normal…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia, UAE “Draw The Death And Collapse Of OPEC”

In among the multitude of…

Alt Text

‘’The Fat Margins Have Disappeared’’ - Big Oil Disappoints

Lower Q1 crude prices and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Buffett’s Big Bet On Energy

By Irina Slav - May 06, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Warren Buffett

One of America’s most legendary investors, Warren Buffett, plans to invest heavily in energy, he revealed during the annual shareholders’ meeting of his principal investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway.

MarketWatch reports that Buffett spoke about future energy investments during the Q-and-A session after the meeting, saying Berkshire Hathaway will in the future generate as much wind power as its Iowa utility customers currently use. The executive in charge of Berkshire’s non-insurance operations, Gregory Abel, added that the company was currently focused on renewable energy in Iowa, but it would expand beyond this single state slowly but surely.

The company will also be phasing out coal power generation capacity. Fox News anchor Liz Claman tweeted during the annual meeting that Abel had pledged zero coal for power generation in Berkshire’s Nevada utility by 2023, which shareholders applauded.

At the same time, Buffett dismissed the need for sustainability reporting that a lot of activist shareholders had insisted on. Berkshire Hathaway, according to him, was successful in part because of its habit of keeping “needless reporting” and expenses to a minimum. The company’s “batting average” in the sustainability area was pretty good, Buffett went on to say, noting that Berkshire preferred having individual investors as shareholders rather than institutions, which effectively removes the activist shareholder threat.

Joining the renewable drive is only natural given the growing prominence alternatives to oil and gas are gaining. Yet Buffett is not putting all his eggs in one basket, of course. Last month, Berkshire Hathaway provided Occidental Petroleum with US$10 billion in financing for its proposed takeover of peer Anadarko. The financing will be released if the ongoing negotiations result in a deal, but analysts have already noted the move is unusual for Buffett who has said he would not partake in hostile takeovers, which Oxy’s bid for Anadarko certainly looks like.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To
U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

 Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

 19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

 A New Mega Cartel Is Emerging In Oil Markets

A New Mega Cartel Is Emerging In Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com