Is This The Cure To Saudi Arabia’s Oil Curse?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.82 +0.28 +0.51%
Brent Crude 60.86 +0.24 +0.40%
Mars US 56.37 +0.16 +0.28%
Opec Basket 59.23 +0.96 +1.65%
Urals 57.54 -1.18 -2.01%
Louisiana Light 60.37 -0.27 -0.45%
Louisiana Light 60.37 -0.27 -0.45%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.936 +0.00 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 58.18 -1.10 -1.86%
Murban 60.78 -1.10 -1.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.92 -0.40 -0.70%
Basra Light 56.17 +0.09 +0.16%
Saharan Blend 60.39 -0.42 -0.69%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Girassol 60.75 -0.26 -0.43%
Opec Basket 59.23 +0.96 +1.65%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.96 +0.44 +1.11%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.37 -0.27 -0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 61.13 +0.38 +0.63%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 44.50 -0.25 -0.56%
Buena Vista 61.25 -0.08 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 4 hours Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 6 hours TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 7 hours PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 9 hours Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 11 hours Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 22 hours OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 1 day Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 1 day UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 1 day Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 1 day PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 1 day Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 1 day Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 2 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 2 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 2 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 2 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 2 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 2 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 2 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 2 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 3 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 3 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 3 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 3 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 3 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 3 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 3 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 3 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 6 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 6 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 6 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 6 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 6 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 6 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 7 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 7 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 7 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 7 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 7 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina

Breaking News:

Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue

Alt Text

BP’s Dangerous Track Record In Alaska

BP’s shaky Health & Safety…

Alt Text

Big Oil Urges OPEC: Keep Floor Under Oil Prices

Oil prices have risen significantly…

Alt Text

How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

As the price of Bitcoin…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Is This The Cure To Saudi Arabia’s Oil Curse?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 02, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Saudi Arabia Place

Saudi Arabia plans to start issuing tourist visas soon in a bid to boost its tourism and diversify its economy that is heavily dependent on oil revenues.

“Tourist visas will be introduced soon,” The Times quoted Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the head of the Saudi tourism authority, as saying.

Currently, Saudi Arabia is issuing visas for Muslims who want to make the trip to Mecca—Islam’s holiest site—for the Hajj, but other entry permits for foreigners are expensive and difficult to secure. According to The Times, the starting price for a single-entry visitor’s visa to Saudi Arabia is the equivalent of 400 British pounds, or US$530.

The country hopes to double the number of tourists by 2020 from the 8 million expected this year, most of whom are Muslims on pilgrimage.

Non-Muslims are denied access to Mecca, and this restriction will probably stay in place, The Times says.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman initiated the idea to boost tourism in the Vision 2030 program that aims to overhaul the economy and reduce its dependence on crude oil.

According to The Times, the crown prince would be open to tourism “on a selected basis”. Related: Trump’s China Trip To Reap Billions In Energy Deals

Bin Salman also pledged last week to return Saudi Arabia to “moderate Islam”, to the times before 1979, when the religious militants occupied the Grand Mosque of Mecca to demand the overthrow of the royal House of Saud family. That event resulted in Saudi rulers giving powers to conservative religious clerics to impose restrictions on mingling of men and women, and ban cinemas and concerts. Last month, Saudi Arabia moved to lift a ban on women driving, the only country in the world that had such ban.  

Now with the proposed issue of tourist visas, it appears that Saudi Arabia is on the path to social moderation and, as a result, economic diversification away from oil. Analysts will have to wait and see if tourism can be the cure of Saudi Arabia’s oil curse.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Oil Exports Hit A Record High

Next Post

The Remarkable Recovery Of Big Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
Oil Prices Finally Break $60

Oil Prices Finally Break $60

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

 The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com