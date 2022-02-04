Aramco Plans To List Additional $50 Billion In Shares

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 92.46 +2.19 +2.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.08 +1.97 +2.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.849 -0.039 -0.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.872 +0.032 +1.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.678 +0.035 +1.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 87.37 +2.01 +2.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.678 +0.035 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.36 -1.06 -1.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.14 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.95 +1.62 +1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 66 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.19 +1.53 +1.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.64 +1.06 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 75.19 +1.65 +2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 77.42 +2.01 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 89.27 +2.01 +2.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 90.67 +2.01 +2.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 87.87 +2.01 +2.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 90.27 +2.01 +2.28%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 80.50 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.22 +2.01 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.45 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 9 hours Ten Joe Biden 2021 Blunders that Killed the American Energy Renaissance
  • 2 days Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 14 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 15 hours Pacific Northwest National Laboratories - The path to renewable fuel just got easier
  • 17 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 21 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 2 days Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 9 hours FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.

Breaking News:

Japan Says Ready To Help Europe With LNG

Why Belarus Is Becoming A Headache For Biden

Why Belarus Is Becoming A Headache For Biden

Americans may have forgotten that…

The Green Hydrogen Revolution Is Sweeping Europe And Asia

The Green Hydrogen Revolution Is Sweeping Europe And Asia

Both Europe and Asia are…

New Energy Deals Are Transforming Geopolitics In The Middle East

New Energy Deals Are Transforming Geopolitics In The Middle East

While both China and the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aramco Plans To List Additional $50 Billion In Shares

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 04, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Saudi Aramco has resumed talks about a fresh share sale on Tadawul and possibly a secondary one outside Saudi Arabia.
  • Aramco is said to be aiming for a $50-billion share sale on the domestic stock exchange.
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco is dusting off plans to sell more of its shares, aiming for a $50-billion share sale on the domestic stock exchange with a possible secondary listing abroad, in what could be the world’s biggest share sale ever, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, quoting sources with knowledge of Aramco’s plans.

At the end of 2019, it was Saudi Aramco that set the record for the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO), when it sold 1.7 percent in the company and raised $29.4 billion in the share sale on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company by production and market capitalization, made its debut on the Saudi stock exchange in December 2019. Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant had priced its IPO at the top end of the range—32 Saudi riyals ($8.53), which made the share listing the largest in history, surpassing the US$25-billion IPO of Alibaba on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

Now, according to the Journal’s sources, Saudi Aramco has resumed talks about a fresh share sale on Tadawul and possibly a secondary one outside Saudi Arabia, possibly in London, Singapore, or other markets.

Aramco executives have held talks internally and with third-party advisers about the potential new share sale, the Journal reports. Plans are at an early stage and they could change or a listing could still be delayed, according to WSJ’s sources.

Aramco plans more share offerings to the public in coming years, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in early 2021. The prince, however, did not give any details either about the timing of the new share sales or on which markets those sales could take place.

In April 2021, the Crown Prince said that the government of Saudi Arabia was negotiating the sale of a 1-percent stake in Aramco to a “leading global energy company.” 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Next Big Problem For U.S. Shale
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022

Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022
Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom
Big Oil Is Quietly Exploring For More Crude

Big Oil Is Quietly Exploring For More Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com