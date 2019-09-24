Attacks On Saudi Oil To Once Again Delay Aramco IPO

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.34 -1.30 -2.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.25 -1.48 -2.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.530 -0.025 -0.98%
Mars US 19 hours 59.44 +0.15 +0.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.40 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 -0.65 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.45 -2.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.530 -0.025 -0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.12 -0.87 -1.36%
Murban 2 days 65.91 -0.98 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.27 -0.33 -0.58%
Basra Light 2 days 67.27 -0.09 -0.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.18 -0.32 -0.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 -0.65 -1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 -0.65 -1.00%
Girassol 2 days 65.73 -0.73 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.73 -1.36 -3.08%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 46.09 +0.55 +1.21%
Canadian Condensate 35 days 52.64 +0.55 +1.06%
Premium Synthetic 25 days 59.04 +0.55 +0.94%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 53.14 +0.55 +1.05%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.89 +0.55 +1.07%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.89 +0.55 +1.07%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 53.54 +0.55 +1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 58.99 +0.55 +0.94%
Central Alberta 19 hours 52.84 +0.55 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.25 +0.75 +1.38%
Giddings 2 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
ANS West Coast 12 days 65.40 -0.38 -0.58%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.59 +0.55 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.54 +0.55 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.54 +0.55 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.25 +0.75 +1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.17 +0.55 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 8 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 1 hour Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 3 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 6 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 1 hour It's the demand, Stupid
  • 33 mins Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 17 hours Saudi State-of-Art Defense System looking the wrong way. MBS must fire Defense Minister. Oh, MBS is Defense Minister. Forget about it.
  • 13 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 16 hours Shale profitability
  • 20 hours Iran Vows Major War Even If US Conducts "Limited Strikes"
  • 20 hours Democrats and Gun Views
  • 5 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 5 hours New designs will reduce transport fuels consumption

Breaking News:

CNOOC To Begin Deepwater Gas Production In South China Sea In 2021

Alt Text

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

A rogue trader working for…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Rig Count Takes Sharp Turn Downward

The US oil and gas…

Alt Text

The World's Top Oil Basin Is Running Out Of Space

Oil companies are scrambling to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Attacks On Saudi Oil To Once Again Delay Aramco IPO

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 24, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Aramco storage tanks

The attacks on vital Saudi oil infrastructure that took offline more than half of Aramco’s oil production would likely mean that the Kingdom will not list its oil giant this year, two sources with direct knowledge of Aramco’s thinking told Reuters.

The attacks on the Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia on September 14 had investors anxious as the Kingdom had just accelerated plans to list Saudi Aramco in what would be the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO) ever. The heightened security risks following the attacks and Aramco’s actual ability to restore production could undermine the valuation of the company at this time, analysts believe.

Saudi Aramco now needs to build up confidence among potential investors, on top of fully restoring production, one of the sources told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia has been consistently claiming that production would be restored in a matter of weeks rather than months, with the oil production lost in the attacks fully restored by early next week.

Before the attacks, the Saudi oil giant was saying it was ready to list on international markets alongside its primary listing on the Saudi stock exchange.

The top managers of the Saudi state oil firm reiterated that it’s up to the sole shareholder of the company—the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—to decide when the listing will take place.  

Even after the attacks, Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser continued to claim that “We have said we are ready and will proceed with the IPO when our shareholder takes the decision.”

Aramco is also said to be holding meetings this week with more than a dozen junior underwriters as part of the IPO process.

Before the attacks, reports had it that Aramco could list shares on its domestic stock exchange as early as in November 2019. Following the attacks, it looks like international investors and analysts have started to account for major supply risks in Aramco’s valuation and brand.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race

Next Post

Big Oil Starts Climate Initiative To Win Young People Back
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

 The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com