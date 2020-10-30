A Glimmer Of Hope For Texas Oil & Gas Jobs

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 35.79 -0.38 -1.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 5 hours 37.46 -0.19 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 3.354 +0.053 +1.61%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 36.09 -0.38 -1.04%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.12 -2.41 -6.10%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 32.98 -1.33 -3.88%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 3.354 +0.053 +1.61%
Graph down Marine 19 hours 37.15 -1.28 -3.33%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 37.73 -1.14 -2.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 34.79 -0.21 -0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 38.89 -0.38 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 36.28 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 38.34 -0.18 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.12 -2.41 -6.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 42 days 25.22 -0.03 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 mins 26.57 -1.32 -4.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 35.17 -1.22 -3.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 36.57 -1.22 -3.23%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 mins 32.77 -0.97 -2.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 mins 32.17 -1.22 -3.65%
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 32.17 -1.22 -3.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 32.67 -1.22 -3.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 32.77 -1.22 -3.59%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 32.57 -1.22 -3.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 26.25 -0.50 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.19 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 29.74 -0.38 -1.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 33.69 -0.38 -1.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 33.69 -0.38 -1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 26.50 -1.25 -4.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 39.35 -1.22 -3.01%
All Charts
  • 2 days Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant

A Glimmer Of Hope For Texas Oil & Gas Jobs

By Editorial Dept - Oct 30, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
COVID Market Update

• The Texas Oil and Gas Association said this week that the state had managed to add 700 oil and gas exploration jobs in September. This would be the first increase since the pandemic struck. Although a glimmer of hope, U.S. Energy Secretary Brouillette said this week that he does not expect U.S. oil production to rebound in the United States any time soon. Brouillette expects U.S. oil production to stay around 11 million bpd through 2021.

• In Italy, troubling tanker activity trends are proving a bad omen for the rest of Europe, which is grappling with a second wave of Covid-19. While OPEC is busy talking up how the worst is yet behind the oil industry, Italy’s demand for gasoline dipped by more than 20% in September--a single month drop. Diesel was almost as bad, showing an 18% decrease month over month. Earnings for tankers in that neck of the woods have crashed, and now barely cover operating expenses. This coincides with Italy’s “second wave” of the coronavirus outbreak, and will likely portend what the rest of Europe will experience during other country’s second wave. This week, France announced it would impose a strict month-long lockdown in a desperate attempt to contain the spread.

• New York-based Hess Corp (NYSE: HES) was the latest E&P company to report a bigger loss than expected. In response to a nasty hurricane season that battered its Gulf of Mexico operations and tough market…

