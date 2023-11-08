Get Exclusive Intel
Premium Content

Beyond EVs: Dual-Ion Battery Tech Takes A Leap

By Brian Westenhaus - Nov 08, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Dual-ion batteries utilize both lithium cations and counter anions simultaneously, offering a high energy density akin to traditional batteries.
  • These batteries also demonstrated swift charging capabilities, with about 88% of the original capacity being restored within just 2 minutes.
  • Professor Soojin Park, the driving force behind the research, explained, “Dual-ion batteries are not only cost-effective but also leverage Earth’s abundant graphite resources.
Battery

Due to lithium ion’s challenges, some research focus has shifted to an intriguing alternative known as dual-ion batteries (DIBs). The challenge comes from electric vehicles, powered by stored electric energy, where the key lies in rechargeable batteries capable of enduring multiple charge cycles.

Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) made a recent breakthrough, a collaborative research team tackled the durability issues of dual-ion batteries through innovative polymer binder research. The research findings from the study have been published in Advanced Materials.

Dual-ion batteries utilize both lithium cations and counter anions simultaneously, offering a high energy density akin to traditional batteries. This allows them to store a substantial amount of energy. However, they face a hurdle due to the larger anions, causing expansion and contraction of the graphite anode material during charge and discharge, which can lead to decreased battery durability.

The binder plays a critical role in securing various chemicals within rechargeable batteries. In this study, the research team introduced a novel polymer binder that incorporates azide groups (N3-) and acrylate groups (C3H3O2).

Polymer binder to graphite graphic shows the polymer’s binding effect between graphite particles. Image Credit: Pohang University of Science & Technology. Click the press release link for a larger image and more images.

Azide groups form a robust covalent bond with graphite through a chemical reaction facilitated by ultraviolet light, ensuring the structural integrity of graphite during its expansion and contraction. Meanwhile, acrylate groups facilitate the reconnection between the graphite and the binder, even if the bond is disrupted. Related: LNG And Offshore Energy Projects Face Delays As Nickel Prices Soar

Experimental results showed that dual-ion batteries equipped with the newly developed binder maintained exceptional performance, even after enduring over 3,500 recharge cycles. These batteries also demonstrated swift charging capabilities, with about 88% of the original capacity being restored within just 2 minutes.

Professor Soojin Park, the driving force behind the research, explained, “Dual-ion batteries are not only cost-effective but also leverage Earth’s abundant graphite resources. This research will stimulate further exploration of dual-ion batteries, extending beyond electric vehicles to various other applications.”

***

This research is an amazing breakthrough. Most lithium ion battery installations are lucky to be useful in less than 500 charge cycles. A jump up to 3500 would be sensational as well as an economic breakthrough as well.

Chances are good that this tech will see prototyping and some real world application experience. Then there is the good chance that more research might increase that recharge cycle number. Check the press release for the long list of contributing colleagues and the list of funding support. When one sees this level of personnel and backing one is quite encouraged that the technology will get a thorough research and application backgrounding that could lead to consumer products.

By Brian Westenhaus via Newenergyandfuel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


