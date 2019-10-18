Are U.S. Sanctions Killing Crude?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 53.78 -0.15 -0.28%
Brent Crude 3 hours 59.42 -0.49 -0.82%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.320 +0.002 +0.09%
Mars US 3 hours 54.68 -0.10 -0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
Urals 20 hours 54.15 +0.05 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Bonny Light 20 hours 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 46.98 -0.55 -1.16%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.320 +0.002 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 59.63 +0.65 +1.10%
Murban 20 hours 61.59 +0.37 +0.60%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 50.67 +0.93 +1.87%
Basra Light 20 hours 65.43 -1.03 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 59.23 +0.64 +1.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Bonny Light 20 hours 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Girassol 20 hours 59.46 +0.55 +0.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 36.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 37.68 +0.42 +1.13%
Canadian Condensate 59 days 47.93 +0.57 +1.20%
Premium Synthetic 49 days 54.33 +0.57 +1.06%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 51.08 +0.57 +1.13%
Peace Sour 3 hours 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 3 hours 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 51.18 +0.57 +1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Central Alberta 3 hours 48.93 +0.57 +1.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 20 hours 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
ANS West Coast 36 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 47.73 -0.15 -0.31%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.68 -0.15 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.68 -0.15 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.36 +0.57 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 35 mins China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 3 hours ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 3 hours National Geographic Warns Billions Face Shortages Of Food And Clean Water Over Next 30 Years
  • 4 hours PETROLEUM for humanity 
  • 2 hours Yesterday Angela Merkel stopped Trump technology war on China – the moral of the story is do not eavesdrop on ladies with high ethical standards
  • 5 hours Brexit agreement
  • 3 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 5 hours Bloomberg: shale slowing. Third wave of shale coming.
  • 5 hours Why don't the other GOP candidates get mention?
  • 3 hours World Stocks Drop And Futures Tread Water After China Reports Worst GDP Growth In 30 Years
  • 2 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 3 hours Idiotic Environmental Predictions

Breaking News:

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Faces An Existential Risk

Alt Text

Iran Claims To Have Video Evidence Of Oil Tanker Attacks

An Iranian National Security official…

Alt Text

The Oil Stocks To Bet On In Times Of Uncertainty

Crude oil’s volatility has wreaked…

Alt Text

Electric Vehicle Adoption Overshadowed By SUV Boom

Despite the surge in EV…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are U.S. Sanctions Killing Crude?

By Editorial Dept - Oct 18, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Tanker

The biggest market disappointment this week is yet another false start for Saudi Aramco, and we’re not sure how many more the market will tolerate. Yesterday morning, Riyadh was all set to go ahead with the IPO. By the end of the day, the plug was pulled once again, with delays set to run into weeks and months as Aramco belatedly decided to further examine vulnerabilities in the wake of the September 14 attack on its facilities. This will be a further negative mark on MBS’ reputation. The delay will drag on until Aramco releases its Q3 results, which it’s hoping will give a favorable bump to its valuation. The problem is, no one knows when that will be. In the meantime, weighing on oil prices is China's economic growth - a determining factor in oil prices due to China's healthy appetite for importing crude oil - which slowed to 6% year over year for Q3. This is its weakest quarter in over 25 years and below what was expected.

How US Sanctions Can Kill US Crude

US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela were designed to force Iran to fall in line over the nuclear deal and for the Maduro regime to, well, collapse. Neither has happened. What has happened is record-low production for Venezuela and curbed oil export profits for Iran. But the sanctions seem to be hurting the oil industry more than anyone, starting in Asia and trickling all the way back to the US shale patch.

As sanctions begin to spill over into oil tankers, Asia is finding it hard to keep up with exorbitant freight rates - a byproduct of the sanctions.

The US most recently sanctioned units of Chinese shipper COSCO, which manages a fair amount of all oil tankers globally. Oil buyers are now shunning the sanctioned shipper lest they find themselves next on the US naughty list. With COSCO tankers out of the mix, buyers quickly canceled shipments that were supposed to be carried by COSCO. Some booked other tankers, while others who could afford to wait, did so to keep from paying rates that are nearly 3X what they were just a few months ago.

Just days ago, these increased shipping rates added $3 per barrel to oil cargos on the Middle East-to-Asia route, with some routes adding $11 for every barrel. Some Chinese refiners have been operating at net losses as a result. What used to cost $3-4 million per load to move crude from West Africa to China spiked to as much as $9 million.

But the US oil industry may also feel the pain of the sanctions as WTI prices will need to come down to increase the spread between WTI and Brent, in order for buyers to maintain interest as freight rates from the US to South Korea - a top US destination for US oil - hit a record earlier this week of $14 million for every VLCC load of crude, which is the highest price ever.

While freight rates began to ease slightly on Wednesday, they are still high, and US exports to Asia - which were cut in half during the first week of October to just 500,000 bpd - are expected to continue to fall until freight rates ease further. This will inevitably lead to a rise in the heavily watched US crude oil inventories.

Crypto’s $50 Million Renewable Edge?

A $50-million check from a bunch of billionaires, including Peter Thiel, is intended to disrupt the crypto-mining playing field by using renewable energy. More to the point, it’s intended to usurp the top slot in crypto mining from China.

Crypto doesn’t usually make it onto our top-renewables-stories-of-the-day list, but in this case, it’s an absolute must. The plan that the $50 million will fund is to enable San Francisco-based Layer1 to run its own power substation and purchase solar and wind energy produced in West Texas.

The massive amount of energy that crypto-mining sucks up is a huge problem.

Layer1’s crypto-mining facility envisions dozens of acres in West Texas that will use what it claims is a proprietary new technology for cooling the chips used in crypto-mining.

The end game? To become the biggest bitcoin miner in the world, which means controlling the process from start to finish, including at the energy point.

Right now, China accounts for about 60% of the world’s bitcoin mining.



Previous Post

The Oil Rig Count Collapse Continues

Next Post

Bearish Sentiment Takes Hold Of Oil Markets
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels
Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

 The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

 The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

 Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com