Will OPEC+ Actually Deliver The Extra Barrels It Promised?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.61 +0.34 +0.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 91.11 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.961 +0.073 +1.49%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.834 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.645 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 87.37 +2.01 +2.35%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.645 +0.002 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 87.36 -1.06 -1.20%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 90.14 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 84.95 +1.62 +1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 66 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 93.19 +1.53 +1.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 91.64 +1.06 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 75.19 +1.65 +2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 75.41 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 87.26 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 88.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 85.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 86.16 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 88.26 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 80.50 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 84.22 +2.01 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.45 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 6 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 1 day Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 2 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 2 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 3 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

U.S. Senators Want To Put Brakes On LNG Exports To Curb Domestic Energy Bills

U.S. Senators Want To Put Brakes On LNG Exports To Curb Domestic Energy Bills

A group of Democratic Senators…

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest…

Oil Rally Pushes U.S. Gasoline Prices Up For Fifth Week In A Row

Oil Rally Pushes U.S. Gasoline Prices Up For Fifth Week In A Row

The average gasoline price in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will OPEC+ Actually Deliver The Extra Barrels It Promised?

By Irina Slav - Feb 03, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • OPEC+ decided to add 400,000 bpd to its production quota for March.
  • A growing number of oil analysts think that OPEC+ may struggle to deliver on its output promises.
  • Saudi Arabia does not appear inclined to boost production by any more barrels than it is already pumping.
Join Our Community

OPEC+ broke a record this week. On Wednesday, the oil cartel booked the fastest meeting since its creation, at a total of 16 minutes. This was enough for member countries to agree to keep their current arrangement of adding 400,000 bpd to their combined oil production every month.

The outcome of the meeting surprised no one, unlike previous OPEC meetings when there was tense anticipation until the very end. This is no longer the case. This is mostly because of the last few monthly production reports of OPEC and its partners. According to them, most members of OPEC+ cannot produce as much oil as agreed.

In an article titled, "OPEC and Russia keep promising to pump more oil. They're not delivering", CNN quoted Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjørnar Tonhaugen, as saying, "There are concerns in the market, partly priced in, that OPEC+ will not be able to produce what they say in the future.

"There is anxiety about damage to production capacity from Saudi Arabia to Kuwait and Russia, from too low investments during the pandemic and before," the analyst added.

A recent report by Bloomberg said that Russia's oil production rose last month, but it was likely that it could not reach the level set in the country's OPEC+ quota. Saying anything with certainty is difficult for Russia because it does not separate condensate from crude oil in its production reports. The total number reported by the energy ministry was 11 million bpd. Depending on how much of that was condensate, Russia may have been some 50,000 bpd below quota.

OPEC, meanwhile, is finding it equally tough to hit its production ramp-up targets. The cartel reported a combined output increase of 210,000 bpd for last month, falling short of its ramp-up quota of around 250,000 bpd: its share of the 400,000-bpd OPEC+ monthly boost for yet another month.

Even so, and even with the growing worry about global oil supply in this situation, OPEC appears to be unconcerned. Ahead of the Wednesday meeting, the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee signaled that it still expected supply to exceed demand for oil this year, by a modest 1.3 million bpd. This is not what others are expecting, hence the recent slew of bullish oil price forecasts.

OPEC+'s "month-to-month supply increases of 400,000 bpd are either too immaterial for the market to appreciate and more importantly, not being completely fulfilled by the group," Reuters quoted Rystad senior market analyst Louise Dickson as saying last week.

"The only short-term solution for balancing the supply-short oil market will therefore need to come from OPEC+, and steered by Saudi Arabia, the producer with the largest spare capacity," she added.

Saudi Arabia does not appear inclined to boost production by any more barrels than it is already pumping. It seems that right now, we are watching a battle of the forecasts, with OPEC expecting sufficient supply and investment banks and other analysis providers doubtful about it.

The problem is that whoever wins the battle of the forecast, without enough oil supply—or enough perceived oil supply—prices will continue higher, aggravating an already grave enough inflation situation globally. The other problem is that, bar OPEC, there does not seem to be a producer big enough to step in and fill the gap.

There are forecasts about strong growth in U.S. crude oil production, but it will not be strong enough to compensate for OPEC+'s inability—and in some cases, unwillingness—to pump more barrels. What this shows is what a lot of elected energy transition planners would rather not see: the world is still as dependent on oil as it was 50 years ago, if not more.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Plastic Will Fuel Oil Demand For Years To Come

Next Post

Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022

Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022
Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom
Oil Markets Bullish As Brent Breaks $90

Oil Markets Bullish As Brent Breaks $90



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com