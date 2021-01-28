Saudi Crown Prince: Aramco To Sell More Shares To Public

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.21 -0.13 -0.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 55.53 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.689 +0.025 +0.94%
Graph down Mars US 33 mins 52.74 -0.81 -1.51%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
Graph up Urals 37 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.66 +0.08 +0.16%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.689 +0.025 +0.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 54.76 -0.85 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 54.90 -1.11 -1.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 51.46 -0.69 -1.32%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 56.48 -0.59 -1.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 55.07 -0.42 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 55.83 -0.52 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 39.73 -0.72 -1.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 39.30 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 51.85 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 53.25 +0.24 +0.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 47.85 +0.24 +0.50%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 48.35 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 49.95 +0.24 +0.48%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 42.50 -0.50 -1.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 55.76 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 46.29 -0.51 -1.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.94 +0.24 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 hour Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 5 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 4 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 6 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 1 day 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 10 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 1 day Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 18 hours Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government
  • 1 day Aramco in Talks on $2 Bln Loan from Japan
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

U.S. Pauses Rule That Says Banks Can’t Reject Loans To Oil & Gas

Is Brazil A Threat To OPEC?

Is Brazil A Threat To OPEC?

Brazil’s flourishing oil boom is…

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Chinese Covid Concerns

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Chinese Covid Concerns

The oil price rally has…

The World’s Biggest Oil Firms Face Rating Downgrades

The World’s Biggest Oil Firms Face Rating Downgrades

Some of the biggest oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Crown Prince: Aramco To Sell More Shares To Public

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 28, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco, the world’s largest oil company by production and market capitalization, plans more share offerings to the public in coming years, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Thursday.

“There are going to be IPOs by Aramco in the following years,” Bloomberg quoted the crown prince as saying at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The prince, however, did not give any details either about the timing of the new share sales or on which markets those sales could take place.

Earlier this week, the governor of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Yasir Al-Rumayyan, hinted that Saudi Aramco could think about selling more of its shares under the right market conditions.

Saudi Arabia owns just over 98 percent in Aramco, after selling 1.7 percent in the initial public offering (IPO) in December 2019.

Selling more shares in Saudi Aramco could be a challenge for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, considering that the listing of the oil giant more than a year ago didn’t go as initially planned and was delayed several times.

The Saudis were initially aiming to list Aramco on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, and on one major international market, with London, New York, Tokyo, and Hong Kong all rumored or reported to have been in the race.

But in the end, tepid investor demand and the possibility of exposing the Kingdom to lawsuits—especially with a New York listing—forced the rulers to downsize the Aramco IPO.

Saudi Aramco made its debut on the Saudi stock exchange in December 2019. Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant had priced its IPO at the top end of the range—32 Saudi riyals ($8.53), which made the share listing the largest in history, surpassing the US$25-billion IPO of Alibaba on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The IPO pricing valued the entire company at US$1.7 trillion, making it at the time the most valuable listed company in the world. This valuation was still US$300 billion short of the coveted US$2-trillion that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had sought for years.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why China Can’t Replicate America’s Shale Boom

Next Post

OPEC Withheld 1.3 Billion Barrels Of Oil To Prop Up Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities
Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March

Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March
Saudi Arabia Is On The Brink Of Losing Control Of Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is On The Brink Of Losing Control Of Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com