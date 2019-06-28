An Undervalued Energy Stock Investors Can’t Ignore

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 21 hours 58.47 -0.96 -1.62%
Brent Crude 21 hours 64.74 -0.93 -1.42%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.308 -0.016 -0.69%
Mars US 21 hours 60.37 -1.41 -2.28%
Opec Basket 3 days 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Urals 2 days 61.95 +0.95 +1.56%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Mexican Basket 3 days 61.21 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.308 -0.016 -0.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.88 +0.43 +0.67%
Murban 2 days 65.82 +0.50 +0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.19 +0.13 +0.22%
Basra Light 2 days 66.49 -1.16 -1.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.83 +0.19 +0.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Girassol 2 days 66.56 +0.19 +0.29%
Opec Basket 3 days 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 41.96 -0.89 -2.08%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 45.43 -0.10 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 12 days 55.08 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 59.88 +0.05 +0.08%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 54.68 -0.40 -0.73%
Peace Sour 22 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Peace Sour 22 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 55.93 +0.05 +0.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 59.68 +0.05 +0.08%
Central Alberta 22 hours 54.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Giddings 3 days 49.25 +1.50 +3.14%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.38 +0.86 +1.27%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.42 -0.96 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.37 -0.96 -1.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.37 -0.96 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Kansas Common 3 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.56 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 6 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 7 hours U.S. will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil: special envoy
  • 7 hours The illusion that OPEC Can Still Regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 13 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 10 mins Shippers Freak ahead of New IMO Rules
  • 30 mins Media Bias
  • 1 day One of The Worst Leaders Again Threatened: Impeach Me, I'll jail you - Philippines' Duterte Dares Foes To Test Him
  • 2 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 20 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  • 17 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 1 day San Francisco Oil Haters Yowl at the U.S. Gov't Plan to Dredge SF Bay to *Increase Oil Imports* to SF Oil Refineries
  • 1 day Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 1 day Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 18 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 22 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 1 day The Plastics Problem

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Secret Sauce For The World’s Largest Oil Hedge Almost Ready

Alt Text

The U.S. Has Become A Net Oil Exporter

The U.S. became a net…

Alt Text

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Rise Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

There was no change to…

Alt Text

OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

OPEC is set to roll…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

An Undervalued Energy Stock Investors Can’t Ignore

By Editorial Dept - Jun 28, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Stock

I have said many times before, here and elsewhere, that technical analysis has its limitations. The idea that we can look at what happened in the past and confidently predict the future based on it appeals to some basic desire for order in the human psyche, but in many cases, it doesn’t stand up to logical analysis. The circumstances at different times are inevitably different themselves, and just because “A” happened at some point in the past doesn’t mean that “B” will follow. However, simple analysis based on previous highs and lows does have value.

When a stock bounces off a level, it is likely to do so again, even in different market conditions. It results in a perception that the level has its own significance, significance that will still be there in the future regardless of anything else. There is often some truth to that. A stock that is falling will often stop because many people perceive value at the same level and place orders to buy, and those buyers will probably re-emerge at that same level in the future. In addition, even if the low was prompted more by a change in fundamental conditions, when it is approached again it will attract buyers simply because it held before. They don’t always prevail, but when they do and the level holds again, the perception of its significance increases.

That “double bottom” formation can be seen now in an energy stock that has disappointed a lot over the last year…Schlumberger (SLB).

SLB

An understanding of your own fallibility is essential to traders. Good account management is impossible if you believe you can never be wrong, so I will freely admit that during the last year, I have twice attempted to pick a bottom for SLB, with only mixed results at best. The first was on the way down at the end of the year, and came too soon, while the second, in February, came just before enough of a bounce to give a small profit, but the stock didn’t reach the hoped-for highs.

Both of those calls, however, were based purely on an analysis of fundamental factors, such as the price of oil and the anticipated capital expenditure (capex) of oil companies. They had no technical support. In the first instance, my belief in a bounce in crude was right, but premature, while in the second the timing was better, but after the improvement in fundamental conditions came it faded quicker than expected. Now, with SLB forming a double bottom at around 34.50 and consolidating from there, it is worth another try.

The fundamentals for SLB still look good. Crude has bounced strongly off a previously established level around $50 and, barring a complete collapse for some unforeseen reason, that makes it likely that we have seen the worst of the cuts in capex. With that in mind, the emergence of a clear, repeated low and a clear bounce from that low sets up a trade with a good risk/reward profile.

Buying here with a stop just below that low and an initial target close to the April high of over $48 sets you up to make nearly twice what you are risking on the trade. That in itself is a good setup, but with a stock as depressed as this there is always a chance that if we get above $48, momentum will carry it through that level. The target, in this case, is a point at which I would reset the stop-loss rather than just cut and run, allowing the potential for an even better result.

At some point, the cyclical nature of the oil business and basic common sense indicate that Schlumberger will bounce. That could come soon, or it might not, but the double bottom pattern which is now clearly formed makes it more likely than not and allows for a logical stop level that limits potential losses. Those are good enough reasons to take another stab at the stock.


Previous Post

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Rise Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Next Post

Finding The Catalyst That Moves Oil Markets
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire
Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

 The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

 Gasoline Prices Soar As Largest East Coast Refiner Is Set To Close Shop

Gasoline Prices Soar As Largest East Coast Refiner Is Set To Close Shop

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com