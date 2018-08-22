Iran Sees Oil Exports Fall By More Than 500,000 Bpd

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.99 +0.13 +0.19%
Brent Crude 1 hour 74.78 +2.15 +2.96%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.941 -0.003 -0.10%
Mars US 1 hour 69.36 +1.52 +2.24%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
Urals 18 hours 68.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Mexican Basket 3 days 62.11 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.941 -0.003 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.82 +0.32 +0.45%
Murban 2 days 73.09 +0.23 +0.32%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 68.69 +1.82 +2.72%
Basra Light 2 days 72.33 +0.28 +0.39%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 72.53 +2.03 +2.88%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Girassol 18 hours 73.96 +1.73 +2.40%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 42.27 +1.76 +4.34%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.54 +0.42 +1.16%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.04 +1.12 +1.84%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.99 +0.42 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.59 +0.42 +0.76%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.84 +0.42 +0.90%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.84 +0.42 +0.90%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.09 +0.42 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.49 +0.42 +0.68%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.84 +0.42 +0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 64.25 +1.25 +1.98%
Giddings 18 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.11 -0.07 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 61.81 +1.43 +2.37%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.76 +1.43 +2.22%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.76 +1.43 +2.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 64.31 +1.43 +2.27%
Kansas Common 3 days 56.75 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 3 days 72.94 +0.52 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Aramco IPO ... more delays
  • 9 minutes Peak Oil is Now!
  • 14 minutes Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 2 hours WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 5 hours Who owns US national debt?
  • 14 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 2 hours Germany's Car Industry Can't Build Its Own Battery Cells?
  • 1 hour Iraq to ask exemptions on Iran sanctions
  • 8 hours Russians hacking vs U.S., Microsoft President: Russians Targeting All Political Sides
  • 12 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 9 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 8 hours Putin Deplores U.S. Sanctions, But Lauds Trump Meeting
  • 1 day VW Receives Massive Order Of 1,600 All-Electric Trucks
  • 7 hours Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 12 hours Rattling With Weapons: Iran Must Develop Military To Guard Against Other Powers
  • 11 hours China goes against US natural gas

Breaking News:

Kuwait Looks To Settle Oil Field Disputes With Saudis, Iraq Soon

Alt Text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

Texas Gulf Coast crude exports…

Alt Text

Shockwave In Shipping Could Send Brent Soaring

New IMO regulations for the…

Alt Text

Why Is Big Oil So Excited About Alaskan Crude?

Alaskan officials have just published…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Iran Sees Oil Exports Fall By More Than 500,000 Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 22, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT oil tanker

Iran’s oil customers may have started to drastically wind down purchases of Iranian crude ahead of the U.S. sanctions, with Platts preliminary tanker tracking data showing that in the first half of August, Iran’s exports plunged by 600,000 bpd compared to July loadings, due to plummeting flows to India, Tehran’s second-largest oil customer.

Between August 1 and 16, Iranian oil exports averaged 1.68 million bpd, Platts tracking data showed. This compares to average exports of 2.32 million bpd in the whole month of July, and to 2.10 million bpd in the first 16 days in July, according to S&P Global Platts estimates.

In the first half of August, Iran’s biggest customer, China, scaled back loadings to 615,688 bpd from 722,100 bpd in July. But the second-biggest importer of Iranian oil in the world, India, saw crude flows from Iran plummet to 203,938 bpd in the period August 1-16, compared to 706,452 bpd in July, according to Platts trade flow data.

Demand from Japan remained steady, but South Korea is not importing Iranian condensate for a second consecutive month in August. Demand in Europe was up strongly, especially from Italy, during August 1-16, according to Platts data.

Iran’s oil exports in July were already lower, having dropped by 7 percent to 2.32 million bpd—their lowest level in four months. Analysts expect Iranian exports to drop even more noticeably next month, the rate of decline expected to accelerate as the United States looks to have Iran’s current customers reduce oil imports to ‘zero’. Related: Brazil’s Opposing Energy Views

It has also been reported that Iran has started to offer India cargo insurance and tankers operated by Iranian companies as some Indian insurers have backed out of covering oil cargoes from Iran in the face of the returning U.S. sanctions on Tehran. 

India’s imports from Iran could start to slow from August as some big Indian refiners worry that their access to the U.S. financial system could be cut off if they continue to import Iranian oil, prompting them to reduce oil purchases from Tehran.

The U.S. hasn’t been able to persuade China to reduce oil purchases, but Beijing has reportedly agreed not to increase its oil imports from Iran.

Analysts had expected the sanctions on Iran to remove between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd from the oil market, with a growing number of experts saying that the loss could be closer to 1 million bpd and above.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Next Post

Oil Rallies, But This Country Can’t Sell Its Crude
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years
The Productivity Problem In The Permian

The Productivity Problem In The Permian

 All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

 What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

 Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com