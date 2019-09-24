Big Oil Starts Climate Initiative To Win Young People Back

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.34 -1.30 -2.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.25 -1.48 -2.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.530 -0.025 -0.98%
Mars US 19 hours 59.44 +0.15 +0.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.40 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 -0.65 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.45 -2.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.530 -0.025 -0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.12 -0.87 -1.36%
Murban 2 days 65.91 -0.98 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.27 -0.33 -0.58%
Basra Light 2 days 67.27 -0.09 -0.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.18 -0.32 -0.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 -0.65 -1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 -0.65 -1.00%
Girassol 2 days 65.73 -0.73 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.73 -1.36 -3.08%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 46.09 +0.55 +1.21%
Canadian Condensate 35 days 52.64 +0.55 +1.06%
Premium Synthetic 25 days 59.04 +0.55 +0.94%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 53.14 +0.55 +1.05%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.89 +0.55 +1.07%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.89 +0.55 +1.07%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 53.54 +0.55 +1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 58.99 +0.55 +0.94%
Central Alberta 19 hours 52.84 +0.55 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.25 +0.75 +1.38%
Giddings 2 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
ANS West Coast 12 days 65.40 -0.38 -0.58%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.59 +0.55 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.54 +0.55 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.54 +0.55 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.25 +0.75 +1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.17 +0.55 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 8 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 1 hour Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 3 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 6 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 1 hour It's the demand, Stupid
  • 33 mins Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 17 hours Saudi State-of-Art Defense System looking the wrong way. MBS must fire Defense Minister. Oh, MBS is Defense Minister. Forget about it.
  • 13 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 16 hours Shale profitability
  • 20 hours Iran Vows Major War Even If US Conducts "Limited Strikes"
  • 20 hours Democrats and Gun Views
  • 5 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 5 hours New designs will reduce transport fuels consumption

Breaking News:

CNOOC To Begin Deepwater Gas Production In South China Sea In 2021

Alt Text

Oil Wealth Could Fund Free Education In This State

Money from New Mexico’s general…

Alt Text

Is Libya Facing A New Oil Crisis?

Libya’s NOC condemned the setting…

Alt Text

The Expiry Date Of The Geopolitical Risk Premium In Oil

Oil is set to close…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Starts Climate Initiative To Win Young People Back

By Irina Slav - Sep 24, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Greta

More than a dozen international oil companies this week announced the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative aimed at addressing the concerns expressed loudly by young climate activists led by Greta Thunberg.

Reuters reports the initiative was announced at the United Nations Climate Summit along with a series of meetings with students and other young people to hammer out the details of a long-term plan for, as Reuters put it, engaging with young people.

“It’s about dialogue and to have dialogue you have to have transparency,” Reuters quoted Equinor’s chief executive Eldar Saetre as saying. The executive also admitted addressing teenage anger on environmental issues had been “tough.”

From the reactions of some of the students and young professionals invited to the meetings, one is left with the impression that Big Oil has quite a task ahead of it. Young people simply do not trust the industry enough to believe it wants a change.

This, according to a UN official, could have negative repercussions for Big Oil’s own future and not just in the reputation department.

“The stigma this industry has acquired does not allow you to attract the best and brightest,” said Christina Figueres, former executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. “And you need the best and brightest for a transformation.”

Winning young people’s trust again is essential for the oil industry which may be facing a talent crisis, a survey suggested earlier this year. One reason for this is worry about long-term job security in light of Big Oil’s much publicized shift away from just fossil fuels. Another, however, has to do with changing attitudes.

“University petroleum courses are being asked to take petroleum out of their name, because people think petroleum is the devil,” the chair of the Petroleum Group of the UK’s Geological Society, Lucy Williams, told Bloomberg in August. “I suspect some people who start on it in their education and then get turned away from it.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Attacks On Saudi Oil To Once Again Delay Aramco IPO
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

 The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com