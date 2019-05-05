Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 2 days 61.94 +0.13 +0.21%
Brent Crude 2 days 70.85 +0.10 +0.14%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.567 -0.022 -0.85%
Mars US 2 days 68.14 +0.23 +0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.98 -1.02 -1.42%
Urals 6 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Louisiana Light 4 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.98 -0.64 -1.01%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.567 -0.022 -0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 70.00 -1.43 -2.00%
Murban 3 days 71.28 -1.41 -1.94%
Iran Heavy 3 days 65.06 +1.54 +2.42%
Basra Light 3 days 72.22 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 3 days 72.34 +1.40 +1.97%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Girassol 3 days 72.93 +1.29 +1.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.98 -1.02 -1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.71 -1.34 -2.62%
Canadian Condensate 72 days 58.56 -1.79 -2.97%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.26 -1.79 -2.79%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.21 -1.59 -2.70%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.21 -1.49 -2.68%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.21 -1.49 -2.68%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.56 -1.44 -2.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.01 -1.69 -2.61%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.81 -1.54 -2.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 3 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.24 +0.10 +0.14%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.89 +0.13 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.96 -1.79 -2.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 11 minutes Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 15 minutes Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 4 hours Canadian Stripper operator shuts down and abandons 4700 wells
  • 15 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 1 day OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 21 hours 6 Ways to Fight Climate Change
  • 7 mins Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 17 hours Dripping wet commie pinko slop = Anthropogenic Global Warming
  • 14 hours UK Needs New Wind Turbines
  • 2 days How long would it take to get Venezuela's oil flowing?
  • 6 hours Trump gives oil price lip service for the benefit of his base. Trump sucks up to Saudi/OPEC for the Big Deal, TRUMP/KUSHNER Mideast Palestinian/Israeli peace deal coming in June
  • 1 day EIA oil production trends
  • 1 day Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 2 hours Carbon Feedback Loops in Permafrost
  • 1 day IMF: Mideast Economies Face Volatile Politics, Oil prices

Breaking News:

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Alt Text

Sliding Oil Rig Count Props Up Oil Prices

The the number of active…

Alt Text

BP CEO: Trump Is The Wild Card In Oil Markets

BP CEO Bob Dudley thinks…

Alt Text

Contaminated Crude Adds Insult To Injury For European Refiners

A new report has made…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

By Haley Zaremba - May 05, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil

Shale production in West Texas continues to boom--so much so that shale oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin have more than they know what to do with. As production continues to outpace the expansion of sorely needed pipeline infrastructure, local operators in the Permian are letting approximately 104 billion cubic feet of natural gas go to waste each year by flaring, what is essentially just burning the gas away, instead of putting it on market.

For many producers in the Permian, this has led to diminishing profits. One such company is Houston-based oilfield service company Baker Hughes. The company’s first quarter profit also took a nosedive, clocking in at $32 million--less than half of its profits for the same period a year earlier, when Baker Hughes reported a profit of $70 million. On top of this major decline in profits, last month the company “ reported negative free cash flow for the first quarter at a time energy investors have been pushing companies to aggressively shore up capital for dividends and buybacks, sending its shares down as much as 8.5 percent” according to Reuters.

However, despite these dismal numbers, things are looking up for Baker Hughes. CEO Lorenzo Simonelli told investors in a call on Tuesday that he sees all of the burned off natural gas wasted by his company and so many others as a byproduct of their oil drilling as a major business opportunity. The company is debuting a new, cutting-edge technology that will harness this otherwise wasted gas to power their hydraulic fracturing equipment in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Simonelli announced to investors this week that his company will be forging a new path in fracking by introducing a revolutionary fleet of “electric frack” turbines that will “use excess natural gas from a drilling site to power hydraulic fracturing equipment — reducing flaring, carbon dioxide emissions, people and equipment in remote locations” according to reporting by the Houston Chronicle. During a Tuesday call with investors Simonelli characterized the new strategy as an across-the-board win for their customer base, saying, “We’re solving some of our customers’ toughest challenges such as logistics, power and reducing flare gas emissions with products from our portfolio.” Related: Rosneft Sees No Oil Deficit Looming As Iran Sanction Waivers End

One of these logistical sticking points concerns the high volumes of diesel required to power hydraulic fracking rigs. “Electric frack enables the switch from diesel-driven to electrical-driven pumps powered by modular gas turbine generating units,” Simonelli told investors on this week’s call. “This alleviates several limiting factors for the operator and the pressure pumping company such as diesel truck logistics, excess gas handling, carbon emissions and the reliability of the pressure pumping operation.”

According to the Baker Hughes’ research as reported by the Houston Chronicle, most standard hydraulic fracturing fleets are powered with diesel engines mounted on trailers. Each of these fleets--an estimated 500 approximately, spread across shale basins in the United States and Canada--use up over 7 million gallons of diesel each year, supplied by 700,000 tanker truck loads which have to be transported to the often-remote shale basins, resulting in an average 70,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. This poses a major problem, not just environmentally, but all for Baker Hughes specifically, seeing as the company has pledged to halve their carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve the even loftier goal net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by the year 2050.

These new “electric frack” turbines are a good start. The approximately 500 traditional diesel-powered hydraulic fracking fleets scattered across the U.S. and Canada consume about 20 million horsepower of energy altogether according to calculations by Baker Hughes. This means that there is a massive market--about 15 gigawatts--for electricity generated by using the new gas-fired turbines. Instead of adding new carbon emissions these turbines will be powered with gas that is currently being burned off anyway instead of adding diesel emissions on top of the carbon dioxide from those flares.

To date, eight of these groundbreaking “electric frack” fleets have been deployed in the Permian Basin, but if they are as successful as Baker Hughes seems to think they will be, we can expect a lot more in a hurry.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

 

 




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis
Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

 Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

 A New Mega Cartel Is Emerging In Oil Markets

A New Mega Cartel Is Emerging In Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com