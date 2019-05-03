OilPrice Premium
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.98 -0.64 -1.01%
Marine 2 days 71.43 -0.08 -0.11%
Murban 2 days 72.69 -0.42 -0.57%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.52 -1.55 -2.38%
Basra Light 2 days 72.25 -1.60 -2.17%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.94 -1.62 -2.23%
Girassol 2 days 71.64 -1.79 -2.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.40 -0.08 -0.17%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.71 -1.79 -3.48%
Canadian Condensate 70 days 58.56 -1.79 -2.97%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 62.26 -1.79 -2.79%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 57.21 -1.79 -3.03%
Peace Sour 23 hours 54.21 -1.79 -3.20%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 57.56 -1.79 -3.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 63.01 -1.79 -2.76%
Central Alberta 23 hours 55.81 -1.79 -3.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 16 hours 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.24 +0.10 +0.14%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 55.89 +0.13 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.96 -1.79 -2.39%
All Charts
Alberta Prepares Its Oil Weapon

By Editorial Dept - May 03, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
rig

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

- Newly sworn in Alberta Premier Jason Kenney signed into law a bill that gives the province the option to simply close the taps on oil flowing to neighboring British Columbia in a new effort to push through the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project that BC is fighting. Kenney says the point is not to deliberately cut shipments to B.C. Instead, he’s seeking the ultimate leverage in the Trans Mountain battle. The BC government has responded with a constitutional challenge to attempt to block the law. Turning off the taps is a desperate move as Alberta needs Trans Mountain to ship more fuels to BC. But that isn’t Alberta’s only problem: It also needs more refineries to produce more fuel.

And as this transportation saga continues, producers are taking the hit. A junior Canadian gas E&P company, Trident Exploration Corp., abruptly shut down this week, simply abandoning some 4,700 wells and telling shareholders and bondholders that they wouldn’t be seeing any reimbursement. Trident doesn’t have the funds to operate or the ability to enter into credit protection. That means Canada now has seen a total of 7,700 wells abandoned. (Note the flipside of this with Suncor energy earnings, above).

- In Libya, General Haftar’s offensive continues without advancing further into Tripoli, but now he is using the National Oil Company (NOC) facilities for military purposes. He has seized the NOC’s…

