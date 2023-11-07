Azerbaijan Softens Stance On Zangezur Corridor As Peace Deal Nears

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.62 -3.20 -3.96%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.89 -3.29 -3.86%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.99 -3.46 -4.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.144 -0.120 -3.68%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.163 -0.073 -3.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.163 -0.073 -3.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.39 -1.41 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.10 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 707 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.25 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.52 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 161 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 52.82 +0.31 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.97 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.22 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 71.97 +0.31 +0.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 68.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 75.72 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.05 +0.31 +0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.35 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.00 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.71 -2.45 -2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Switzerland To Keep Nuclear Plants Operating For Longer Than Planned

China Expands Central Asian Footprint With Billion-Dollar Agreements

China Expands Central Asian Footprint With Billion-Dollar Agreements

China is deepening its economic…

China And Russia Vie For Influence As Middle East Crisis Escalates

China And Russia Vie For Influence As Middle East Crisis Escalates

China and Russia have adopted…

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Despite increasing political tensions with…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Azerbaijan Softens Stance On Zangezur Corridor As Peace Deal Nears

By Eurasianet - Nov 07, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan are close to reaching a peace deal based on mutual respect for territorial integrity, border delimitation, and transport link provisions.
  • Armenia is turning towards the West for security alliances, while managing the status of displaced Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians by offering them refuge or citizenship.
  • International concerns remain regarding Azerbaijan's territorial ambitions and the potential for aggression, with warnings from both the EU and the US.
Join Our Community
Armenia and Azerbaijan

Over the past week Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other Armenian officials have been hinting that a peace deal with Azerbaijan could be imminent. 

They say the sides have reached agreement on three core principles of a deal while "details" remain to be settled.

Pashinyan told parliament on October 30 that a peace deal is "realistic" if the sides remain faithful to the principles of mutual recognition of territorial integrity, delimitation/demarcation of the shared border based on the 1991 Almaty declaration and the opening of transport links in a way that respects the two countries' sovereignty and customs laws. 

Later, ruling party MP Gevorg Papoyan echoed the prime minister, saying that only the "details" of the agreement are left to be hammered out.

Azerbaijan's deputy foreign minister, Elnur Mammadov, confirmed that "most points" of the peace agreement had been agreed with Yerevan. Mammadov said that reaching a deal had become "easier" thanks to Azerbaijan's takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh after its September 19-20 lightning offensive. 

Following that offensive, several planned meetings between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders failed to take place in a reflection of the sides' differing preferences on who should mediate. 

Baku refused to take part in EU-led peace talks in Granada, Spain and in Brussels, while Armenia's prime minister was a no-show at a CIS summit in Bishkek where he'd been expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Armenia was represented at a meeting in Tehran on October 23 that involved Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Azerbaijan.

Armenia's lack of interest in Moscow-brokered peace talks comes as the country looks to the West for new strategic and security allies, signing an arms deal with France and intensifying diplomatic relations with a number of Western states. 

Prior to Azerbaijan's September offensive, which triggered the exodus of the region's entire Armenian population, the Karabakh Armenians' fate had been the thorniest issue in the talks. Baku had rejected the prospect of granting the region autonomous status, as well as Yerevan's calls for an international mechanism that would ensure the Karabakh Armenians' rights and securities under Azerbaijani rule. 

During Azerbaijan's attack on Karabakh on September 19, Pashinyan announced that Armenia's priority was to ensure that Karabakh Armenians could remain in the region and live a "dignified" life there. But now that it has been emptied of Armenians, Yerevan seems to have abandoned this demand and instead started the process of granting them refugee status or Armenian citizenship.

"Our policy is that if those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh do not, objectively speaking, have the opportunity to return to Nagorno-Karabakh - our wish is that they all stay in Armenia, and live and work here," Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting on November 2. 

Another critical issue is "the opening of transport links," a provision of the 2020 ceasefire agreement that cemented Azerbaijan's gains in the Second Karabakh War. 

Baku long discussed this provision in the context of its "Zangezur corridor" project, which for a time it insisted was to be a seamless corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its exclave Nakhchivan through Armenian territory and beyond Armenian sovereignty. 

Azerbaijan stepped back from the maximalist version of this project in February, and, after the September offensive, began giving assurances that it would no longer insist on a corridor and would instead make do with an alternative route through Iran

But Armenians are wary of these assurances, particularly given Russia's apparent interest in the Zangezur corridor project.

Fears persist in Armenia that Azerbaijan will use force to make the corridor a reality, and continued rhetoric from Baku about "Western Azerbaijan" is doing nothing to allay these fears. This is the notion that parts of Armenian territory rightfully belong to Azerbaijan, or that, at the very least, Azerbaijanis have the right to settle in formerly Azerbaijani-populated parts of Armenia. 

ADVERTISEMENT

These concerns are shared by the EU, which has called on Azerbaijan to commit to respecting Armenian territory and by the U.S., where, according to Politico, Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed members of Congress in early October on the risk of an Azerbaiajni invasion of Armenia. (The State Department rejected this report.) 

The Lemkin Genocide Prevention Institute issued a "red flag alert" on November 1 over a possible "invasion of Armenia by Azerbaijan in the coming days and weeks." 

On November 2, the US State Department told the Voice of America's Armenian service: "Any violation of Armenia's territorial integrity will have serious consequences." 

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chinese Ship Implicated In Baltic Sea Pipeline Incident
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
France Uncovers Massive White Hydrogen Deposit

France Uncovers Massive White Hydrogen Deposit

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com