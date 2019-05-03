An Oil Supply Glut Is Looming

1. Futures depict emerging oil supply glut

(Click to enlarge)

- Oil futures slipped into contango in the fourth quarter, a sign of an emerging glut of supply. Contango – when futures trade at a discount relative to longer-dated contracts – often accompanies a short-term supply surplus.

- But the OPEC+ cuts helped boost near-term pricing, and Brent has been in a state of backwardation since February.

- Front-month contracts recently traded at a higher than $5-per-barrel premium to contracts 13 months out, the highest premium in six months.

- The U.S. announcement not to renew Iran sanctions waivers resulted in a brief spike in near-term pricing. But after last years’ experience, OPEC+ will likely be cautious before making any rash decisions.

- “Instead, we expect OPEC to keep the market tight and allow prices to drift higher, regardless of the short-term volatility caused by Trump’s oil supply comments,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note this week.

2. More than 1 million kilometers of wells to be drilled

(Click to enlarge)