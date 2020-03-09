OilPrice GEA
All Charts
  • 4 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 7 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 10 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 12 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 4 hours Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 3 hours Willing to Bet Several Large Funds Being Liquidated Right Now
  • 2 hours 'Green New Deal' extremist panic-mongering to collapse as low oil & gas & LNG prices crash
  • 3 mins Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 19 mins When to Add?
  • 3 hours What's the end affect of virus on China. Banking crisis ?
  • 18 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 8 hours Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 5 hours CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 6 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
  • 10 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power

Tsvetana Paraskova

Standard Chartered Slashes WTI Oil Price Forecast To $32

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 09, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT Oil field

Expecting a fierce and protracted oil price war, Standard Chartered slashed on Monday its oil price estimates for this year and next, saying WTI Crude prices would average $32 a barrel in 2020.

The bank cut its outlook on WTI Crude from $59 a barrel it had previously expected.

At 2:15p.m. EDT on Monday, WTI prices were trading at $32.39 a barrel, down by 21.5 percent on the day for the biggest one-day crash since 1991, after Saudi Arabia fired the first shot in an oil price war with Russia, following the disintegration of the OPEC+ coalition which failed to agree on a production cut deal on Friday.  

For 2021, Standard Chartered expects WTI Crude prices to average $41 a barrel, down from its previous estimate of $63.

The bank also slashed its projection for the average Brent Crude price in 2020 and 2021. Standard Chartered now sees Brent prices averaging just $35 a barrel this year, down from $64 per barrel previously expected. Next year, Brent Crude should average $44 a barrel, down from $67 expected just days ago.

“With supply ramping up at the same time as coronavirus-related demand losses reach their maximum, the short-term floor to oil prices is extremely weak,” Standard Chartered said in a note, as carried by Reuters.

Standard Chartered wasn’t the only bank that slashed its oil price outlook in the near term after the Saudi-Russia oil bromance abruptly ended at the end of last week.

The oil market has entered yet another New Oil Order with the price war, with US$20 Brent Crude a real possibility in the coming two quarters, Goldman Sachs said on Monday.

“US$30/bbl here we come,” ING’s Head of Commodities Strategy Warren Patterson said on Sunday as ING analysts slashed their Q2 Brent Crude forecast to $33 a barrel from $56, and the Q2 WTI Crude estimate to $28 per barrel from $50.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Coronavirus Causes Unprecedented Oil Demand Destruction

