A Global LNG Crisis

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.52 +1.98 +3.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.57 +1.19 +2.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.117 -0.011 -0.52%
Mars US 20 hours 55.04 +1.35 +2.51%
Opec Basket 3 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 2 days 55.10 -3.75 -6.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.54 +1.33 +2.32%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.117 -0.011 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 56.74 -1.11 -1.92%
Murban 2 days 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 48.75 +0.99 +2.07%
Basra Light 2 days 59.43 +1.21 +2.08%
Saharan Blend 2 days 56.78 +1.44 +2.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.54 +1.33 +2.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.54 +1.33 +2.32%
Girassol 2 days 59.72 +1.16 +1.98%
Opec Basket 3 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.29 +1.64 +4.47%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 39.79 +1.60 +4.19%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 50.04 +1.45 +2.98%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 52.94 +1.45 +2.82%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 49.74 +1.15 +2.37%
Peace Sour 20 hours 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Peace Sour 20 hours 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 48.74 +0.70 +1.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 53.64 +1.20 +2.29%
Central Alberta 20 hours 49.04 +1.00 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.75 +1.25 +2.63%
Giddings 2 days 42.50 +1.25 +3.03%
ANS West Coast 4 days 60.91 -0.88 -1.42%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.49 +1.45 +3.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.44 +1.45 +2.96%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.44 +1.45 +2.96%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.75 +1.25 +2.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 +1.50 +3.64%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.42 +1.45 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 6 mins "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 1 hour 2020 Democrats Step Up Pressure on Fossil-Fuel Industry in Climate Fight
  • 10 mins Just Because China Loses Doesn't Mean Trump Wins
  • 10 hours What is most important factor for oil rate???
  • 48 mins U.S. Asks South Korea To Send Troops To Strait of Hormuz
  • 1 hour Pakistan Vs. India: Hatred And Intolerance Are Coming At High Level
  • 15 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 10 hours China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions
  • 20 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 27 mins gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 1 day Trump Tears Down Market & Oil Price With His “China Tariffs Game” Again
  • 24 hours .
  • 19 hours So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 14 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 18 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House

Breaking News:

Tesla Owner Sues Company For Alleged Battery Fraud

Alt Text

Oil Supply Growth Under Fire From Low Oil Prices

Oil prices have been dragged…

Alt Text

What’s Really Happening In The Strait Of Hormuz

While oil prices have been…

Alt Text

Permian Slowdown Could Start In 2020

A slowdown in a single…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Global LNG Crisis

By Editorial Dept - Aug 09, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
LNG

Friday, August 9, 2019

1. LNG prices plunge to 3-year low

LNG

- Spot prices of LNG for September delivery in Northeast Asia plunged to just $4.10/MMBtu, the lowest price since April 2016.

- The supply glut has helped drag down prices, while demand has also softened. Reuters reports that at least two cargoes actually sold for less than $4/MMBtu recently. Indian Oil Corp. bought one shipment from Trafigura for $3.69/MMBtu, and CNOOC bought one from Vitol for $3.90/MMBtu.

- The issue is a global one, with natural gas prices in Europe and the U.S. trading at low levels, leaving few areas for producers to find higher prices. Traders are even beginning to look at booking ships for LNG storage, with the plan to offload cargoes in the winter when demand is higher.

- In Japan, average contract prices are double the spot price, and utilities are beginning to grow restless, looking to wiggle out of contract commitments and renegotiate prices. “Given the gas and power markets liberalization and intensifying domestic competition in Japan, it is very important for Japanese utilities to achieve competitive LNG prices so price review negotiations are becoming more intense,” Thanasis Kofinakos, head of gas and LNG consulting, Asia Pacific, at Wood Mackenzie, told Reuters.

2. Energy expenditures per dollar of GDP highest in energy-producing states

Energy

- In 2017, every U.S. state saw an increase in total energy expenditures and total energy expenditures as a percentage of GDP. The U.S. spent 5.8 percent of GDP on energy in 2017, up from a record low of 5.6 percent in 2016. The increase was the result of higher energy prices, following the bottoming out of the oil market in 2016.

- But energy-producing states have a much higher share of expenditures as a share of GDP than others, with Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming standing out.

