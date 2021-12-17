A Perfect Contrarian Trade For Christmas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
WTI Crude 15 mins 70.45 -1.93 -2.67%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.19 -1.83 -2.44%
Natural Gas 12 mins 3.680 -0.086 -2.28%
Heating Oil 10 mins 2.222 -0.044 -1.95%
Gasoline 12 mins 2.141 -0.037 -1.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 72.63 +1.51 +2.12%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.141 -0.037 -1.69%

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.11 +1.19 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.70 +1.66 +2.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.71 +2.23 +3.26%
Graph down Basra Light 18 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.65 +2.36 +3.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.52 +2.35 +3.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 55.43 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 71.38 +1.51 +2.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 72.78 +1.51 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 67.88 +1.51 +2.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 64.13 +1.51 +2.41%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.50 +1.50 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.33 +1.51 +2.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.28 +1.51 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.28 +1.51 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.75 +1.75 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.11 +0.14 +0.19%

Russian Lawmaker: Nord Stream 2 Could Become Operational Next Month

Green Finance Is Fueling The ESG Boom

Green Finance Is Fueling The ESG Boom

2021 may well go down…

Oil Rig Count Rises Despite Omicron Uncertainty

Oil Rig Count Rises Despite Omicron Uncertainty

The U.S. oil rig count…

Surge In Omicron Cases Spooks Oil Traders

Surge In Omicron Cases Spooks Oil Traders

Oil prices fell on Friday…

A Perfect Contrarian Trade For Christmas

By Editorial Dept - Dec 17, 2021, 12:30 PM CST
There is very little I love more than a contrarian trade with a great risk/reward ratio. There is something satisfying about opposing conventional wisdom and being right, and when you can do so while risking minimal losses, it always grabs my attention. That is why I am looking at a trade in the ever so unpopular, beaten-down lithium industry.

The long-term case for lithium stocks is obvious and hard to refute. Lithium-ion batteries have emerged as the clear winners in the battle to power EVs and, with that market set to explode before too long, demand for lithium will explode with it. The problem in the second half of this year, however, has been that, as usually happens when a trade is obvious and well-publicized, any value in lithium stocks disappeared as the hype mounted. Once they started to soar, it wasn’t long before momentum pushed them to the point where a correction was inevitable. That correction duly came last month, but now it is starting to look as if that correction itself is overdone. One lithium stock, in particular, looks worth nibbling at as it approaches an important support level.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a pure-play, American lithium company that was spun off from a general mining company in 2018. It crossed above the $22 level (blue line on the chart above) for the first time in August and, once it did, that became a support level that was tested multiple times before the stock really took off in October. As I said, though,…

