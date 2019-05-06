What Explains China’s Thirst For Saudi Oil

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.19 -0.06 -0.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.01 -0.23 -0.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.521 -0.003 -0.12%
Mars US 55 mins 68.55 +0.41 +0.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.61 -0.37 -0.52%
Urals 19 hours 68.95 -1.85 -2.61%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.11 +0.13 +0.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.521 -0.003 -0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 70.00 -1.43 -2.00%
Murban 4 days 71.28 -1.41 -1.94%
Iran Heavy 4 days 65.06 +1.54 +2.42%
Basra Light 4 days 72.22 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.34 +1.40 +1.97%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Girassol 4 days 72.93 +1.29 +1.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.61 -0.37 -0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 47.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.39 -0.32 -0.64%
Canadian Condensate 73 days 58.69 +0.13 +0.22%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 62.39 +0.13 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 57.14 -0.07 -0.12%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.04 -0.17 -0.31%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.04 -0.17 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 57.34 -0.22 -0.38%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 63.04 +0.03 +0.05%
Central Alberta 2 hours 55.69 -0.12 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 19 hours 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.50 -1.74 -2.41%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 56.20 +0.31 +0.55%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.15 +0.31 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.15 +0.31 +0.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.09 +0.13 +0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 4 hours OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 30 mins We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 1 hour CNG Truck Storage Design Obviates Need For LNG
  • 7 hours Scandinavia Isn't So Perfect: Bankruptcies Double As Denmark Targets Fraudulent Enterprises
  • 14 mins Canadian Stripper operator shuts down and abandons 4700 wells
  • 14 hours 6 Ways to Fight Climate Change
  • 34 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 10 hours Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 3 hours Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 21 hours Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 22 hours Carbon Feedback Loops in Permafrost
  • 20 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion

Breaking News:

South Sudan, South Africa Ink Oil Deal

Alt Text

Dem Presidential Hopeful Shames Oil Workers, Refuses Oil-Related Campaign Money

Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential…

Alt Text

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes…

Alt Text

The Top Oil & Gas Companies This Earnings Season

Volatile crude prices and weak…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

What Explains China’s Thirst For Saudi Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 06, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
oil facilities

China stepped up purchases of Saudi oil in the first four months of this year as a private refiner is raising crude intake from the Kingdom that has secured term deals to grab more market share in the world’s top oil importing market.

Hengli Petrochemical, a privately held refiner, has stepped up purchases of Saudi crude oil for April and May and is close to ramping up its new 400,000-bpd refinery to full capacity later this month, Reuters reported on Monday, citing ship-tracking data and officials at Hengli Petrochemical.

The new Chinese refinery, which started trial runs at the end of last year, is set to import between 194,000 bpd and 258,000 bpd of Saudi Arabian crude oil this month, after having bought 258,000 bpd in April, according to one of Reuters’ sources.

Several Hengli Petrochemical executives and sources told Reuters that the refinery is expected to reach full capacity later in May.

At the end of 2018, Hengli Petrochemical and Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco signed a supply agreement under which the Chinese refiner would be buying 130,000 bpd of Aramco’s oil in 2019.

Also thanks to the supply agreements with Hengli and with another new refinery, Rongsheng Petrochemical, Saudi Arabia boosted its supply to the Chinese market in the first four months of this year. Related: Pipeline Bottlenecks Cost Canadian Producers $20 Billion

According to Refinitiv trade flow data, Saudi Arabia’s exports to China jumped to average 1.37 million bpd between January and April, from just above 1 million bpd in the first four months of 2018. 

The higher sales volumes on the Chinese market helped Saudi Arabia to oust Russia from the top spot of China’s oil suppliers for a second month in a row in March, according to Reuters data.

Earlier this year, Saudi Aramco—which is increasingly looking to lock in future oil demand in Asia’s downstream markets—signed an agreement to buy 9 percent in Zhejiang Petrochemical’s 800,000-bpd integrated refinery and petrochemical complex.

“Saudi Aramco’s involvement in the project will come with a long-term crude supply agreement and the ability to utilize Zhejiang Petrochemical’s large crude oil storage facility to serve its customers in the Asian region,” Aramco said in February 2019.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Buffett’s Big Bet On Energy

Next Post

Global Markets In Tailspin After Trump Reignites Trade War
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To
Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

 Saudi Arabia, UAE “Draw The Death And Collapse Of OPEC”

Saudi Arabia, UAE “Draw The Death And Collapse Of OPEC”

 Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

 OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis

OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com