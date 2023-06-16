China Steps Up Game With 1st ‘Floating Oil Factory’ 

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.49 +0.87 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.37 +0.70 +0.93%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.53 +0.24 +0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.620 +0.087 +3.43%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.677 +0.035 +1.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 70.52 +2.15 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.677 +0.035 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.00 -1.30 -1.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 74.50 -1.38 -1.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.36 +0.81 +1.12%
Graph down Basra Light 564 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.69 +0.64 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.81 +0.80 +1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 17 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +2.50 +4.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 74.61 -0.80 -1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.85 +2.35 +3.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 15 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Iran Oil Exports Hit A 5-Year High

Scientists Report Breakthrough In Disruptive Perovskite Solar Tech

Scientists Report Breakthrough In Disruptive Perovskite Solar Tech

Hong-Kong based scientists have made…

U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

The United States is set…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Steps Up Game With 1st ‘Floating Oil Factory’ 

By Alex Kimani - Jun 16, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

China has delivered its first smart floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) with land-sea integrated operation system, marking a breakthrough in the country's application of the digital twin technology. The offshore oil and gas FPSO with a storage capacity of 100,000 tons is the first of its kind in China and employs diverse cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, cloud computing, big data and the internet of things (IoT). The ship can process oil and gas on the sea thus eliminating the need for piping from offshore rigs to onshore factories.

The ship is equipped with more than 8,000 sensors that monitor temperature, pressure and liquid level data and transmits it to the server room. In addition to the on-board system, China has also built a digital twin of the ship onshore in the smart control center in Shenzhen City, a full 1,000 kilometers away from the real ship. The digital twin, a virtual replica of the offshore ship, will be used to monitor the production process in real-time.

Floating oil and gas processing and storage platforms are becoming increasingly popular. Last year, Demand for LNG floating storage and regasification units (LNG-FSRUs) recorded a sharp increase as Europe scrambled to fill its gas stores ahead of winter. Demand for LNG imports  intensified after the ruptures on the key Nord Stream pipeline system quashed any prospect of Russia turning its gas taps back on. This forced dozens of countries in Europe to turn to FSRUs or floating LNG terminals, which are essentially mobile terminals that unload the super-chilled fuel and pipe it into onshore networks.

Currently, there are 48 FSRUs in operation globally, with Rystad Energy revealing that all but six of them are locked into term charters. 

According to energy think-tank Ember, the EU has lined up plans for as many as 19 new FSRU projects at an estimated cost of €9.5bn. 

The biggest beneficiaries are Korean shipbuilding, for whom FSRUs are a major revenue-generator. South Korea is the definitive world leader in the FSRU sector, and recently built the country's first ammonia FSRU.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Maintenance On Norway's Giant Gas Processing Plant Extended Till July

Next Post

Maintenance On Norway's Giant Gas Processing Plant Extended Till July

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

 Alt text

G7 Urged To Take The Lead In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

 Alt text

Why AI Is The Future Of Offshore Oil Drilling
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com