Balancing Green Goals and Financial Realities: Labour's Net Zero Dilemma

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 21 hours 81.54 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 hours 85.00 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.09 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 21 hours 2.601 -0.084 -3.13%
Graph down Gasoline 21 hours 2.502 -0.025 -1.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.87 +3.78 +4.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.87 +3.78 +4.60%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.05 +0.59 +0.69%
Chart Mars US 239 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 21 hours 2.502 -0.025 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 943 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.05 +0.59 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 396 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 67.64 +0.84 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 83.89 +0.84 +1.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 82.14 +0.84 +1.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 77.14 +0.84 +1.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 74.99 +0.84 +1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 74.99 +0.84 +1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 77.24 +0.84 +1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 81.34 +0.84 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 75.99 +0.84 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.87 +3.78 +4.60%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.22 +0.84 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.97 +0.84 +1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 76.37 +0.84 +1.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.22 +0.84 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.22 +0.84 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.25 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.00 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.21 +1.09 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Supreme Court Overturns Chevron Doctrine in Landmark Decision

$200B In Carbon Capture Investment Needed Over Next 10 Years

$200B In Carbon Capture Investment Needed Over Next 10 Years

Despite the large, forecasted increase…

Artificial Intelligence and Electric Vehicles Will Send U.S. Power Demand Soarin

Artificial Intelligence and Electric Vehicles Will Send U.S. Power Demand Soarin

Power demand in the United…

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Plummets

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Plummets

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Balancing Green Goals and Financial Realities: Labour's Net Zero Dilemma

By City A.M - Jun 29, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
London

With the election just one week away, Labour’s pledge to “make Britain a clean energy superpower” has sparked a debate on whether or not their net zero scheme is actually achievable. 

Sir Keir Starmer revealed that Labour’s transition team is considering setting up an office for Net Zero, should they win the election, in order to reach their target of decarbonising the electricity grid by 2030, five years before the Conservatives. The party plans to allocate £28bn each year towards climate initiatives, citing economic limitations and emphasising the importance of fiscal responsibility.
But the costly ambition of this net zero roadmap has triggered discussions within the party about finding a balance between environmental goals and financial caution.

This 2030 deadline will be achieved with the creation of Great British energy, a publicly-owned clean power company aimed at strengthening energy security and cutting bills, which will be funded by increasing the windfall tax on oil and gas companies, and then preventing them from lowering their windfall tax bill.

Labour’s net zero secretary, Ed Miliband, believes that the 2030 target is attainable and an essential step towards a green economy. 

However, the policy does not appear to be convincing everyone. 

Javier Cavada, the European boss of Mitsubishi Power, argues that the party’s plan has little chance of success and said that the focus should be on creating “a path that is realistic, affordable and achievable”. 

Despite Labour declaring that its schemes will ultimately decrease the price of energy bills, Cavada is not entirely convinced that less than six years will be enough time to achieve this. He fears that the project will also be extremely expensive and questions whether the whole country and its industries will be able to invest in it. 

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of INEOS, also voiced his concern for Labour’s “absurd” manifesto, claiming that their policy will only lead to the UK importing their energy from overseas.

Electricity demand is expected to rise from currently around 300 terawatt hours per year to about 360 terawatt hours by 2030, and Ratcliffe said that the 2030 goal will increase the risks of energy crises and electricity shortages as it will coincide with the expected closure of most of the UK’s remaining nuclear power stations.

The GMB Union has said that the net zero plans will lead to “power cuts and blackouts”, tarnishing the reputation of the party and it is insisting that Labour reconsider their manifesto. 

Sharon Graham, leader of the Unite trade union, said if Labour follows through with their proposal to ban new drilling licences in the North Sea, it could result in oil and gas workers becoming “the coal miners of this generation”.

The Conservatives say they will continue licensing oil and gas production in the North Sea as they plan a slower transition to renewables. The move has come under considerable criticism. Ex-Tory MP Chris Skidmore revealed earlier this year that he would now be supporting Labour because he refused to support “a party that has boasted of new oil and gas licences in its manifesto”. 

Nevertheless, the Tories still aim to reach net zero by 2035, and this transition will be aided by tripling offshore wind capacity, building a new carbon capture facility, expanding nuclear power and adding new gas power stations to support renewables.

The party claims it is taking a more ‘pragmatic’ approach in cutting consumers’ costs and limiting the creation of any green levies on household bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Labour Party has recently received backlash from the Conservatives’ Energy secretary Claire Coutinho, who claimed a ban on North Sea oil and gas will result in large tax hikes for workers, and that this would only “accelerate the worsening climate crisis”. 

She defined the opposing party’s policies as “a triple whammy on the UK: jobs lost, higher taxes and investment destroyed.”

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Surpasses Europe in Per Capita Energy Consumption
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom
Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power
Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025
Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?

Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?
Why Big Investors Are Doubling Down Right Now on Oil & Gas Stocks

Why Big Investors Are Doubling Down Right Now on Oil & Gas Stocks

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com