The Oil Rig Count Collapse Continues

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.68 -0.25 -0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.27 -0.64 -1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.336 +0.018 +0.78%
Mars US 20 hours 54.78 +1.02 +1.90%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
Urals 2 days 54.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.80 -0.50 -0.86%
Mexican Basket 2 days 46.98 -0.55 -1.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.336 +0.018 +0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.98 +0.23 +0.39%
Murban 2 days 61.22 +0.51 +0.84%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.74 -0.64 -1.27%
Basra Light 2 days 66.46 +0.01 +0.02%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.59 -0.29 -0.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.80 -0.50 -0.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.80 -0.50 -0.86%
Girassol 2 days 58.91 -0.23 -0.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.11 -0.27 -0.74%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 37.68 +0.42 +1.13%
Canadian Condensate 59 days 47.93 +0.57 +1.20%
Premium Synthetic 49 days 54.33 +0.57 +1.06%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 51.08 +0.57 +1.13%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 51.18 +0.57 +1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Central Alberta 21 hours 48.93 +0.57 +1.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 +0.75 +1.51%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
ANS West Coast 36 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.88 +0.57 +1.20%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.83 +0.57 +1.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.83 +0.57 +1.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.50 +0.75 +1.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.36 +0.57 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 1 hour China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 1 hour PETROLEUM for humanity 
  • 19 hours Why don't the other GOP candidates get mention?
  • 1 hour Brexit agreement
  • 9 hours Yesterday Angela Merkel stopped Trump technology war on China – the moral of the story is do not eavesdrop on ladies with high ethical standards
  • 5 hours ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 19 hours Disenfranchised people are angry people - map of global electoral systems
  • 19 hours Bloomberg: shale slowing. Third wave of shale coming.
  • 5 hours Erdogan Holds All The Cards ... 3.6 Million Of Them
  • 4 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 1 day Spain Is On The Edge...Clashes Between Catalonia And "Madrid"
  • 1 day 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 hours Idiotic Environmental Predictions

Breaking News:

“Of Course Not”: Venezuela Slams Russian Takeover Rumors

Alt Text

What’s Really Driving Oil Prices?

With all of the daily…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Jump On A Lone Piece Of Bullish News

Oil prices rose on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Will OPEC+ Cut Production Even Further?

The outlook for oil markets…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Rig Count Collapse Continues

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 18, 2019, 12:22 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Rig

The US oil and gas rig count fell this week, according to Baker Hughes, decreasing by 5 for the week, according to Baker Hughes. This week marks eight decreases in the last nine weeks.

The total oil and gas rig count now stands at 851, or 216 down from this time last year.

The total number of active oil rigs in the United States increased by 1 according to the report, reaching 713. The number of active gas rigs decreased by 6 to reach 137.

Oil rigs have seen a loss of 160 rigs year on year, with gas rigs down 57 since this time last year.

Even though the number of oil rigs have declined by 164 this year alone, production has grown from 11.7 million bpd at the beginning of the year to 12.6 million bpd for the week ending October 11—a growth of almost 1 million bpd in less than a year.

Oil prices were trading down on Friday ahead of the data on persistent weak economic data—this time from China—which showed China’s economic growth slowed to 6% year over year for the third quarter—the weakest data in more than 25 years.

Related: Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

At 12:28 pm EDT today, WTI was down $0.05 (-0.09%) at $53.88—a drop of about $0.40 since this time last week.  Brent crude was trading down on the day as well, by $0.33 (-0.55%) at $59.58, or a $0.50 decrease from last week.  

Canada’s overall rig count decreased this week, with oil and gas rigs falling by 3, after last week’s 2-rig increase. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are down 48 year-on-year. 

WTI was trading down 0.82% shortly after data release, while Brent was trading down 1.24%.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Why Did Rick Perry Resign?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unprecedented Blackouts And $6 Gasoline: California’s Energy Crisis

Unprecedented Blackouts And $6 Gasoline: California’s Energy Crisis
Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

 The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

 Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

 Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com