Finding The Catalyst That Moves Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 21 hours 58.47 -0.96 -1.62%
Brent Crude 21 hours 64.74 -0.93 -1.42%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.308 -0.016 -0.69%
Mars US 21 hours 60.37 -1.41 -2.28%
Opec Basket 3 days 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Urals 2 days 61.95 +0.95 +1.56%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Mexican Basket 3 days 61.21 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.308 -0.016 -0.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.88 +0.43 +0.67%
Murban 2 days 65.82 +0.50 +0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.19 +0.13 +0.22%
Basra Light 2 days 66.49 -1.16 -1.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.83 +0.19 +0.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Girassol 2 days 66.56 +0.19 +0.29%
Opec Basket 3 days 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 41.96 -0.89 -2.08%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 45.43 -0.10 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 12 days 55.08 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 59.88 +0.05 +0.08%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 54.68 -0.40 -0.73%
Peace Sour 22 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Peace Sour 22 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 55.93 +0.05 +0.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 59.68 +0.05 +0.08%
Central Alberta 22 hours 54.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Giddings 3 days 49.25 +1.50 +3.14%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.38 +0.86 +1.27%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.42 -0.96 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.37 -0.96 -1.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.37 -0.96 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Kansas Common 3 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.56 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 6 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 7 hours U.S. will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil: special envoy
  • 7 hours The illusion that OPEC Can Still Regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 13 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 10 mins Shippers Freak ahead of New IMO Rules
  • 30 mins Media Bias
  • 1 day One of The Worst Leaders Again Threatened: Impeach Me, I'll jail you - Philippines' Duterte Dares Foes To Test Him
  • 2 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 20 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  • 17 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 1 day San Francisco Oil Haters Yowl at the U.S. Gov't Plan to Dredge SF Bay to *Increase Oil Imports* to SF Oil Refineries
  • 1 day Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 1 day Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 18 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 22 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 1 day The Plastics Problem

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Secret Sauce For The World’s Largest Oil Hedge Almost Ready

Alt Text

The Single Biggest Factor For Oil Price Forecasts

The U.S.-China trade war is…

Alt Text

Oil Markets In Limbo Ahead Of Trump-Xi Showdown

Oil markets are in limbo…

Alt Text

Middle East Tensions Move Oil Prices Higher

Oil inched higher on Tuesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Finding The Catalyst That Moves Oil Markets

By Editorial Dept - Jun 28, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
refinery

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international benchmark Brent crude oil futures are in a position to post solid gains for the week despite below-average volume and volatility toward the latter half of the week. Natural gas is also starting to show signs of life after taking a beating for more than a month.

Crude oil opened the week with a bullish tone as buyers took insurance against a potential supply disruption due to rising tensions between the United States and Iran. Prices were further supported by another bigger than expected drawdown in U.S. stockpiles.

However, the markets became rangebound into the end of the week as many of the major players took to the sidelines ahead of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan on Saturday. Also contributing to the range-bound trade was general uncertainty ahead of the OPEC meeting in Vienna on July 1-2.

Natural gas began the week flat despite weather forecasts calling for hot temperatures throughout the United States. Helping to keep a lid on prices were mixed cash prices and strong production. However, the market is likely to finish the week with an upbeat tone following a weaker than expected government storage report and the anticipation of increasing heat over the next 10 to 15 days.

Technical Analysis

Weekly August West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil

WTI

The main trend is down according to the weekly swing chart. However, momentum has been trending higher since the formation of the weekly closing price reversal bottom at $50.79 during the week-ending June 7.

The main trend will change to up on a trade through $64.03. This is followed by another main top at $66.22. A trade through $50.79 will negate the chart pattern and signal a resumption of the downtrend. The next target under this level is $44.46.

The main range is $74.86 to $44.46. Its retracement zone at $59.66 to $63.25 is the primary upside target. This week, buyers drove the market into the lower or 50% level at $59.66. Since the main trend is down, sellers stepped in to stop the rally at $59.93.

