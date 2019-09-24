Are Oil Markets Ignoring The Geopolitical Risk Premium?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.32 -0.97 -1.69%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.01 -1.11 -1.79%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.502 -0.023 -0.91%
Mars US 14 hours 57.89 -1.55 -2.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.40 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.84 -0.79 -1.22%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.45 -2.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.502 -0.023 -0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 62.98 -0.14 -0.22%
Murban 1 day 65.71 -0.20 -0.30%
Iran Heavy 1 day 55.57 -0.70 -1.24%
Basra Light 1 day 65.58 -1.69 -2.51%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.37 -0.81 -1.24%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.84 -0.79 -1.22%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.84 -0.79 -1.22%
Girassol 1 day 65.48 -0.25 -0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.81 -1.04 -2.43%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 44.74 -1.35 -2.93%
Canadian Condensate 36 days 51.29 -1.35 -2.56%
Premium Synthetic 26 days 57.69 -1.35 -2.29%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.79 -1.35 -2.54%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.54 -1.35 -2.60%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.54 -1.35 -2.60%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.19 -1.35 -2.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.64 -1.35 -2.29%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.49 -1.35 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 54.00 -1.25 -2.26%
Giddings 1 day 47.75 -1.25 -2.55%
ANS West Coast 12 days 65.40 -0.38 -0.58%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.24 -1.35 -2.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.19 -1.35 -2.39%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.19 -1.35 -2.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 54.00 -1.25 -2.26%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.17 +0.55 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 5 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 1 min Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 1 hour Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 14 hours World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 6 hours 12 Quotes That Signal Democrats Are Primed To Impeach Trump
  • 50 mins Trump Ruins Democrats' "Witch Hunt Garbage"
  • 20 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 hour Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 21 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 7 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 day Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 13 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 21 hours It's the demand, Stupid

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Alt Text

US Shale Kept Oil Prices From Surging After Attacks On Saudi Oil

The U.S. shale boom was…

Alt Text

The Man That Could Trigger An Iran War

Tensions between Iran and its…

Alt Text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

It sounds harsh, but it’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Oil Markets Ignoring The Geopolitical Risk Premium?

By Tom Kool - Sep 24, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil

The Hottest Investment Sector Of The Decade 
Billionaire investors are already piling in, and now the smart money is set to follow
Learn more here


(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- The EIA forecasts world energy consumption rising by 50 percent between 2018 and 2050. Most of the growth comes from non-OECD, particularly Asia.

- By sector, industry will account for the bulk of the growth, a term that includes mining, refining, manufacturing, agriculture and construction. Energy use in industry will rise by 30 percent through 2050.

- Transportation energy use rises by 40 percent over that timeframe, again led by Asia.

- The source of the energy matters. Renewables are the fastest growing source through 2050, and will surpass petroleum and other liquids on an absolute basis. Renewables grow at an annual rate of 3.1 percent between 2018 and 2050.

Market Movers

- NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) unveiled a plan to achieve zero carbon emissions from its power generation assets by 2050. By 2025, the company plans to cut emissions in half.

- BP (NYSE: BP) and Korea Gas signed a 15-year agreement for U.S. LNG. KOGAS will buy 1.58 million metric tons from the Freeport LNG terminal or Calcasieu Pass beginning in 2025.

- Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) and Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) were both downgraded by Citigroup. Citi analysts see long term value but want to wait for “clarity” on well performance and free cash flow potential.

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Oil prices sank on Tuesday on news that Saudi Aramco was on track to bring production capacity back online by the end of the month. That allowed oil traders to shift their sights back to concerns about the slowing global economy. Still analysts argue that the lack of a risk premium on the price of oil is remarkable given the scale of the attack on Abqaiq.

