A Perfect Trade In A Very Volatile Oil Market

This week’s chaos in the energy markets, with an expiring WTI futures contract hitting the previously unthinkable level of negative $40 a barrel, has left many people who follow, trade, and invest in energy dazed and confused. It seems that no matter how many times you hear others say or tell people yourself that energy investing is, due to the volatile nature of the underlying commodities, a risky undertaking, it comes as a big shock to us all when that volatility surfaces to that extent.

As I have said many times before, though, with volatility comes opportunity, and logically, the greater the volatility, the greater the opportunities. Bear that in mind before you label the trade idea that I am discussing this week as “bat$&?! crazy”

The idea is to buy Global Partners (GLP). The crazy part is that it is an MLP involved in delivering fuel and supplies to, and owning and operating gas stations and convenience stores in the North-Eastern part of the country. I know, in the U.S. right now, MPG stands for “months per gallon”, not “miles per gallon”, but there is some kind of method to my madness.

As you can see from the above chart, although GLP has bounced significantly off its lows, there is still around 100% upside to the stock should things return to “normal” within a reasonable time span. In this case though, while capital appreciation like that would be a big bonus, it is not necessarily…