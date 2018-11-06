Bolton: U.S. Is Preparing More Sanctions Against Iran

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.44 -1.66 -2.63%
Brent Crude 11 mins 71.37 -1.80 -2.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.541 -0.026 -0.73%
Mars US 18 hours 67.65 +0.11 +0.16%
Opec Basket 1 day 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
Urals 5 days 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.82 +0.82 +1.14%
Mexican Basket 1 day 67.04 -3.13 -4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.541 -0.026 -0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.64 -0.09 -0.13%
Murban 1 day 72.99 -0.68 -0.92%
Iran Heavy 1 day 69.14 +1.13 +1.66%
Basra Light 1 day 72.97 +0.63 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 1 day 71.71 +0.74 +1.04%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.82 +0.82 +1.14%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.82 +0.82 +1.14%
Girassol 1 day 72.88 +0.81 +1.12%
Opec Basket 1 day 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.23 -1.40 -5.26%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 15.60 -0.04 -0.26%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 45.10 -0.04 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 63.20 -0.04 -0.06%
Sweet Crude 1 day 23.20 -0.04 -0.17%
Peace Sour 1 day 19.10 -0.04 -0.21%
Peace Sour 1 day 19.10 -0.04 -0.21%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 41.10 -0.04 -0.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 30.10 +1.96 +6.97%
Central Alberta 1 day 15.10 -0.04 -0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 1 day 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.86 -0.38 -0.52%
West Texas Sour 1 day 57.05 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.00 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.00 -0.04 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.55 -0.04 -0.07%
Kansas Common 1 day 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 1 day 73.11 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 8 minutes Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDsPeople By How They Walk
  • 11 minutes Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 17 hours Airport Guide Robots
  • 9 hours Iranian Tankers Go Dark
  • 3 hours Soybean sale to China down 94%
  • 9 mins WTI Heading for $60
  • 3 hours Amazon to split second HQ
  • 2 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 2 hours Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  • 15 hours Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar
  • 12 hours Regime: Despite Sanctions, Iran Will Sell Oil
  • 11 hours US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  • 18 hours GM Is Getting Into The Electric Bike Business
  • 7 hours Petrol versus EV
  • 13 hours Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 6 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills

Breaking News:

South Korea To Restart Iran Oil Imports At 4M Barrels Per Month

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: Brent To Hit $80 Before Year-End

Having plunged 15 percent in…

Alt Text

Oil Majors Win Big In New NAFTA Deal

The recent renegotiation of NAFTA…

Alt Text

Oil Prices In Free Fall As Iran Fears Fade

Fears of a global oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Bolton: U.S. Is Preparing More Sanctions Against Iran

By Irina Slav - Nov 06, 2018, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Bolton

The United States government is preparing more sanctions against Iran, national security adviser John Bolton told Fox Business News, commenting on what the current sanctions have already helped Washington accomplish, and what the ultimate goal is.

“The aim is to drive Iranian oil exports to zero. We’re working with other countries to get alternative supplies for countries that are buying and I think that’s critical over an extended period of time,” Bolton said, adding that this has already hurt the Iranian economy, plunging the country into a recession with the rial depreciating as much as 70 percent against the U.S. dollar.

In fact, the Iranian rial fell from US$0.000024 in early April, as per Google data, to a low of US$0.000020 in early August, only to recover to US$0.000024 as of Monday again. This doubtlessly has a lot to do with emerging shipping data that suggests Iran’s oil exports have not fallen as much as earlier reports based on estimates had it and, most recently, to the news that Washington has granted sanction waivers to eight Iranian oil importing countries.

Despite the waivers, “The aim is to drive Iranian oil exports to zero. We’re working with other countries to get alternative supplies for countries that are buying and I think that’s critical over an extended period of time.”

Yet the hawkish attitude remains intact. “We’re going to have sanctions that even go beyond this. We’re not simply going to be content with the level of sanctions that existed under Obama in 2015 — more are coming,” Bolton told Fox Business News’ Maria Bartiromo, without, however, going into any detail as to the nature of the additional sanctions.

“This is going to cut into Iran’s ability to continue their nuclear program, to finance terrorism and to engage in military activity around the Middle East and I think we’re already seeing that,” the national security adviser said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

China Ready For Trade Talks
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce
What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

 This Major Cover Up Could Wreak Havoc On Global Oil Markets

This Major Cover Up Could Wreak Havoc On Global Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com