Aramco to restart full output next week. A Saudi source confirmed to Reuters that the Abqaiq facility will return to pre-attack production levels by next week. Oil prices fell on the news. But that comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that repairs could take months longer than expected. Saudi sources told the WSJ that some repairs could take as long as eight months. Aramco is reportedly reshuffling the types of oil it is sending Asian customers, informing buyers in India and China that it will ship heavy oil rather than light oil.

Aramco IPO unlikely this year. Reuters reports that Saudi Aramco is unlikely to move forward with its public offering this year. Sources said that in the wake of the Abqaiq attacks, the IPO may be pushed off until 2020 or 2021.

UK, Germany and France blame Iran for attacks. In a sign of rising pressure on Iran following the Abqaiq attacks, several European powers sided with the U.S. in blaming Iran. The U.S. has vowed to maintain and even step up the maximum pressure campaign, but has so far declined to push for military retaliation. Iran released the British tanker that it had detained since July, a move that could ease tensions. Related: Is Libya Facing A New Oil Crisis?

UN-backed report says investors unprepared for climate disruption. A UN-backed report concludes that investors are making long-term decisions based on flawed forecasts. Technology innovation and forthcoming regulations on carbon will render business-as-usual forecasts obsolete, the report says. In concrete terms, coal will peak globally by 2022, oil by 2028 and natural gas by 2040. Renewables will meet roughly half of all electricity globally by 2030 and nearly all of it by 2050.

Pensions and insurers promise climate action. Insurers and pension funds managing a combined $2.3 trillion in assets pledged on Monday to shift their portfolios to align with the Paris Agreement. These funds represent some of the largest pools of capital, so a significant shift would reverberate across multiple markets. Notably, some of the largest banks did not go along with the climate announcement.

Oil and gas under fire at UN meeting. Protestors as well as the UN and global leaders pressured oil executives to do more on climate change. The UN estimates that oil and gas production needs to contract by 20 percent by 2030 and by 55 percent by 2050 in order to meet climate goals. For its part, industry executives promoted carbon capture and solutions for methane emissions, proposals that are intended to keep production aloft.

Millennials could doom oil and gas. The fossil fuel industry has a generation problem. Younger cohorts are opposed to oil and gas because of climate change, which threatens the industry in several ways. Drillers are having trouble recruiting talent; investment funds are under pressure to divest; lifestyle changes are undercutting demand; and policy changes could threaten even greater systemic change.

Permian slowdown, but not for majors. Rig counts and drilling activity continues to fall in the Permian basin, but there is a two-track dynamic unfolding. The oil majors are still drilling with gusto, while independent E&Ps are coming under intense shareholder pressure to cut back. The Houston Chronicle reports that ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has filed for 470 drilling permits this year. Related: Wealthy Saudis Are Being Bullied Into Buying Aramco

ConocoPhillips plans to drill wells in Alaska. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) plans to drill seven exploratory wells in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve (NPR-A). “We want to get more confidence around the geology and reservoir characteristics of the field, so that's one of the reasons we pushed back our startup date to around 2025-26 now for the Willow development,” Conoco’s Alaska Vice President Scott Jepsen said last week, referring to an oil discovery the company made in 2017.

German economy flashing warning signs. Manufacturing activity in Germany contracted sharply in August, offering further evidence that the German economy is on the verge of recession. “Manufacturing seems to be in a deep and deepening slump, and there’s now some evidence that the services sector is also starting to slow. That broader weakness suggests 4Q will be another poor quarter for economic growth,” Jamie Rush of Bloomberg said.

Abandoned oil and gas wells cost millions. A report from the Government Accountability Office found that abandoned oil and gas wells from bankrupt drillers could cost the government $46 million to $333 million in reclamation liabilities.

Pipeline companies under stress from buckling shale gas drillers. Several Appalachian pipeline companies could come under financial pressure as the region’s shale gas drillers demand pricing renegotiations, according to S&P.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Big Oil Starts Climate Initiative To Win Young People Back

Next Post

Drone Strikes On Saudi Oil Highlight Risks For Global Economy
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next
The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

 Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com