The minor range is $44.46 to $66.22. Its retracement zone at $55.34 to $52.77 is its support. This area was straddled for several weeks in early June before prices surged to the upside.

Weekly Technical Forecast

Based on this week’s price action, the direction of the August WTI crude oil futures contract next week is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at $59.66.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $59.66 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this move is able to create enough upside momentum then look for a potential rally into the main Fibonacci level at $63.25. Taking out this level will indicate the buying is getting stronger. It will also put the market in a position to take out the main top at $64.03. Trading through this level will change the main trend to up.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $59.66 will signal the presence of sellers. If this move generates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the minor 50% level at $55.34. If this fails to hold as support then the minor Fibonacci level at $52.77 will become the next downside target, followed by the main bottom at $50.79. Taking out this level will signal a resumption of the downtrend.

Technical Analysis

Weekly September Brent Crude Oil

Brent

The main trend is down. However, momentum has been trending higher since the formation of the weekly closing price reversal bottom at $59.45 during the week ending June 7. The main trend will change to up on a trade through $73.95. A move through $59.45 will negate the closing price reversal bottom and signal a resumption of the downtrend.

The main range is $83.30 to $51.90. Its retracement zone at $67.60 to $71.31 is the primary upside target. This zone is controlling the longer-term direction of the market.

The short-term range is $51.90 to $73.95. If the selling pressure resumes then look for a pullback into its retracement zone at $62.93 to $60.32. Counter-trend buyers could come in on a test of this zone, but if it fails then look for a resumption of the downtrend.

Weekly Technical Forecast

Bullish Scenario

Based on this week’s price action, the direction of the September Brent crude oil market next week is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at $67.60. Overcoming this level will indicate the buying is getting stronger. This could create the momentum needed to overcome the Fibonacci level at $71.31. This is the last potential resistance level before the $73.95 main top.

Bearish Scenario

The inability to overcome $67.60 will signal the return of sellers. The first target is the 50% level at $62.93. If the downside momentum increases then look for the selling to possibly extend into the minor Fibonacci level at $60.32, followed by the main bottom at $59.45. This price is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the downside.

Weekly Crude Oil Summary

The catalyst behind the price action early next week is likely to be the outcome of the Trump-Xi meeting this weekend. If a deal is struck to resume trade negotiations, then look for an upside bias to develop.

Prices will also be underpinned if OPEC and its allies strike a deal to extend the program to cut production. We could see a surge to the upside if they decide to cut more than the original 1.2 million barrels.

The wildcard will remain U.S. – Iran relations. No one is certain how this will play out at this time, which is one reason why the markets have been supported lately.

Technical Analysis

Weekly August Natural Gas

Natural Gas

The price action in the August Natural Gas market isn’t too exciting at this time, but there is potential for a short-term rally if the weather turns hot in key demand areas. In order to generate anything long-lasting, we’re going to need to see a lingering heat dome over a broad-based area, but this isn’t in the forecasts.

The main trend is down according to the weekly swing chart. A trade through $2.745 will change the main trend to up. This is unlikely at this time, but there is room to rally into a series of retracement levels. A trade through $2.134 will signal a resumption of the downtrend.

The short-term range is $2.745 to $2.134. Its retracement zone at $2.440 to $2.512 is the first target. Since the main trend is down, sellers are likely to come in on a test of this zone.

The major range is $3.003 to $2.134. Its retracement zone at $2.569 to $2.671 is another potential upside target.

Conclusion

Keep an eye on this market because there is potential for an upside breakout, but remember the major players are short and it’s going to take a major shift in weather, lower production and stronger cash markets to turn this market bullish. Therefore, the better trading opportunities may be on the short side following the usual seasonal rally.


Previous Post

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Rise Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Next Post

Can Saudi Arabia Save Oil Markets?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire
Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

 The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

 Gasoline Prices Soar As Largest East Coast Refiner Is Set To Close Shop

Gasoline Prices Soar As Largest East Coast Refiner Is Set To Close Shop

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com