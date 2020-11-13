Betting On A Rebound In Oil Drilling

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.19 -0.93 -2.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.77 -0.76 -1.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.968 -0.008 -0.27%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 41.47 -0.28 -0.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 42.97 -0.45 -1.04%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.83 -0.32 -0.82%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.968 -0.008 -0.27%
Graph down Marine 2 days 44.08 -0.20 -0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.51 -0.53 -1.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 41.86 +0.37 +0.89%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.72 +0.34 +0.75%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.20 -0.18 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.85 -0.44 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.97 -0.45 -1.04%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 56 days 29.29 -0.79 -2.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 31.17 -0.33 -1.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 40.12 -0.33 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 41.52 -0.33 -0.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 36.02 -0.33 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 36.12 -0.33 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 36.87 -0.33 -0.89%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.66 +0.65 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 35.07 -0.33 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 39.02 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.02 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 -0.50 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.70 -0.43 -0.95%
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Betting On A Rebound In Oil Drilling

By Editorial Dept - Nov 13, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
For those of us that pay attention to the Baker Hughes Rig Count, as all energy investors should, it has been an interesting month or so. After one of the most precipitous falls in the number of active rigs in America ever, the rig count bottomed out towards the end of July and has now started climbing again.

As you can see from the chart above, we are still way below the highs, and even the average, but it is now clear that the closures were a bit overdone and there is a clear upward trend emerging. That is good news for energy investors, but it may not mean what you might think in terms of where to put your money.

Most people’s reaction at seeing that would be to go out and buy some of the depressed stock in E&P companies or, if you are a bit more conservative, maybe some of the big U.S. integrated oil companies. That, however, may come up against a problem.

The reason for that big drop was essentially demand-based, and the situation there is not looking any better, and could even get worse. The U.S., and much of the rest of the world, is experiencing a serious second wave of Covid-19 infections and shutdowns, even if just on a localized basis are back in the discussion. That would quickly derail the recovery in oil demand, but even if there is not that drastic a response, the rate of recovery will at least be slowed somewhat.

So, what we will be left with is a situation where supply is increasing in anticipation of a demand surge…

