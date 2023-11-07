Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Promises Safer Energy Storage

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.55 -3.27 -4.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.83 -3.35 -3.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.99 -3.46 -4.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.174 -0.090 -2.76%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.171 -0.065 -2.92%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.171 -0.065 -2.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.39 -1.41 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.10 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 87.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 708 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.25 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.52 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 161 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 52.82 +0.31 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.97 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.22 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 71.97 +0.31 +0.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 75.72 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.05 +0.31 +0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.35 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.71 -2.45 -2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 42 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Suriname’s Staatsolie Opens Bidding For 11 Offshore Blocks

Africa’s Geothermal Power Sector Set To Overtake Europe

Africa’s Geothermal Power Sector Set To Overtake Europe

By 2050, Rystad Energy expects…

LNG And Offshore Energy Projects Face Delays As Nickel Prices Soar

LNG And Offshore Energy Projects Face Delays As Nickel Prices Soar

The resurgence of the aerospace…

The Houthi Missile Threat To Israel

The Houthi Missile Threat To Israel

Recent missile attacks by the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Promises Safer Energy Storage

By Brian Westenhaus - Nov 07, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • The breakthrough in solid-state batteries with a chloride-based electrolyte offers high ionic conductivity and improved safety over liquid electrolyte batteries.
  • The new technology uses cheaper, more abundant materials like zirconium, overcoming the challenges associated with rare earth metals in previous designs.
  • This development could accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and other battery-powered devices, but challenges like generating capacity and grid capability for charging remain unaddressed.
Join Our Community
Battery

Researchers announced a major breakthrough in the field of next-generation solid-state chloride-based solid electrolyte batteries. It is believed that their new findings will enable the creation of batteries that exhibit exceptional ionic conductivity.

The researchers led by Professor Kisuk Kang of the Center for Nanoparticle Research within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), announced the major breakthrough with a research paper published in the journal Science.

A pressing concern with current commercial batteries their reliance on liquid electrolytes, which leads to flammability and explosion risks. Therefore, the development of non-combustible solid electrolytes is of paramount importance for advancing solid-state battery technology.

As the world gears up to regulate internal combustion engine vehicles and expand the use of electric vehicles in the ongoing global shift toward sustainable transportation, research into the core components of secondary batteries, particularly solid-state batteries, has gained significant momentum.

To make solid-state batteries practical for everyday use, it is crucial to develop materials with high ionic conductivity, robust chemical and electrochemical stability, and mechanical flexibility. While previous research successfully led to sulfide and oxide-based solid electrolytes with high ionic conductivity, none of these materials fully met all these essential requirements.

In the past, scientists have also explored chloride-based solid electrolytes, known for their superior ionic conductivity, mechanical flexibility, and stability at high voltages. These properties led some to speculate that chloride-based batteries are the most likely candidates for solid-state batteries. However, these hopes quickly died out, as the chloride batteries were considered impractical due to their heavy reliance on expensive rare earth metals, including yttrium, scandium, and lanthanide elements, as secondary components.

To address these concerns, the IBS research team looked at the distribution of metal ions in chloride electrolytes. They believed the reason trigonal chloride electrolytes can achieve low ionic conductivity is based on the variation of metal ion arrangements within the structure.

They first tested this theory on lithium yttrium chloride, a common lithium metal chloride compound. When the metal ions were positioned near the pathway of lithium ions, electrostatic forces caused obstruction in their movement. Conversely, if the metal ion occupancy was too low, the path for lithium ions became too narrow, impeding their mobility.

Building on these insights, the research team introduced strategies to design electrolytes in a way that mitigates these conflicting factors, ultimately leading to the successful development of a solid electrolyte with high ionic conductivity.

The group went further to successfully demonstrate this strategy by creating a lithium-metal-chloride solid-state battery based on zirconium, which is far cheaper than the variants that employ rare earth metals. This was the first instance where the significance of the metal ions arrangement on a material’s ionic conductivity was demonstrated.

This research brings to light the often-overlooked role of metal ion distribution in the ionic conductivity of chloride-based solid electrolytes. It is expected that the IBS Center’s research will pave the way for the development of various chloride-based solid electrolytes and further drive the commercialization of solid-state batteries, promising improved affordability and safety in energy storage.

Corresponding author Kisuk Kang stated, “This newly discovered chloride-based solid electrolyte is poised to transcend the limitations of conventional sulfide and oxide-based solid electrolytes, bringing us one step closer to the widespread adoption of solid-state batteries.”

***

It is great to see this level of improvement appear for batteries. The day is coming that has battery power storage as a common satisfying attribute.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s not covered is the absence (for the U.S, in particular) of generating capacity to charge the proposed fleets of battery energized products. Then there is the matter of a grid with enough capacity to deliver all that power. The media remains strangely silent, inviting mass ignorance.

It would be good for funding to get behind this tech and discover the real world advantages and shortcomings early on.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Auto Rental Giant Struggles To Expand EV Fleet As Costs Rise

Next Post

LNG And Offshore Energy Projects Face Delays As Nickel Prices Soar
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
France Uncovers Massive White Hydrogen Deposit

France Uncovers Massive White Hydrogen Deposit

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com