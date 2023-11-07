LNG And Offshore Energy Projects Face Delays As Nickel Prices Soar

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.55 -3.27 -4.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.83 -3.35 -3.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.99 -3.46 -4.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.174 -0.090 -2.76%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.171 -0.065 -2.92%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.171 -0.065 -2.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.39 -1.41 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.10 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 87.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 708 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.25 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.52 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 161 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 52.82 +0.31 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.97 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.22 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 71.97 +0.31 +0.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 75.72 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.05 +0.31 +0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.35 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.71 -2.45 -2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 42 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Suriname’s Staatsolie Opens Bidding For 11 Offshore Blocks

Oil Prices Climb As Interest Rates Remain Unchanged

Oil Prices Climb As Interest Rates Remain Unchanged

Oil prices moved higher on…

Green Energy Firms Grapple With Profit Plunge As Market Conditions Sour

Green Energy Firms Grapple With Profit Plunge As Market Conditions Sour

Renewable energy companies face severe…

New Roofing Materials Offer An Eco-Friendly Answer To Air Conditioning

New Roofing Materials Offer An Eco-Friendly Answer To Air Conditioning

Researchers discover roofing materials that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

LNG And Offshore Energy Projects Face Delays As Nickel Prices Soar

By Rystad Energy - Nov 07, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • The global aerospace industry's recovery is driving up demand for nickel, leading to increased prices and longer lead times, which impacts the energy industry.
  • The high demand for nickel by aerospace manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus, due to a surge in new aircraft orders, is diverting supplies from energy infrastructure projects.
  • Limited global production capacity for high-nickel alloy bars, vital for critical energy industry applications, is causing project delays and increased costs.
Join Our Community
Offshore

A vigorous recovery from the global aerospace industry has increased demand for nickel, a key aircraft component prized for its corrosion resistance, high strength and exceptional mechanical properties. This could inadvertently complicate or delay new energy infrastructure developments by diverting metal supply from critical sectors such as upstream, offshore and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, which use nickel for various equipment applications in extreme environments. 

Aerospace customers procuring high volumes at premium prices are further extending lead times and increasing spot prices of these materials, particularly in Europe and the US. According to Rystad Energy analysis, this has led to an upward trend in nickel pricing risks for the next 12 months despite a downward trend in raw material prices overall.

The use of high-nickel superalloys is typically lower in energy applications than in the aerospace sector, with lower individual order volumes and a heavier project dependency. Limited available supply for smaller orders has doubled prices since the first quarter of this year from already elevated levels.

Orders for new aircraft have risen again following the widespread resumption of global travel after the Covid-19 pandemic, with Boeing and Airbus expected to finish this year with more than 2,400 new orders combined – a 40% increase compared to 2022. This is driven by strong orders from United Airlines, Ryanair, Riyadh Air, IndiGo and Air India. IndiGo's order of 500 A320 units in June was the largest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation.

In addition to material procurement for commercial aircraft, defense expenditure is expected to increase in 2023, expanding further due to enduring geopolitical tensions.

Raw material costs have declined, but limited supply for smaller orders has driven prices up since the start of the year. With mill lead times continuing to lengthen significantly, prices are only likely to rise further, even as material prices remain low. As such, if new facilities require these superalloys, players must solidify delivery schedules and procure early where possible to ensure they save cost and meet projected deadlines.

Matt Loffman, senior vice president, Rystad Energy

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Steel Solution,

The demand for high-nickel alloy bars within the upstream energy sector can be challenging to quantify, often depending on specific projects. This challenge is partly due to the substantial costs of these materials, which can exceed $60,000 per tonne. In the global refining, chemical, power and LNG sectors, which collectively require close to 1 million metric tonnes of stainless-steel bars, it is estimated that only around 2,500 tonnes of high-nickel alloy bars will be utilized in 2023. However, this demand is poised to grow as several factors come into play.

High-nickel bars represent a niche but indispensable segment of the stainless-steel bar market. They find applications in critical and demanding scenarios, where attributes such as high strength, corrosion resistance and temperature tolerance are paramount. These high-nickel alloy bars are utilized in diverse settings, ranging from valve assemblies in petrochemical plants to rotating equipment in power generators and nuclear reactors.

Despite their relatively modest market share, high-nickel bars are essential to numerous industries. As industries increasingly grapple with the challenges posed by higher volumes of sour gas processing, installing higher-temperature thermal facilities, matched against the backdrop of rising project activity in the LNG and nuclear power generation sectors, signifies the importance of high-nickel bars and their application in future projects.

Global production capacity for these specific bar grades is challenging to quantify because the vacuum induction melting (VIM) or vacuum arc remelting (VAR) furnaces can produce other grades, and output for each mill can vary even when the furnace theoretical capacity is identical. Our latest estimate is approximately 20,000 metric tonnes of global accessible production capacity, which means that the downstream and power sector is a small proportion of the overall demand for these materials, significantly smaller than aerospace.

Aerospace original equipment manufacturers typically represent the lion’s share of accounts for large manufacturers. A large part of this is due to mills themselves benefitting from larger order volumes and higher margins.

If new facilities, including soon-to-be-commissioned LNG plants, require these superalloys, assessing their latest supply capacities and pricing movements may reduce project costs by millions of dollars. LNG terminals and offshore wind turbines are also expected to drive additional volumes where seawater corrosion and stress corrosion cracking are concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring these niche products can cause a ripple effect in terms of time and trade, which must be managed to balance supply and demand.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Promises Safer Energy Storage
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
France Uncovers Massive White Hydrogen Deposit

France Uncovers Massive White Hydrogen Deposit

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com