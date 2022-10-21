3 Factors That Could Drive Oil Prices Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.27 -0.24 -0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.61 +0.23 +0.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.66 -0.68 -0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.999 -0.359 -6.70%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.646 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.56 -0.86 -1.06%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.646 -0.002 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.57 +4.22 +4.94%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.00 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.26 +2.63 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 325 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.78 +2.63 +2.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.09 +2.55 +2.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 14 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 86.66 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 84.91 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 82.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 80.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 89.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.36 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.25 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 81.01 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 95.49 +2.83 +3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 23 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 19 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 19 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days Australian power prices go insane

Breaking News:

White House: Iranian Personnel Are Training Russian Drone Operators

Rosneft Moves Into Tanker Charter Business As EU Ban Draws Closer

Rosneft Moves Into Tanker Charter Business As EU Ban Draws Closer

With the European Union set…

New Research Paves The Way For Safer, Cheaper Lithium-Ion Batteries

New Research Paves The Way For Safer, Cheaper Lithium-Ion Batteries

Research from Tohoku University leads…

Energy Crisis Poses Existential Threat To Europe’s Industry 

Energy Crisis Poses Existential Threat To Europe’s Industry 

European industries are slammed by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

3 Factors That Could Drive Oil Prices Higher

By Editorial Dept - Oct 21, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading nearly flat after posting a volatile two-sided trade throughout the week. Underpinning prices were concerns over tightening supply that offset the destructive impact of uncertain demand, and the news that the United States will release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

For bullish traders, the focus should be on tightening supply. The factors influencing this narrative are the OPEC+ production cuts, the EU embargo on Russian energy products, and falling U.S. stockpiles. All of these factors appear to be weighing on worries over recession-driven demand destruction and the release of SPR crude.

Increased Supply from SPR Release Capping Gains

On Tuesday, WTI fell by 3.1% and Brent by 1.7% to their lowest levels in two weeks on reports of U.S. President Joe Biden’s plans to release more barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

This is probably Biden’s last chance to drive down crude oil and gasoline prices before the November elections, but it’s probably only a short-term solution since the upcoming EU embargo is expected to tighten supply. Lower output from OPEC+ is also expected to increase supply.

In December, the administration plans to sell 15 million barrels of oil from its reserves, the final tranche of the 180 million barrels release announced earlier this year, a senior U.S. official said.

More Demand May Be Coming

Besides…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Economic Fears Hold Oil Prices Steady Despite Bullish Catalysts

Next Post

Uncertainty Ahead For Ukraine And Iraq
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition
Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom

Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com