Oil Markets Are One Outage Away From Crisis

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.24 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.32 +0.12 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Mars US 3 days 59.29 -0.10 -0.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
Urals 4 days 60.40 +0.20 +0.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.10 -0.22 -0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 63.99 +1.09 +1.73%
Murban 4 days 66.89 +1.14 +1.73%
Iran Heavy 4 days 56.60 +0.37 +0.66%
Basra Light 4 days 67.36 +0.37 +0.55%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.50 +0.58 +0.89%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Girassol 4 days 66.46 +0.55 +0.83%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.66 +0.22 +0.51%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 42.59 -0.10 -0.23%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 52.09 -0.10 -0.19%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 58.49 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 5 days 53.54 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 52.99 -0.10 -0.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 58.44 -0.10 -0.17%
Central Alberta 5 days 52.29 -0.10 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 11 days 65.78 +0.55 +0.84%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.04 -0.04 -0.08%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.25 -0.25 -0.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.62 -0.04 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 2 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 7 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 6 hours A little something for all you Offshore swabbies
  • 15 hours Ban Fracking? What in the World Are Democrats Thinking?
  • 18 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 2 hours When Trying To Be Objective About Ethanol, Don't Include Big Oil Lies To Balance The Argument
  • 20 hours Iran Vows Major War Even If US Conducts "Limited Strikes"
  • 2 hours LA Times: Vote Trump out in 2020 to Prevent Climate Apocalypse
  • 5 hours Saudi State-of-Art Defense System looking the wrong way. MBS must fire Defense Minister. Oh, MBS is Defense Minister. Forget about it.
  • 5 hours Memorize date 05/15/2018 cause Huawei ban is the most important single event in world history after 9/11/2001.
  • 5 hours Shale profitability
  • 8 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 2 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 15 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia

Breaking News:

Iran: Seized UK-Flagged Oil Tanker “Free To Leave”

Alt Text

Is Aramco Lying About Its Damaged Oil Infrastructure?

Repairs at the Khurais field…

Alt Text

The World's Top Oil Basin Is Running Out Of Space

Oil companies are scrambling to…

Alt Text

Wealthy Saudis Are Being Bullied Into Buying Aramco

Saudi Arabia is pressuring wealthy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Markets Are One Outage Away From Crisis

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 22, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Flint Hills

The supply disruptions in the oil market may not be over, despite volatility and prices easing in the days after the Abqaiq attack.

The repairs at the Abqaiq processing facility are on an extremely tight timetable. According to Bloomberg, Saudi Aramco had about 50 million barrels in storage within the country prior to the attack, plus around 80 million barrels at ports around the world (although not all of that is usable).

Aramco is determined to keep export levels from falling, choosing to draw down inventories to keep shipments unaffected. It is also opting to slash refining throughput by about 1 million barrels per day (mb/d), which will cut into product exports but will free up crude. One other strategy is to start up production at some offshore fields.

But Aramco vowed to make repairs and bring Abqaiq processing back to pre-attack levels by the end of September, which, at this point, is less than two weeks away. If repairs take longer, then there will be increased scrutiny on Saudi inventories, and any interruptions to buyers would have global impacts. “They probably have about one month of inventories,” Amrita Sen of Energy Aspects told Bloomberg.

It may take a few weeks before more is known. “A lot of October arrival barrels were already on the water so the hole is going to show up toward late October,” a European oil trader told Reuters. “There has been a mad scramble on the paper markets but the physical scramble will come later.”

There is also a growing skepticism that Saudi Arabia will be forthcoming about the true extent of the damage and its ability to turn things around. The “actual longer-term impact of the attacks on the Saudi oil infrastructure is still difficult to judge because the country is likely to play down any potential problems given the importance of its customer relations and the upcoming IPO of Saudi Aramco,” Commerzbank wrote in a note on Friday.  Related: Wealthy Saudis Are Being Bullied Into Buying Aramco

If Aramco loses its perception as a reliable supplier it would have severe implications for its valuation when the company goes public. Meanwhile, the FT reports that the Saudi government is bullying wealthy facilities into buying into the IPO to ensure its success. Riyadh is clearly concerned about the perception of Aramco in the wake of the Abqaiq attack.  

Also, news surfaced that Saudi Arabia might need to import oil to cover its obligations for customers, which raised questions about Aramco’s ability to keep exports level. Of course, there are going to be some quality issues with the type of oil sitting in storage and what was lost due to the Abqaiq outage, and it’s not uncommon for exporters to also import. But if one of the world’s largest oil producers and exporters is suddenly scrambling to import oil, that raises some red flags.

If they are indeed asking Iraq for oil, that “would suggest that the damage to the Saudi infrastructure is in fact greater and more lasting than the country is willing to admit,” Commerzbank said. For its part, Aramco denied having asked Iraq’s state-owned oil marketing company for oil.

Meanwhile, a raft of other supply outages could also disrupt the oil market, compounding the outage at Abqaiq. A little more than a week ago, Nigeria’s Bonny Light suffered yet another force majeure after disruptions at the Nembe Creek Trunk Line, which has been repeatedly targeted in the past few years. Related: Is Libya Facing A New Oil Crisis?

Also, Reuters reports that Venezuela might see more supply disruptions as buyers steer clear of the country. With storage systems filling up, upstream output might need to be further curtailed. “Storage is almost at top capacity. We are just days ahead of being forced to shut production at some eastern oilfields,” a PDVSA executive said to Reuters. The Petropiar oil blending facility, in which Chevron is a co-operator, suspended operations. That cut production in half at an oil filed that feeds the facility, according to Reuters.

In Libya, battles over control of the National Oil Corporation are escalating. A subsidiary in the eastern part of the country is breaking away and could seek to export oil on its own. A tug-of-war over the legal authority to export oil has led to sudden disruptions in the past. 

Then, of course, there is the possibility of a military strike by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia on Iran. It would likely be utterly catastrophic for all involved as it would dramatically increase the odds of an all-out war. Iranian officials have said as much. In a regional war, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which a much greater volume of oil production capacity is not knocked offline.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Next Post

The Digital Trend Taking The World By Storm
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on September 23 2019 said:
    Despite the glut in the global oil market expanded by the trade war between the United States and China, two major factors could cause the market to get tighter and oil prices to surge.

    One is a delay in the repairs of Aramco’s major facilities for a month or more rather than weeks. The other is a depletion of Saudi stored crude oil.

    If repairs take more than a month to complete, this could exhaust Saudi stored oil estimated at 130 million barrels (mb) of which 50 mb in storage on land and another 80 mb at ports around the world. A month’s delay could deplete Saudi stored oil completely impacting adversely on Saudi oil exports, hence the circulating reports about Saudi Aramco asking Iraq to sell it 10 mb of Basra light.

    Given the extent of the damage to the Abqaig processing facility and the Khrais oilfield producing 1.2 mbd of Saudi light crude, repairs could be expected to take moths rather than weeks.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com