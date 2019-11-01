Bearish Sentiment Continues To Dominate Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 25 mins 56.20 +2.02 +3.73%
Brent Crude 15 mins 61.69 +2.07 +3.47%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.714 +0.081 +3.08%
Mars US 20 mins 56.75 +2.17 +3.98%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
Urals 2 days 59.20 -0.65 -1.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.42 -0.83 -1.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.42 -0.83 -1.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 -0.93 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.08 +0.56 +1.18%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.714 +0.081 +3.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.81 -0.36 -0.59%
Murban 2 days 62.34 -0.56 -0.89%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.68 -0.97 -1.88%
Basra Light 2 days 64.14 -0.69 -1.06%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.04 -1.07 -1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 -0.93 -1.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 -0.93 -1.54%
Girassol 2 days 60.41 -1.10 -1.79%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.10 +1.07 +3.05%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 34.18 -3.63 -9.60%
Canadian Condensate 73 days 48.18 -0.88 -1.79%
Premium Synthetic 63 days 54.58 -0.88 -1.59%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 46.78 -2.53 -5.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.43 -0.88 -1.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.43 -0.88 -1.82%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 48.68 -2.63 -5.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.18 -0.78 -1.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.18 -0.88 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.42 -0.83 -1.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 -1.00 -1.94%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 -1.00 -2.21%
ANS West Coast 50 days 63.68 -0.76 -1.18%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.13 -0.88 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.08 -0.88 -1.66%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.08 -0.88 -1.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.50 -1.00 -1.94%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.50 -0.75 -1.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.76 -0.88 -1.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 minutes World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 12 minutes A Week Of Absurd Stories From Round The World
  • 5 hours Trump On Farage's Radio Show - 28 Minute Full Interview
  • 3 hours Offshore oil gas too expensive? valueless? Years of Offshore Investments Could be Valueless
  • 16 mins Solar Cells at 7.5 Cents Per Watt
  • 16 hours US role in Syria grows more complex with Trump claim to oil
  • 15 hours Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom
  • 13 hours ''Brexit Is A Symptom, Not The Problem''
  • 22 hours “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 5 hours Big oil getting bigger: US majors focus on shale:
  • 5 hours Brasil to join OPEC, bad move?
  • 22 hours Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 19 hours China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 5 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018

Breaking News:

America's Biggest Oil Giant Beats Earnings Expectations

Alt Text

Energy And Agriculture Are Heading Offshore

While everything-energy is in a…

Alt Text

Why Brazil Joining OPEC Would Be A Massive Mistake

Brazil’s President grabbed headlines today…

Alt Text

The Shady Truth Behind The Aramco IPO

After the 2008 financial crisis,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bearish Sentiment Continues To Dominate Oil Markets

By Editorial Dept - Nov 01, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
rig

After spending the first four days of the week under pressure due to concerns that a weakening U.S. economy would lead to lower demand, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading higher on Friday after the release of a report showing a stronger-than-expected U.S. labor market. Crude oil is still expected to close lower for the week, but the news has somewhat eased the growing bearish tone.

Despite the decent short-covering rally on Friday, the news is not likely to offset the negative news that had been piling up all week, including worries about rising U.S. supply, concerns over a weakening Chinese economy, renewed tensions over U.S.-China trade relations, and reservations over whether OPEC and its allies would announce deeper output cuts.

U.S. Energy Information Administration Weekly Inventories Report

Crude oil inventories rose by 5.7 million barrels in the week to October 25, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 494,000 barrels.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a decline of 708,000 barrels, raising hopes that official figures would also show a fall.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma futures delivery hub rose for a fourth straight week, gaining 1.6 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

However, gasoline and distillate inventories extended their declines even as refiners ramped up production, it said.

China Manufacturing Sector Weakens

China’s manufacturing sector continued to dwell in the doldrums in October, with sentiment among factory operators remaining in negative territory for the sixth month in row, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday, stood at 49.3 in October, down from 49.8 in September and below the expectation in a Bloomberg survey of analysts for an unchanged reading. The October figure was the lowest since hitting 49.2 in February.

U.S.-China Trade Relations

Bloomberg News, citing unnamed sources, said that Chinese officials have been casting doubt over the possibility of a long-term trade deal with the U.S., despite the two sides closing in on an initial “phase one” accord. This headline is reviving concerns over future demand growth.

OPEC, Russia and Output Cut Concerns

Some of the selling pressure earlier in the week may have been caused by conflicting reports that Saudi Arabia is willing to cut deeper at the December OPEC meeting, while Russia continues to suggest indirectly that it might not be interested in doing more.

This was probably the most important event of the week in my opinion because this story has been driving prices higher for two weeks. If you recall, OPEC and its allies, led by Saudi Arabia, said earlier in the month that it would consider lowering output quotas to reflect the weakening global economy and anticipated drop in demand.

The decision is expected to be made when all parties meet on December 5-6, however, without Russia’s support, the chances of reaching an agreement have dropped considerably.

Weekly Technical Analysis

December West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Weekly Analysis

WTI

Weekly Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart, however, momentum has been trending lower since the week-ending September 20.

A trade through $62.74 will reaffirm the uptrend. A move through $50.89 will change the main trend to down.

The main range is $73.40 to $45.14. Its 50% to 61.8% retracement zone at $59.27 to $62.60 is the primary upside target and potential resistance.

The minor range is $45.14 to $64.89. Its retracement zone at $55.02 to $52.68 is potential support.

The short-term range is $62.74 to $50.89. Its 50% level or pivot at $56.82 is acting like resistance. This level essentially stopped the rally this week at $56.92. This level also appears to be controlling the near-term direction of the market after having stopped a rally this week and the prior week.

Weekly Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Based on this week’s price action, the direction of the December WTI crude oil futures contract next week is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the minor 50% level at $55.02.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $55.02 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this move generates enough downside momentum then look for the selling pressure to extend into the minor 61.8% level at $52.68. Buyers could come in on a test of this level.

If $52.68 fails as support then look for a potential test of a pair of main bottoms at $50.89 and $50.33. The latter is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the downside with $45.14 a potential near-term target.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $55.02 will signal the presence of buyers. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for the rally to possibly extend into the short-term 50% level at $56.82, followed by this week’s high at $56.92.

The weekly chart indicates the trigger point for an acceleration to the upside is this week’s high at $56.92. If buyers take out this level with rising volume and support is established at $56.82 then look for a possible surge to the upside with the next target the main 50% level at $59.27.

Conclusion

We’re pretty confident that $55.02 to $52.68 is support, and $56.92 is the trigger point for an acceleration to the upside. However, we don’t know the event that will help put in a bottom and/or trigger a breakout to the upside.

We suspect the next major move will be news driven. We also think that any positive developments from OPEC regarding deeper production cuts will underpin prices, and the announcement of a partial trade deal between the United States and China will be the catalyst that triggers the breakout.

Remember that the trade deal can work two ways. If it gets reached then the news will be bullish. If trade talks fall apart then it will be bearish.



Previous Post

Oil Prices Jump As The Rig Count Collapse Continues

Next Post

Oil Inventory Confusion
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth
The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

 Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom

Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom

 Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

 Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com