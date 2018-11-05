Stranded LNG Tankers Point To A Major Problem In Gas Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 62.95 -0.15 -0.24%
Brent Crude 2 hours 73.17 +0.34 +0.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.548 -0.019 -0.53%
Mars US 2 hours 67.65 +0.11 +0.16%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 4 days 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.82 +0.82 +1.14%
Mexican Basket 5 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.548 -0.019 -0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 70.64 -0.09 -0.13%
Murban 19 hours 72.99 -0.68 -0.92%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 69.14 +1.13 +1.66%
Basra Light 19 hours 72.97 +0.63 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.71 +0.74 +1.04%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.82 +0.82 +1.14%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.82 +0.82 +1.14%
Girassol 19 hours 72.88 +0.81 +1.12%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 26.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 15.64 -0.05 -0.32%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 45.14 -0.55 -1.20%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.24 -0.55 -0.86%
Sweet Crude 4 days 23.24 +0.55 +2.42%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 41.14 -0.55 -1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 28.14 -0.55 -1.92%
Central Alberta 4 days 15.14 -0.55 -3.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 19 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.24 -1.54 -2.06%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.05 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.00 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.00 -0.04 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.55 -0.04 -0.07%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.50 -0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.15 -0.55 -0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Petrol versus EV
  • 11 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 14 minutes Oil Rally Faces Tidal Wave of Supply
  • 7 hours A lesson from VW
  • 1 hour Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 2 hours Regime: Despite Sanctions, Iran Will Sell Oil
  • 1 hour Airport Guide Robots
  • 5 hours A powerful new battery could give us electric planes that don’t pollute
  • 2 hours Iranian Tankers Go Dark
  • 6 hours US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  • 14 hours HIgher natural gas prices 2019 and beyond
  • 2 hours GM Is Getting Into The Electric Bike Business
  • 13 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 13 hours "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 13 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 7 mins Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

China Vows To Continue Iran Trade Despite U.S. Oil Sanctions

Alt Text

Why Are Middle Eastern LNG Imports Soaring?

The Arab world holds some…

Alt Text

China’s LNG Tariffs Are A Tactical Stroke Of Brilliance

China’s debt bubble may be…

Alt Text

Philippines Gas Crunch Forces Uneasy Alliance With China

The Philippines is facing a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Stranded LNG Tankers Point To A Major Problem In Gas Markets

By Tim Daiss - Nov 05, 2018, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
LNG carrier

An anticipated warmer winter in north Asia and Japan may be good for residents in these colder climates, but it’s starting to play havoc with LNG spot market prices and LNG shippers. The Japan Meteorological Agency and Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said a few weeks ago there was a 70 percent chance of an El Nino weather pattern this year, which can result in unusually mild winters in the northern hemisphere.

Meanwhile, gas storage levels in Japan and South Korea are estimated to be at their highest since at least 2015, Reuters reported on Friday, citing traders and data from Refinitiv Eikon. Storage tanks are also filling up in China ahead of winter.

North Asia’s gas inventory typically peaks in October before significant drawdowns begin, but this year there are no signs yet of stocks falling. In fact, according to a source, at least one utility is already starting to offload unwanted winter cargoes on the spot market, which is already seeing prices for the super-chilled fuel fall to unseasonably low levels, a very pricing different scenario from just four or five months ago.

LNG spot prices in Asia spiked to four-year highs over the summer as buyers in North Asia competed for cargoes with Mexico and Egypt amid supply outages from global producers and as warmer temperatures in Asia persisted which spiked electricity demand from air conditioning usage. Production setbacks in the US, Australia and Malaysia also tightened supplies, while LNG trading volumes in Asia were also being supported by the restocking of depleted inventories by South Korean and Japanese utilities after an unseasonably cold winter. Spot prices for June delivery settled at $11.60/MMBtu – a massive increase in price for the fuel from the same month in the previous year which hovered just under $6/MMBtu. Related: Will U.S. Solar Survive The Trade War?

Now with storage levels full, December spot LNG LNG-AS was reportedly trading late last week at $10.20/MMBtu, the lowest since August 10. Not only have storage levels and an anticipated milder winter season put downward pressure on prices, Japan’s is also revamping is nuclear power generation sector.

After the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, Japan subsequently shut down its 54 nuclear reactors, creating a supply crunch for LNG at the time with upward pressure on prices. By early 2014, LNG spot in Asia was fetching more than $20/MMBtu. Now, nine nuclear power reactors that were shut down in 2011 have received regulatory approval to restart, with seven of them already in operation, more than most analysts had expected.

Stranded LNG tankers

With storage levels in Japan, China and South Korea (the world’s three largest LNG importers) exceeding volumes seen in the previous three years for this time of the year, LNG tankers are also entering a rough patch. Related: It's All-Or-Nothing For Colorado Drillers

Six tankers carrying a million cubic meters of unsold LNG, worth $200 million-plus, have been sitting idle in Singapore, one of the world’s biggest trading hubs for the fuel, and in Malaysian waters for up to two weeks. In the past, shippers have parked their tankers close to ports like Singapore where unused ships can be easily maintained and serviced until new orders come in. For ship owners, idled tankers mean a loss in daily chartering fees per vessel. Through the first most of the year, LNG spot shipping rates hit a peak not seen since 2012, according to maritime research and consulting firm Drewry.

Shipowners with modern DFDE vessels chartered out their ships at $60,000 per day in the second quarter of 2018, which is about 50 percent higher than the rates seen in the third quarter of 2017, a report in World Maritime News said in August. At the end of June 2018, some vessels were reportedly fixed at $85,000 per day. LNG spot shipping rates also usually spike during peak winter season.

It remains to be seen whether the warmer weather forecast will prove true, but if it does pan out as predicted, LNG spot prices this winter, which often spike if utilities need to fill gaps in demand, could also reach unseasonably low prices. Moreover, if China also has a warmer winter, it will avoid a repeat of last year when the government rushed too quickly to replace dirtier burning coal with gas, leaving a gas shortage in many northern provinces, while the government was forced to divert gas from industrial end users to residential users.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Mexico To Ramp Up LNG Imports From The U.S.
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True
Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

 What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com