Buffett To Back Occidental With $10B In Bidding War For Anadarko

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.84 +0.34 +0.54%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.97 +0.43 +0.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.575 -0.018 -0.69%
Mars US 21 hours 69.40 +0.30 +0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.07 -1.31 -1.81%
Urals 2 days 70.01 -0.54 -0.77%
Louisiana Light 5 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Louisiana Light 5 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.54 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.03 -0.18 -0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.575 -0.018 -0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.85 -2.55 -3.47%
Murban 2 days 72.18 -2.35 -3.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.12 +0.29 +0.45%
Basra Light 2 days 73.26 -0.46 -0.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.21 +0.41 +0.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.54 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.54 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 2 days 72.39 +0.34 +0.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.07 -1.31 -1.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.45 +0.16 +0.32%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.50 -0.30 -0.60%
Canadian Condensate 67 days 60.25 +0.20 +0.33%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 64.35 +0.20 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 57.25 +0.20 +0.35%
Peace Sour 23 hours 54.50 +0.20 +0.37%
Peace Sour 23 hours 54.50 +0.20 +0.37%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 58.10 -0.20 -0.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 64.30 +1.50 +2.39%
Central Alberta 23 hours 57.00 +0.20 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 53.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.83 -1.88 -2.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.45 -1.71 -2.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.40 -1.71 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.40 -1.71 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.25 +0.20 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 11 minutes California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices
  • 15 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 39 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 6 hours Hasta La Vista, Maduro? Guaido Calls On Troops To Join Him In Uprising Against Maduro
  • 6 hours Iran Says It Will Keep Exporting Oil Despite U.S. Pressure
  • 8 mins Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 4 hours Saudi, UAE Overstate Their Oil Capacities?
  • 16 hours Counting Rigs is a "Fools Errand"
  • 4 hours Dripping wet commie pinko slop = Anthropogenic Global Warming
  • 16 hours Ghosts of the Past:Global Military Spending At New Post-Cold War high, Fueled By U.S. And China
  • 17 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 20 hours O’Rourke's $5 Trillion Plan To Combat Climate Change
  • 20 hours Do You Conserve Water?
  • 3 hours IMF: Mideast Economies Face Volatile Politics, Oil prices
  • 13 hours The US is a bystander in the global race for the battery metals supply chains

Breaking News:

Buffett To Back Occidental With $10B In Bidding War For Anadarko

Tesla Starts Price War In Solar Panel Market

Tesla Starts Price War In Solar Panel Market

Tesla will cut the prices…

Trump’s Iran Decision Could Kill The OPEC+ Deal

Trump’s Iran Decision Could Kill The OPEC+ Deal

Trump’s decision to let Iran…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Buffett To Back Occidental With $10B In Bidding War For Anadarko

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 30, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has committed to invest US$10 billion in equity in Occidental Petroleum if Occidental completes its proposed acquisition of Anadarko, Occidental said on Tuesday, a day after Anadarko said that it would resume talks with Occidental despite having agreed to a deal with Chevron.

Contingent upon Occidental completing the acquisition of Anadarko, Berkshire Hathaway will receive 100,000 shares of Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock with a liquidation value of US$100,000 per share, together with a warrant to purchase up to 80.0 million shares of Occidental common stock at an exercise price of US$62.50 per share, Occidental said.

“We have long believed that Occidental is uniquely positioned to generate compelling value from Anadarko’s highly complementary asset portfolio. We are thrilled to have Berkshire Hathaway’s financial support of this exciting opportunity,” Occidental’s president and CEO Vicki Hollub said.

On Monday, Anadarko said that it plans to resume negotiations with Occidental after Occidental announced last week a proposal to buy Anadarko at a higher price than Anadarko had agreed in a deal with Chevron announced earlier this month.

While negotiations are being held, the Chevron Merger Agreement “remains in effect and accordingly the Anadarko board reaffirms its existing recommendation of the transaction with Chevron at this time,” Anadarko said yesterday, noting that there is no guarantee that the talks would necessarily result in a superior transaction than the one pending with Chevron.

Chevron said on April 12 that it had entered into a definitive agreement to buy Anadarko in a stock and cash transaction valued at US$33 billion that would boost Chevron’s position in the Permian, the Gulf of Mexico, and in liquefied natural gas (LNG).

On April 24, Occidental Petroleum said that it is proposing to buy Anadarko at a higher price than the one Anadarko had accepted from Chevron, opening a bidding war for one of the U.S. companies with the strongest positions in the Permian.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Poland Taps Emergency Reserve After Contaminated Oil Forces Pipeline Shutdown

Next Post

Asian Importers Step Up Iranian Oil Purchases Before Waivers End

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash
U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com