- Louisiana tops the list, with expenditures that reach 13.5 percent of GDP. Of that, 50 percent of the spending went to industry. Petrochemicals, in particular, require a lot of energy.

- States with industry tend to spend more on energy, while urban areas spend much less. The District of Columbia spends the least.

3. Manufacturing versus services

Manufacturing

- Much of the world has seen a sharp slowdown in manufacturing activity, while the consumer economy has proved to be much more resilient.

- The U.S.-China trade war has cut into manufacturing. The decline of auto sales, industrial activity, freight volumes, new business investment all throw up warning signs of an economic recession.

- Germany released manufacturing PMI data for July this week, and with a reading of 49.5, the release exacerbated fears of recession. A reading below 50 signals contraction.

- China’s PMI data read 49.9, also a slight contraction.

- New tariffs set to take effect in September, and the onset of currency volatility this week could make things worse.

4. Gold surges as currency volatility spikes

Gold

- Gold shot above $1,500 per troy ounce on Thursday for the first time since 2013. The price surge came as capital flowed into gold ETFs.

- The weakening of China’s yuan, followed by interest rate cuts from multiple central banks, fed fears of a currency war.

- “Other central banks could follow suit and lower interest rates in their turn, which could lead to a devaluation race between currencies,” Commerzbank said in a note. “If this actually happens, gold is likely to profit.”

- China kept its official rate just shy of 7 to 1 with the U.S. dollar, easing fears that it would use its currency as a weapon. Stocks rose on Thursday in relief.

5. Iron ore prices crater

Iron Ore

- The U.S.-China trade war has decimated iron ore prices, with the most active futures contract having shaved off 25 percent in a week, a worse performance than crude oil.

- Higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports could hurt global demand for steel as economic activity slows. “Consequently, Chinese steel manufacturers could scale back their production, which would presumably lead to lower demand for iron ore,” Commerzbank said.

- The investment bank said that China could still implement stimulus measures to offset the impact of tariffs. “Infrastructure measures for example could shore up local steel demand, and by extension steel production,” the bank said.

- Adding to the woes of iron ore prices are the fact that Brazil is ramping up output, which had been disrupted earlier this year.

6. Oil and gas have lower EROCI than renewables

Renewables

- A landmark report from BNP Paribas finds that crude oil prices will need to fall as low as $10 per barrel in the long run if gasoline is going to be able to compete with renewables and electric vehicles.

- The investment bank says that the energy return on capital invested (EROCI) – or the amount of energy produced for every dollar invested – is much higher for the combination of solar/wind plus electric vehicles. At the wheels, renewables + EVs yield an EROCI that is 6x-7x higher than gasoline-powered vehicles, assuming a Brent price of $60 per barrel.

- That means that in order for gasoline light-duty vehicles to compete in the long run, oil prices would have to trade at about $9-$10 per barrel.

- BNP Paribas says that renewables and EVs would win on “economics alone,” but they also have environmental benefits, zero short-run marginal costs, and an advantage of being easier to transport.

- “We conclude that the economics of oil for gasoline and diesel vehicles versus wind- and solar-powered EVs are now in relentless and irreversible decline, with far-reaching implications for both policymakers and the oil majors,” BNP Paribas concluded.

7. Cobalt prices collapse

Cobalt

- Mining giant Glencore (LON: GLEN) announced plans to halt production at cobalt mines representing a fifth of total global production. The company says it will idle production at a major copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the end of the year.

- Glencore reported a 90 percent fall in income in the first six months of 2019. Glencore said many cobalt operations are unprofitable at current prices.

- Cobalt prices surged in 2017 and 2018 as EV demand ramped up. Cobalt is a crucial ingredient in batteries. But a wave of new mining supply crashed the market.

- “This should lift sentiment in the global cobalt market,” Daniel Chen, an analyst at CRU Group, told Bloomberg. “Previously, consensus was that cobalt would be very oversupplied for two or even three years ahead, but now the market will pay more attention to risks in the DRC, and risks on the supply side.”


Previous Post

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

Next Post

Oil's Unstoppable Bear Market
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries
The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

 Russia Gains Stranglehold Over Persian Gulf

Russia Gains Stranglehold Over Persian Gulf

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com