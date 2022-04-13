What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 103.5 -0.73 -0.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 108.5 -0.32 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 7.046 +0.049 +0.70%
Graph up Heating Oil 23 mins 3.737 +0.019 +0.50%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 3.281 -0.010 -0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 103.8 +4.80 +4.85%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.281 -0.010 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 102.2 +4.19 +4.27%
Graph up Murban 1 day 104.1 +4.29 +4.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 106.0 +2.16 +2.08%
Graph down Basra Light 135 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 108.5 +1.53 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 106.3 +1.56 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 86.52 +6.00 +7.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 86.50 +6.31 +7.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 102.8 +6.31 +6.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 101.0 +6.31 +6.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 98.90 +6.31 +6.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 23 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 98.15 +6.31 +6.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 101.7 +6.31 +6.61%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 96.35 +6.31 +7.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 100.8 +3.75 +3.87%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 94.50 +3.75 +4.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 103.5 -3.18 -2.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 98.20 +3.65 +3.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 102.2 +3.65 +3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 102.2 +3.65 +3.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 100.8 +3.75 +3.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.3 +6.31 +6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 57 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 hours Ukraine gas
  • 12 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 7 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 11 hours Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 17 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Following the Big Money
  • 2 days "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

Libya Can Hike Gas Production By 30% With A $1 Billion Investment

Iraqi Oil Production Sinks Far Below Quota In March

Iraqi Oil Production Sinks Far Below Quota In March

OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, produced…

Citi: Fears Of Oil Supply Shortage Are Exaggerated, But…

Citi: Fears Of Oil Supply Shortage Are Exaggerated, But…

Citigroup analysts conclude that the…

Oil Prices Rebound Despite Biden's Best Efforts

Oil Prices Rebound Despite Biden's Best Efforts

Crude oil prices rose on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 13, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Russia is offering deep discounts for its crude following a wave of sanctions on its energy industry.
  • While China and India are still buying some discounted oil, logistical hurdles are becoming increasingly difficult to navigate.
  • Contractual obligations and shipping constraints are posing major problems for would-be-buyers of Russian oil. 
Join Our Community

Outbound shipments of Russian oil have yet to show signs of a major decline, as many analysts feared last month. In fact, Russia’s shipments of crude oil rebounded in the first full week of April to the highest level so far this year, Bloomberg News’ tracker of crude leaving Russian ports showed on Monday.    Yet, a “buyers’ strike” in Europe with many majors refusing to deal with Russian spot cargoes is forcing Russian crude to make much longer and complicated voyages to reach willing buyers in Asia. While China and India are not shying away from Russian crude—which sells at hefty discounts attracting price-sensitive buyers—the logistics of shipping oil from Russia’s Black Sea and Baltic ports to Asia and the scarce tanker availability, bank guarantees, and insurance for Russian cargoes would limit the amount of oil that Asia could take and compensate for lost barrels that are no longer going to Europe, analysts say.  

Due to major shifts in global trade routes to accommodate more Russian oil going to Asia, the world’s top-importing crude region will not be able to accommodate all the oil Europe is shunning. 

Shifts in trade routes are already happening. 

Some volumes previously bound for the West will be replaced by Asia, but not all, analysts say. That’s because of the two-month-long trip to Asia (and a four-month round trip) which will necessitate many supertankers that are not readily available on the global tanker market, says Zoltan Pozsar, Global Head of Short-?Term Interest Rate Strategy at Credit Suisse. 

Related: How Egypt Could Become A Critical Energy Hub
 Before the war, 1.3 million bpd of Russian oil was shipped from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust Luga to Europe on Aframax carriers, and these journeys to Hamburg or Rotterdam take a week or two to complete, Pozsar wrote in a market commentary on March 31. 

“If Russia now needs to move the same amount of oil not to Europe but China, the first logistical problem it faces is that it can’t load Urals onto VLCCs in Primorsk or Ust Luga because those ports aren’t deep enough to dock VLCCs. Russia will first have to sail Aframax vessels to a port for STS crude transfer (ship -to -ship crude transfer) onto VLCCs,” Pozsar says.

The STS transfer takes weeks, and after the transfer is done, the VLCC will sail two months east, discharge, and go back to the Baltics, which is another two months.  

“Conservatively, Russian crude traveled about a week or two before it fueled economic activity (the time it took to sail smaller Aframax carriers from Primorsk to Hamburg) and now will have to travel at least four months before it fuels economic activity,” Credit Suisse’s Pozsar notes. 

“Worse, it’s not just the time to market that’s getting worse, but we also end up with a ship shortage and a corresponding surge in shipping freight rates,” he added. 

According to OPEC’s analysis in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report published this week, “Tanker markets are being broadly impacted by uncertainties related to the conflict in Eastern Europe, which is expected to affect trade patterns.” 

Related: World’s Largest Oil Trader To Completely Phase Out Russian Crude

“Aframax spot freight rates around the Mediterranean are up more than 70% in March from January levels, while spot Suezmax rates in the Atlantic basin are some 50% higher over the same period. The strength filtered up to VLCCs, improving overall sentiment,” OPEC said.   

The reshuffling of the Russian barrels is very attractive for buyers such as China and India due to the hefty discounts on Urals. But refiners in China and India face challenges in taking up too much Russian crude in the short term because of contractual obligations with Middle Eastern producers, according to Wood Mackenzie

In addition, China hasn’t shown yet too much appetite for Russian crude because of several factors, WoodMac said. These include expensive freight for Russian cargoes due to the sanctions, challenges with payments and tanker insurance, the fact that a Urals voyage takes double the time compared to Middle Eastern grades going to China, and Chinese refiners’ long-term contracts with oil exporters from the Middle East. 

Russia may still have willing buyers for its oil in developing Asia, and those buyers may not care about the ethics of buying Russian crude, but they will certainly care about tanker rates and availability and much longer voyages. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Ready To Sell Oil At Any Price
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens
Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China

Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China
Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil

Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil
Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions

Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions
Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof

Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com