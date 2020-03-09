Standard Chartered Slashes WTI Oil Price Forecast To $32

|WTI Crude •35 mins
|31.13
|-10.15
|-24.59%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|34.36
|-10.91
|-24.10%
|Natural Gas •35 mins
|1.778
|+0.070
|+4.10%
|Mars US •10 mins
|28.48
|-13.50
|-32.16%
|Opec Basket •4 days
|48.33
|-3.41
|-6.59%
|Urals •4 days
|48.15
|-0.10
|-0.21%
|Louisiana Light •4 days
|43.89
|-5.06
|-10.34%
|Bonny Light • 4 days
|46.33
|-5.61
|-10.80%
|Mexican Basket • 4 days
|35.75
|-4.57
|-11.33%
|Natural Gas • 35 mins
|1.778
|+0.070
|+4.10%
|Marine •4 days
|48.58
|-2.16
|-4.26%
|Murban •4 days
|50.32
|-2.44
|-4.62%
|Iran Heavy •4 days
|37.88
|-5.86
|-13.40%
|Basra Light •4 days
|46.34
|-4.54
|-8.92%
|Saharan Blend •4 days
|46.41
|-6.05
|-11.53%
|Bonny Light •4 days
|46.33
|-5.61
|-10.80%
|Girassol • 4 days
|46.07
|-5.81
|-11.20%
|Opec Basket • 4 days
|48.33
|-3.41
|-6.59%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Canadian Crude Index •15 mins
|17.87
|-10.23
|-36.41%
|Western Canadian Select •14 hours
|25.88
|-4.62
|-15.15%
|Canadian Condensate •14 hours
|42.13
|-4.62
|-9.88%
|Premium Synthetic •14 hours
|41.68
|-4.62
|-9.98%
|Sweet Crude •14 hours
|37.03
|-4.62
|-11.09%
|Peace Sour •14 hours
|31.28
|-4.62
|-12.87%
|Light Sour Blend • 14 hours
|35.53
|-4.62
|-11.51%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 14 hours
|40.28
|-4.62
|-10.29%
|Central Alberta • 14 hours
|31.78
|-4.62
|-12.69%
|Louisiana Light •4 days
|43.89
|-5.06
|-10.34%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •4 days
|37.75
|-4.75
|-11.18%
|Giddings •4 days
|31.50
|-4.75
|-13.10%
|ANS West Coast •5 days
|49.48
|-1.22
|-2.41%
|West Texas Sour •4 days
|35.23
|-4.62
|-11.59%
|Eagle Ford •4 days
|39.18
|-4.62
|-10.55%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days
|37.75
|-4.75
|-11.18%
|Kansas Common • 4 days
|31.50
|-4.75
|-13.10%
|Buena Vista • 4 days
|49.01
|-4.62
|-8.61%
Expecting a fierce and protracted oil price war, Standard Chartered slashed on Monday its oil price estimates for this year and next, saying WTI Crude prices would average $32 a barrel in 2020.
The bank cut its outlook on WTI Crude from $59 a barrel it had previously expected.
At 2:15p.m. EDT on Monday, WTI prices were trading at $32.39 a barrel, down by 21.5 percent on the day for the biggest one-day crash since 1991, after Saudi Arabia fired the first shot in an oil price war with Russia, following the disintegration of the OPEC+ coalition which failed to agree on a production cut deal on Friday.
For 2021, Standard Chartered expects WTI Crude prices to average $41 a barrel, down from its previous estimate of $63.
The bank also slashed its projection for the average Brent Crude price in 2020 and 2021. Standard Chartered now sees Brent prices averaging just $35 a barrel this year, down from $64 per barrel previously expected. Next year, Brent Crude should average $44 a barrel, down from $67 expected just days ago.
“With supply ramping up at the same time as coronavirus-related demand losses reach their maximum, the short-term floor to oil prices is extremely weak,” Standard Chartered said in a note, as carried by Reuters.
Standard Chartered wasn’t the only bank that slashed its oil price outlook in the near term after the Saudi-Russia oil bromance abruptly ended at the end of last week.
The oil market has entered yet another New Oil Order with the price war, with US$20 Brent Crude a real possibility in the coming two quarters, Goldman Sachs said on Monday.
“US$30/bbl here we come,” ING’s Head of Commodities Strategy Warren Patterson said on Sunday as ING analysts slashed their Q2 Brent Crude forecast to $33 a barrel from $56, and the Q2 WTI Crude estimate to $28 per barrel from $50.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.